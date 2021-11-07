Supporters Of Jailed Georgian Ex-President Protest Outside Prison

Hundreds of supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili rallied on November 6 in the town of Rustavi, near the prison where he is being held. Saakashvili has been on a hunger strike since he was jailed on October 1, just hours after returning to the country after an eight-year absence and just ahead of local elections on October 2, which his United National Movement (ENM) has since called rigged. According to the country's Central Election Commission, the polls were free and transparent. Saakashvili was convicted in absentia in 2018 for abuse of power during his presidency, charges he says were politically motivated.