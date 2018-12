Salome Zurabishvili was sworn in as the president of Georgia on December 16 after she won a runoff last month. The French-born candidate supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party becomes the first woman to hold the office in the Caucasian country. Outgoing President Giorgi Margvelashvili and the ailing Patriarch Ilia II, head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, also took part in the inauguration ceremony in the historic town of Telavi.