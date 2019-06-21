Georgia's Parliamentary Speaker Resigns After Violent Protests

Georgia's parliamentary speaker, Irakli Kobakhidze, resigned following violent clashes on the streets of the capital, Tbilisi. The June 21 resignation came a day after protests were sparked by Kobakhidze's decision to let a Russian member of parliament sit in his speaker's chair during an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries. Kobakhidze did not comment as his resignation was announced by the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze.