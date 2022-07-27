'Annexation': Georgia Responds To Handover Of Abkhazia Land To Russia

The looming transfer of a swathe of Abkhazia coastal land to Moscow is proving deeply controversial amid the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has condemned moves by leadership of the breakaway region of Abkhazia to transfer ownership of a sprawling coastal property to Russia. The Georgian leader called the step a "a form of annexation" of Georgian land in a tweet on July 26.

The coastal property includes several historic buildings and around 180 hectares of forest on a picturesque stretch of Black Sea coastline. The handover agreement was reportedly signed in Moscow in January but only became publicly known in July when Abkhazia's de facto parliament began discussing it. The deal stipulates that all buildings and structures on the isolated property near Pitsunda be handed to Russia on a 49-year lease.

The handover would be largely symbolic since an earlier agreement made in 1995 gave Russia use of the property indefinitely. But with the backdrop of Russia's violent takeover of parts of Ukraine, news of a handover of Abkhazia land to Moscow landed like a bombshell in the breakaway region. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the picturesque stretch of coastline where the property is located in August 2017.