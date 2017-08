Georgia's President Giorgi Margvelashvili said his predecessor Mikheil Saakashvili needs to decide whether he wants to become a Georgian again. Saakashvili, who was Georgian president in 2004-2013, was stripped of his citizenship in 2015 soon after becoming governor of Ukraine's Odesa region. That post required him to take Ukrainian citizenship. That was recently annulled by Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, leaving Saakashvili effectively stateless. In an interview with VOA, Margvelashvili appeared to leave the door open to Saakashvili restoring his Georgian citizenship. (VOA)