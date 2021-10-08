Georgian Police Detain Pro-Saakashvili Protesters Outside His Jail

TBILISI -- Georgian police have detained several supporters of Mikheil Saakashvili who were protesting in front of the detention center where the former president is being held.

Dozens of people had gathered in front of the detention center in the city of Rustavi on October 8, and tried to write "Free Misha!" on its walls.

Well-known opposition activist Zviad Kuprava was among those detained.

Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 and incarcerated in Rustavi, hours after he announced he had returned to Georgia following an eight-year absence.

Saakashvili was convicted in absentia in 2018 and had lived in Ukraine in recent years.

Last month, he announced plans to fly home for the October 2 local elections despite facing prison, claiming he wanted to help "save the country" amid a protracted political crisis.

Saakashvili has been on hunger strike since the day of his arrest.