Saakashvili: Russia Targeted 'Role Model' Georgia In 2008 War

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has said that Russia's motive in the five-day war with Tbilisi a decade ago was to attack "Georgian statehood," asserting that Moscow was concerned because reforms had made the South Caucasus country a "role model" for others in the region. Saakashvili rejected suggestions that Georgia started the war and blamed the current leadership in Tbilisi for making the country “very vulnerable.” Saakashvili spoke with Current Time TV on July 27, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the August 2008 war.

