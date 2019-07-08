Georgia's Gay Pride Parade Canceled After 'Threats' Received

Georgia's gay pride parade -- scheduled to be held in the capital Tbilisi on July 8 -- has been canceled, organizers of the event say.



Reports suggest the planned route of the march was leaked online, raising security concerns among members of Georgia's lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.



Pride co-leader Giorgi Tabagari told journalists that the decision to cancel the parade was made after threats against would-be marchers.



"We will not hold our action near the Interior Ministry's building due to threats to members of our organization," Tabagari said.



Tabagari later said on Twitter that activists flew a rainbow flag over a protest by those opposing the pride event.



"We were not allowed to go out today for the Pride March, we flew the rainbow flag over homophobic protest in #Tbilisi," Tabagari said in a tweet that included a photo of the rainbow flag.

Georgia’s highly influential Orthodox Church had criticized plans by LGBT activists to carry out the march, saying in a June 14 statement that the LGBT lifestyle was a "sin" that goes "against the Christian faith, traditional religious teachings, and moral values."



The Pride March had been originally planned for June 22 but organizers postponed it after a violent police crackdown against anti-Russian political protesters in the capital.

Based on reporting by OC-Media.org, Interfax, civil.ge and Eurasia.net