News
Georgian Jailed 5 Days For Defacing Church Icon With Stalin's Image
TBILISI -- A court in the Georgian capital on February 2 sentenced activist Nata Peradze to five days of detention after she was found guilty of defacing an image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin on an icon at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi.
Peradze, accused of splattering blue paint on the icon on display at the church as an act of protest, did not attend the court hearing.
After she posted a video online of her actions last month, an angry mob of right-wing protesters swarmed her Tbilisi home, threatening to "carry out what the state and law failed to."
Police prevented a possible attack on Peradze, who later told RFE/RL that she was the person who threw the paint on the icon, though the panel where Stalin was depicted was unharmed.
The icon featured a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
David Tarkhan-Mouravi, leader of the right-wing populist Alliance of Patriots of Georgia -- who donated the icon to the church -- told RFE/RL on January 17 that it will be repainted to remove Stalin's image and replaced with a picture of a woman cured of cancer.
Peradze and the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association, which is representing her, confirmed information on the imposition of the five-day sentence. The Interior Ministry initiated proceedings under a petty hooliganism article, an administrative offense.
A group of Georgian civil society organizations assailed the "severity" of Peradze's sentence, saying it wasn't proportionate to a nonviolent administrative offense.
"According to the Code of Administrative Offenses, detention is used only in exceptional cases. Punishing with such severity and duration for a nonviolent [action against] placement of Stalin's image in Trinity Cathedral violates the standards of proportionality established by the European Court of Human Rights," the group said in a joint statement.
Giorgi Kandelaki, a former lawmaker and now part of the Soviet Past Laboratory group, condemned the court's action, posting on social media that the "Georgian government regards condemnation of Stalin as 'attack on the church' but says nothing negative about Stalin...while openly pro-Russian extremists who commit violence on a regular basis enjoy complete impunity."
Photos of the icon that started circulating on the Internet in early January sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed religious clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
More News
Romanian Agreement With Farmers, Hauliers Ends Protests
Romania's coalition government on February 2 said it had reached an agreement with farmers and hauliers to end weeks of protests against high business costs, even as farmers elsewhere in the EU continued to block roads and border crossings. The protests stem from anger about low prices for produce, rising costs, imports of cheap foodstuffs, and constraints imposed by the European Union's drive to fight climate change. In Romania, hundreds of farmers and truck drivers began protesting three weeks ago, with convoys of tractors and trucks slowing or blocking traffic on national roads near large cities, including the capital, Bucharest.
Former Serbian Intelligence Officers Acquitted Of Journalist's 1999 Murder On Appeal
BELGRADE -- The Court of Appeals in the Serbian capital on February 2 overturned the convictions of four former intelligence officers on charges related to the murder of independent journalist and government critic Slavko Curuvija in April 1999.
In overturning the initial convictions, the court cleared Radomir Markovic of charges of instigating aggravated murder and Milan Radonjic, Miroslav Kurak, and Ratko Romic as accomplices in committing aggravated murder.
"In the absence of direct and indirect evidence that conclusively proves that Markovic, Radonjic, Kurak, and Romic are perpetrators of this criminal act, the Court of Appeals finds that the allegations of the indictment are not unequivocally proven," the court said in a statement on its website.
Curuvija, prominent owner and editor of the independent Dnevni Telegraf and Evropljanin publications, was killed on April 11, 1999, in the passage in front of the building where he lived.
He was a vocal critic of late Yugoslav and Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who ruled from 1989 to 2000, when he was overthrown.
The trial began in June 2015 -- nearly 17 years after Curuvija's death.
In 2019, the Special Court in Belgrade found the four former State Security (DB) officers guilty of the murder. The court stated that the immediate perpetrator of the murder was an unknown person.
Former DB chief Markovic was sentenced to 30 years for instigating aggravated murder.
Radonjic, former head of the DB in Belgrade, was also sentenced to 30 years for aggravated murder.
Former DB officers Ratko Romic and Miroslav Kurak were sentenced to 20 years each for aggravated murder.
However, the Court of Appeals overturned that verdict in September 2020, saying that the Special Court exceeded the charges and altered the factual situation described in the indictment by introducing an unknown person as the immediate perpetrator of the murder.
In a retrial in December 2021, the Special Court issued a new verdict, again sentencing Markovic and Radonjic to 30 years each, while Romic and Kurak received 20 years each.
At the time, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomed the verdict "as a fragile progress in bringing justice for crimes committed against journalists" in the Balkans.
The Belgrade Court of Appeals took up the appeals filed by the accused in December 2022 before making its latest ruling.
Milosevic was arrested in 2001 and held at a UN court in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes committed during the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
He died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Iranian Firms, Individuals Involved In Drones, Revolutionary Guard
The U.S. Treasury on February 2 slapped fresh sanctions on a network of four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong for involvement in providing materials and sensitive technology for Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned-aerial-vehicle programs, including the Shahed class of drones used by Russia against Ukraine. The Treasury said it has also slapped sanctions on six officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Cyber-Electronic Command "for malicious cyber-activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere."
Moldova Vows To 'Accelerate' Efforts To Comply With EU's Russia Sanctions
CHISINAU -- Moldova is "accelerating work" to comply with EU sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman said on February 2, a day after an RFE/RL investigation showed Moldovan firms have continued to supply airplane parts to Russian airlines and companies.
"In order not to allow evasion of international sanctions to which our country has joined, the government has accelerated work on the observance of sectorial sanctions and will continue to do so in the future," Daniel Voda wrote on Telegram.
His comments come a day after an investigation by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service found that three Moldovan-based companies had brokered airplane-parts sales worth more than $15 million to Russian firms in 2022-23.
The sales did not violate Moldovan law but were made after Brussels adopted sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In June 2022, Moldova was granted official candidate status for EU membership. Those aspirations were further buoyed in December 2023, when Brussels said it would open accession negotiations for Moldova to the 27-member bloc, alongside Ukraine. In November, Chisinau joined EU sanctions against Russia.
An EU spokesman told RFE/RL that it was concerned by reports of sanctions evasion and that Moldova should take action.
In the aftermath of its invasion, Russia's aviation industry has been subject to strict international sanctions.
Despite those sanctions, Russian airlines have managed to import some $1.2 billion worth of parts for Airbus and Boeing aircraft since May 2022, according to a Reuters report from August 2023.
The Moldovan companies in question denied selling to Russian firms, claiming instead that contracts were signed with companies in other, unspecified countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a Moscow-led grouping of former Soviet republics.
However, documents seen by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service suggest otherwise.
Data from Russia's Customs Service examined by RFE/RL show that transactions through Moldovan companies began a few months after the start of the invasion.
The Moldovan companies named in those documents were Airrock Solutions, Aerostage Services, and Maxjet Service.
Airrock Solutions and Aerostage were founded in November 2021 and April 2022, respectively, and are owned by Ivan Melnikov, a former top official of the Moldovan airline, Air Moldova. Maxjet, founded in 2011, is owned by Sergei Ranga.
Among the Russian airlines mentioned in the documents was Pobeda, a Russian low-cost airline, and S7 Group, which owns S7 Airlines.
Both Melnikov and Ranga told RFE/RL that they did not know the parts purchased by their companies were destined for Russia, saying they did not have direct contracts with Russian customers.
EU spokesman Peter Stano told RFE/RL that Russia's circumvention of sanctions through third countries was a matter of "great concern" for the EU.
Stano said Moldova had already made "considerable progress" to align with EU sanctions actions against Russia, but he added that Chisinau "must" take measures in relation to "questions regarding the alleged deliveries to Russia of some components by Moldovan companies."
U.S. Reaffirms Support For Bosnia's High Representative
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien reaffirmed Washington's support for High Representative Christian Schmidt during a visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina on February 2.
At a meeting in Sarajevo, O'Brien and Schmidt discussed what they described as the most urgent challenges facing Bosnia, the U.S. Embassy in Bosnia said on X, formerly Twitter.
Since the Dayton peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, the country has consisted of the Bosniak-Croat federation and the ethnic Serb-dominated Republika Srpska under a weak central government.
The country has been overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers, the position currently held by Schmidt, who has been embroiled in a dispute with the leader of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who has close ties to Russia.
Dodik, who is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions, has called for Republika Srpska's secession from Bosnia.
Dodik has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt.
Both laws were adopted in June by the assembly of Republika Srpska in which Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) has the majority.
Schmidt on July 1 annulled both laws using his so-called "Bonn powers," which allow him to adopt binding decisions and remove public officials from office.
He also imposed changes to Bosnia's Criminal Code stipulating that an official who does not respect the decisions of the high representative can be punished with a prison sentence of six months to five years and banned from all public duties.
O'Brien "reaffirmed the United States' strong support for the high representative and his use of the Bonn Powers to implement and defend the Dayton Peace Agreement, support Bosnia and its institutions as well as ensure those institutions’ functionality, and counter inflammatory rhetoric and actions aimed at undermining both," the embassy said.
O'Brien also "underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Bosnia-Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character" during meetings with Bosnian leaders, including Foreign Minister [Elmedin] Konakovic and the members of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia.
He reaffirmed Washington's support for Bosnia's "integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions and encouraged leaders to adopt reforms that meet international standards necessary to accomplish this," the embassy said.
Bosnia was officially given the status of candidate for European Union membership in December 2022, but has yet to start accession talks with the bloc, which require fulfilling certain criteria.
Russia, Ukraine Clash Over Whether Kyiv Has Requested Bodies From Belgorod Plane Crash
Ukraine says it has repeatedly asked Moscow to return the bodies of dozens of prisoners of war that Russia says died in a plane crash last week, contradicting Kremlin statements that no request has been received on the matter.
Andriy Yusov, the spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said Kyiv's calls for the return of the remains of 65 POWs Russia claims were on the plane have fallen on deaf ears. He also said in comments on state television late on February 1 that an international probe is needed to establish the facts on the crash of the Il-76 military transport plane that purportedly left 74 dead in total.
"Regarding information about the deaths, Ukraine made requests and continues to do so regarding the transfer of the bodies. So far, the Russian side is not going for it.... So far, Russia has not intensified the process related to an open international investigation," Yusov added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on February 2, however, said Moscow had not received a request.
When asked how Russia would react to such a request, Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Russian law enforcement agencies would have to consider such a request in light of the ongoing investigation into the crash in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has accused Ukraine of shooting down the military cargo plane on January 24, but Kyiv has yet to confirm that claim or that there were Ukrainian POWs on board who were to be involved in a prisoner exchange.
Ukrainian officials say Moscow didn’t ask for any airspace clearance, as it has in the past, to allow for the transport and exchange of POWs.
Neither side has put forward any evidence to help clear up the matter.
Aviation experts have told RFE/RL that it was possible a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile downed the plane but added that a Russian antiaircraft could have been responsible.
A Planet Labs satellite image showing the crash site, published by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, shows an approximately 500-meter-long trail left by the plane crash.
Schemes journalists previously managed to establish the names of the crew members of the Russian Il-76 plane, the death of three of whom was confirmed by their relatives.
France Says Russia Will 'Answer' For Deaths Of French Aid Workers In Ukraine
France says Russia will have to answer for the deaths of two French nationals killed in a drone attack in the Kherson region of Ukraine as they performed humanitarian duties.
Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a post on Telegram that the two French nationals were killed, and three other foreigners injured in the attack in Beryslav, a town just outside the southern city of Kherson, on February 1.
Prokudin did not say which humanitarian group the casualties worked for.
"Russian barbarity has targeted civilians in Ukraine," French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Russia will have to answer for its crimes," he added.
The French remarks come as the United Nations' highest court on February 2 ruled that it has jurisdiction in most aspects of a case filed by Ukraine against Russia shortly after the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor almost two years ago.
The case filed by Kyiv at the International Court of Justice in The Hague accuses Russia of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely claiming that the February 24, 2022, invasion was launched in order to curb an alleged genocide of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on social media that "the brave French aid workers assisted people and we will always be grateful for their humanity."
Kherson has been the focus of intense attacks by Russian forces for months.
Ukraine's military said on February 2 that its air defenses shot down 11 out of 24 Russian drones launched early on February 2 at critical infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions.
The strikes hit a thermal power plant in the Kryviy Rih area of Dnipropetrovsk, leaving more than 40,000 people without electricity, regional officials said, while some 100 miners were temporarily trapped in two nearby mines due to the lack of electricity.
An unspecified number were later brought to the surface, authorities said, without elaborating.
The Energy Ministry said there were fires at the power plant and damage to substations.
Ukraine is in desperate need of financial and military assistance amid signs of political fatigue in the West as the war kicked off by Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.
Kyiv is hoping that a four-year, 50 billion-euro aid package approved by the European Union on February 1 will help bring in fresh supplies of weapons and ammunition as a counteroffensive stalls.
They are also hoping it will push U.S. lawmakers toward approving a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid.
That package has been stalled in the U.S. Congress amid opposition from Republican lawmakers who want any spending package to also include sweeping changes to border protection policy in the United States.
Separately, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on February 2 said that Toomas Nakhkur, who led the ministry's technical-policy and weapons-development unit, has been suspended after being named a suspect in an undisclosed criminal case.
The move follows an announcement by the Ukrainian Security Service on January 27 that it had uncovered a scheme to embezzle the equivalent of some $40 million earmarked to buy mortar shells for the country's military.
It was unknown if the Nakhkur situation is related.
Kyiv is attempting to clamp down on corruption in a bid to speed up its membership in the European Union and NATO. Officials from both blocs have demanded widespread anti-graft reforms before Kyiv can join.
Pakistan Military Kills 24 Militants In Balochistan In 3 Days, Report Says
Pakistan's military has killed 24 militants in three days in the restive province of Balochistan, broadcaster Geo News reported on February 2, citing a military statement. Four law enforcement personnel have also been killed in the operations, the report said. Militant violence in Pakistan's border areas has put authorities on alert ahead of national elections on February 8.
Romanian Army Chief Warns Country Must Be Ready For Putin
Romania urgently needs to adopt a legal framework that would allow civilian volunteers to pursue military training as the country need to be better prepared in case Russia's war against Ukraine spreads, the NATO member's new army chief has told RFE/RL.
"Yes, the population of Romania, like the entire population of the European Union, of Europe, must be concerned," General Gheorghita Vlad told RFE/RL's Romanian Service in an interview on February 1.
"Personally, though not necessarily as a career soldier, I consider that the Russian Federation will not stop there [in Ukraine]. If it wins in Ukraine, its next main target will be Moldova. We'll see tensions in the Western Balkans as well. I'm more than convinced that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin will escalate his policies in the immediate future."
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, bringing war right up to Romania's northern and Black Sea borders.
Following the Russian invasion, NATO beefed up its effectiveness in Europe and established four more multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.
The battlegroup in Romania, under the framework of France, consists of troops from Belgium, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, and the United States.
In January last year, the Pentagon decided to extend by at least nine months the deployment of some 4,000 U.S. troops to southeast Romania.
Pointing to the beefed-up NATO presence in Romania, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu poured cold water on Vlad's comments.
"Romania was never better protected than it is now, as a NATO member state," Iohannis said on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.
Ciolacu added that while issuing warnings is part of the role of the army chief, "there is no risk for Romania to be involved into any war right now. Romania has never been safer."
"It's extremely important that we are part of NATO, and one can see that forces from all over Europe and most importantly, from the United States have been deployed on Romanian soil. Let's calm down, Romania is not going to war at all," Ciolacu said.
Romania canceled mandatory military service in 2007, three years after joining NATO in March 2004, and established a professional army and a reservist corps.
Vlad said a law drafted by the Defense Ministry is currently in both chambers of parliament and would most likely be debated after this year's several rounds of local, parliamentary, and presidential elections.
"Among other things, we want to introduce a fixed-term voluntary military service," Vlad said, adding that the program would be separate from professional soldiers but participants would still get paid.
"We are aiming for the age segment between 18-35 years old regardless of sex, nationality or religion, young people who want to wear the military uniform. We should pay this type of service and train the participants in the basic rules of war."
Gheorghita said such a program is needed since Romania's reservist corps is aging and would not be able to face the challenges of a military conflict.
"Imagine a 50-year-old person carrying an 80-liter military backpack," he said.
Romania, a key NATO member on the alliance's southeastern flank that has a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, currently has an 80,000-strong professional army.
Gheorghita, who took the helm of Romania's military in November, says that number is insufficient in the current geopolitical climate and it should be beefed up by 50 percent.
"An adequate number for a professional Romanian Army should be around 120,000," he said.
Russian Election Commission Finds Problems With Supporter List Of Anti-War Candidate Nadezhdin
Russia’s Central Election Commission (TsIK) has said it has found irregularities in some of the paperwork submitted by presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, putting in peril the bid of the only politician in the March election who has openly called for a halt to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Nikolai Bulayev, deputy chairman of the commission, told reporters in Moscow on February 2 that some of the signatures Nadezhdin submitted were allegedly those of dead people, and that he had been summoned to appear next week.
Thousands had lined up across Russia to support the 60-year-old academic born in Uzbekistan, putting him well over the 100,000-signature threshold.
Nadezhdin has been supported by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, even though expectations are that the vote will be easily won by incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia as president or prime minister since 1999.
Still, Bulayev's comments questioning the signatures could be a sign that Nadezhdin will be disqualified from running.
The TsIK routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, the entire signature process forming a kind of filter against unwelcome developments.
"You and I are the most alive of the living. If someone imagines they see dead souls in my signature lists -- well, friends, that is not a question for me. It's more for the church, or an exorcist," Nadezhdin said on Telegram after Bulayev's statement.
The TsIK has 10 days from when Nadezhdin submitted his application -- January 31 -- to evaluate the signatures for authenticity and decide whether or not he will be allowed to run for president.
Putin, who has held power as president or prime minister since 1999, was officially registered as a candidate earlier this week -- and approved almost immediately -- for a vote he is expected to win easily, with most of his main opponents in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections that restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsIK the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
In December, officials disqualified journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, who also spoke out against the war and called for a "humane" Russia, citing alleged technical mistakes in her application to register as a candidate. After her disqualification, Duntsova called on supporters to back Nadezhdin and pledged to work for his campaign.
Blast At Kyrgyz Thermal Plant Injures Three, Forces Cuts To Heating Supplies in Bishkek
At least three people were seriously injured in a massive explosion at a thermal heating plant in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek early on February 2. The explosion and a subsequent fire that lasted for around two hours forced officials to declare hot water and heating restrictions in the city as crews worked to repair the damage. President Sadyr Japarov visited the plant as work was being done to get the facility back online. A special commission has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
UN Court Says It Has Jurisdiction In Parts Of Ukraine's Case Against Russia
The United Nations' highest court on February 2 said it had jurisdiction to hear most parts of a case filed by Ukraine that alleges Russia violated the Genocide Convention by using trumped-up claims to justify its full-scale invasion almost two years ago.
The case filed by Kyiv at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague accuses Russia of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely claiming that the February 24, 2022, invasion was launched in order to curb an alleged genocide of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.
In a preliminary ruling, ICJ judges ordered Russia in March 2022 to stop the invasion, but Moscow rejected the decision, arguing the court, which resolves legal complaints by states over alleged breaches of international law, had no legal right to decide in this case.
In September, lawyers for Russia asked the court at a preliminary hearing to throw out the case, reiterating that the court had no jurisdiction.
In a ruling read out by ICJ President Joan Donoghue, the judges rejected Moscow's argument that the court does have jurisdiction. But it also ruled it didn't have competence to decide on Ukraine's motion that Russia's use of force contradicted the Genocide Convention, nor could it rule on Kyiv's argument that Russia's recognition of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine breached the convention.
While its decisions are legally binding, the court has no means to enforce them.
In a separate case earlier this week, the ICJ issued a mixed ruling on a terrorism-financing complaint filed by Ukraine against Russia over Moscow's activities in eastern Ukraine and on "racial discrimination" by Russia after it illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
In a ruling on January 31, the court said that while Moscow had violated the United Nations anti-discrimination treaties by failing to protect education in the Ukrainian language in Crimea, it didn't agree with Ukraine's claim it was due compensation from Russia.
The court also rejected Ukraine's claims of Russia's discrimination against ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians after its annexation of Crimea.
In total, the ICJ agreed with Ukraine that Moscow violated two article of the treaties, but rejected several others.
The court has been in the world's attention in recent days due to a high-profile case brought by South Africa against Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.
In a ruling on January 26, the court ruled that Israel must do everything to prevent genocide during its offensive in response to an attack in October by Hamas -- which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU -- but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Drones Target Critical Infrastructure In Ukraine's Southeast
Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 out of 24 Russian drones launched early on February 2 at critical infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions, the military said. Following the strikes, more than 40,000 people in the Kryviy Rih area of Dnipropetrovsk were left without electricity, regional officials said. Some 100 miners were temporarily trapped in two mines due to the lack of electricity. An unspecified number were later brought to the surface, authorities said, without elaborating. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Coalition Urges UN Rights Official To Delay Iran Visit Saying She Won't See The 'Truth'
A coalition of rights activists and writers have penned an open letter to Nada Al-Nashif, the UN deputy high commissioner for human rights, urging her to reconsider her planned visit to Iran saying the government will not allow her to see the "truth" about the situation in the country.
Al-Nashif is scheduled to visit Iran from February 2 to February 5 and focus on women's rights and the death penalty, two issues that have sparked civil unrest for months, leading to a brutal crackdown by authorities.
"We firmly believe that OHCHR has a responsibility not to let its legitimate engagement activities be instrumentalized to undermine other mechanisms that are critical to the promotion and protection of human rights in Iran. To avoid this, we urge you to reconsider the timing of this visit," the letter says.
In November 2022, the Geneva-based UNHRC formed a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the protests, which erupted in mid-September after Amini died while being held by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The letter said any visit by officials should wait until the results of the UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding committee are released in March.
"This visit would take place amid an alarming surge in executions.... The visit would also take place in a context marked by the deadly, violent and unlawful repression of the nationwide Women, Life, Freedom movement, and the aggravation of degrading and discriminatory legislations and policies targeting women and girls," the coalition letter said.
"Informed by past experiences, we can anticipate that Iranian authorities will attempt to instrumentalize their formal engagement with your office and use it as a propaganda tool to undermine support for these existing and very needed monitoring, reporting and investigative mechanisms established by the Human Rights Council."
Despite the calls, Marta Hurtado, a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, defended Al-Nashif's visit telling RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the goal is to explore "opportunities to improve the human rights situation in Iran."
But the activists questioned whether the UN delegation will see beyond what the authorities want them to while at the same time pointing out that citizen-journalist video reports, written accounts from victims and activists, and evidence have already been submitted to relevant UN bodies to illustrate the situation on the ground.
"Which humanity and rights are you going to observe in Iran? Are you coming to see the batons that have crushed the skulls of hundreds of Iranian youths over the past year? Or to see the nooses that break the necks of our young people every day? Or to witness the eyes of our beautiful young girls and boys blinded by the pellets of the repressive forces last year?" the letter asks.
Iranian LGBTQ organizations also demanded the cancellation of Al-Nashif's visit, emphasizing that the trip under the current conditions could be seen as legitimizing a regime that has systematically oppressed sexual and gender minorities for years.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Should Consider Sanctions, Travel Restrictions On Hungary, Top U.S. Senator Says
The Biden administration should consider imposing sanctions on Hungarian officials and removing the country from a favorable visa regime to punish Prime Minister Viktor Orban for rolling back democracy and weakening NATO unity, a top senator from the president’s party said. In a February 1 statement, Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat-Maryland), chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the administration “should be examining whether Hungary truly is a trusted partner deserving of participating in the Visa Waiver Program” and studying Global Magnitsky sanctions “given the level of corruption” in the country. Cardin also denounced Hungary’s treatment of the U.S. ambassador to Budapest, David Pressman, whom he met a day earlier. U.S. sanctions against individuals in allied nations is rare.
Ukraine's Military Chief Reiterates Need For Unmanned Weapons Amid Dispute With Zelenskiy
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said the country must develop an array of unmanned weapons systems to reduce combatant losses amid a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over mobilization.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In a commentary for CNN published on February 1, Zaluzhniy said Ukraine must “redesign” its battlefield operations around the latest technological developments, such as drones, which in turn will reduce dependence on “heavy material,” a possible reference to Western-supplied armaments.
“Perhaps the number one priority here is mastery of an entire arsenal of (relatively) cheap, modern and highly effective, unmanned vehicles and other technological means. The remote control of these assets means fewer soldiers in harm’s way, thus reducing the level of human losses,” he wrote.
Zaluzhniy’s commentary follows multiple news reports that have cited unnamed officials saying Zelenskiy is expected to dismiss him in the coming days or weeks. A conflict over mobilization plans is one of the sources of tension between the two.
Zaluzhniy is seeking hundreds of thousands of new recruits this year to strengthen Ukraine's forces, replace expected losses, and demobilize those who have served for years. Zelenskiy has resisted the request amid concern over public backlash.
In the meantime, Russia has been mobilizing a significant number of men, including convicts, through a combination of force and financial incentives. That has allowed Moscow to repeatedly attack Ukrainian positions despite suffering large losses.
“We must acknowledge the significant advantage enjoyed by the enemy in mobilizing human resources and how that compares with the inability of state institutions in Ukraine to improve the manpower levels of our armed forces without the use of unpopular measures,” he wrote.
Tensions between Zaluzhniy and Zelenskiy surfaced in November after the commander in chief published a commentary in The Economist, saying the war had entered a stalemate and only a technological breakthrough would allow Ukraine to achieve its goals of liberating occupied territory. Zelenskiy’s office was quick to reject that battlefield assessment.
Zaluzhniy said Ukraine could create a new domestic system of technological rearmament in five months. Further development of domestic weapons systems would reduce the dependence on U.S. military aid, which has become increasingly unreliable amid partisan disputes.
“We must contend with a reduction in military support from key allies, grappling with their own political tensions,” Zaluzhniy wrote.
Ukraine has been developing its own air and sea drone capabilities, using them to attack military targets inside Russia and on the Black Sea.
Frozen Russian Central Bank Assets Generated $4.8 Billion In Interest Income In 2023
Frozen Russian Central Bank reserves held in an account at Euroclear, the Belgium-based international depository, generated 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in interest income in 2023, Euroclear reported. The Russian Central Bank assets, totaling more than 200 billion euros, were frozen by the EU following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The assets were invested in low-risk sovereign debt. The European Union is considering using the interest income generated from the frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine as an alternative to calls for seizing the full amount. However, the Financial Times reported that any legislation permitting the use of the interest income would not be retroactive to 2023. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Goran Katic
NATO Delegation Visits Bosnia Amid Secessionist Threats
A high-ranking NATO delegation led by Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana arrived in Bosnia-Herzegovina for two days of talks amid secessionist threats that could undermine the Balkan nation’s aspirations to join the Western military alliance.
Bosnian authorities had earlier pledged their support for joining NATO but that is on hold because of opposition from Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, which wants the nation to remain neutral.
Geoana and other NATO representatives on February 1 met with two members of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, Denis Becirovic and Zeljko Komsic. The third member, Zeljka Cvijanovic, who represents Republika Srpska, did not attend.
Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian president of Republika Srpska who is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions, has called for secession from Bosnia.
Bosnia has military and political representatives in NATO headquarters in Brussels. Meanwhile, NATO has had its own staff in the country since 2004 as part of a UN mandate to help reform its armed forces.
Since 2018, Bosnia has been a part of NATO’s Annual National Program, which is the last step before full membership in the alliance.
The NATO delegation also met with members of the Council of Ministers as well as members of parliament. Geoana pitched the benefits of NATO membership to Bosnian officials, saying those Eastern European countries that have joined the alliance since the end of the Cold War are more prosperous and more secure.
The NATO delegation will visit the Rajlovac military base near Sarajevo on February 2 to discuss Bosnia-NATO cooperation.
Ukraine's First Lady Urges Allies To Act 'Faster' In Effort To Force Russia To Return Children
RIGA -- Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska called on Kyiv’s allies to move more quickly in their joint effort to force Moscow to return Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war, saying that time is not on the children's side.
In an interview with RFE/RL in Riga, where she co-hosting a conference titled Russia's War On Children, Zelenska said Ukraine is working with Western allies on developing legal mechanisms to put pressure on Moscow to release the children back home.
According to official Ukrainian data, more than 19,500 children have been illegally taken and sent to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion nearly two years ago. Zelenska warned that Russia is accelerating the adoption process and that the longer they are there, the deeper the impact on their lives.
“Our main enemy here is time, unfortunately, because, first of all, children grow up. We don't have a year, or two, or three. We need to understand this. I hope that today's conversations will encourage our partners to act faster,” she told RFE/RL.
Several Ukrainian children who returned from Russia spoke at the conference to share their stories. Zelenska said it was critical that people hear and see the children to understand the trauma they have gone through and why the rest need to be returned as soon as possible.
The Ukrainian children held by Russia “should not become just statistics,” she said. “Unfortunately, human psychology works in such a way that when you don't see faces, when you just look at documents, it doesn't impact you, your soul.”
The International Criminal Court in The Hague last year issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Lvova-Belova, charging them with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation.
Zelenska called the children who spoke “important witnesses” and said their stories are “evidence” of Russia’s crimes.
“I really hope that what they went through will only remain a page in their lives that they have turned over. They will remember, but it will not be the thing that changed their lives forever,” she said.
As she seeks the return of Ukrainian children from Russia, Zelenska said it would be wrong to force Ukrainian mothers who fled to Western countries with their children to return home while the war is still ongoing.
“We in Ukraine understand that saving a child is the most important thing for a mother. And our dream is for everyone to come back [to Ukraine]. But we understand that this requires peace. We need peace, we need recovery, so that people have a place to return,” she said.
China Warns Ukraine About Labeling Its Firms As 'Sponsors Of War'
China has warned Ukraine about designating Chinese companies as "international sponsors of war," saying it could damage relations between the two countries, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter. Chinese officials last month communicated their displeasure to Kyiv, which has included 14 Chinese entities among a list of 48 companies it claims have aided Russia. Beijing, which maintains close ties with Moscow, has refrained from criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but has also called for the respect of territorial integrity. China was a major trading partner for Ukraine before the war.
Ukraine Claims It Sank Another Russian Warship In Crimea
Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR) said on February 1 that sea drones attacked and sank a Russian corvette in the Black Sea near Crimea overnight. The GUR said on Telegram that Russia's Ivanovets was patrolling near Lake Donuzlav in the western part of Crimea when several drones hit the ship.
A video posted on the site appears to show explosions hitting a ship, which then appears to start sinking. The GUR claim could not be independently verified. Russian officials have not commented. Ukraine has staged a string of damaging attacks on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
EU Raises Concerns Over Kosovo's Move Banning Dinar Use, Urges 'Sufficient' Transition
The European Union has expressed concern over a move by Kosovo to restrict all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros and urged officials in Pristina to allow an extended implementation period to avoid “seriously complicating” the lives of ethnic Serbs in the country who are being forced to move away from the dinar and adjust to a new currency regime.
The restrictions that took effect on February 1 ban financial institutions from using any currency other than the euro for local transactions.
Even though it's not a member of the European Union or its currency zone, Kosovo unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of the country – where an estimated 120,000 ethnic Serbs still live -- in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
In 10 of Kosovo's 38 municipalities, where Serbs represent a majority, they have been able to make payments in dinars or withdraw dinars from the ATMs of Serbian-based banks.
Kosovar officials have promised an "easy transition" to ease tensions over the move, but EU spokesman Peter Stano said on February 1 that the bloc “is concerned about the consequences that this decision might have on the daily lives of Kosovo Serbs and other communities throughout Kosovo due to absence of prior consultation, in particular on its impact on schools and hospitals, given the apparent absence of alternatives at this moment.”
“The short transition period for the regulation’s implementation, combined with a lack of information and practical solutions for all affected communities, risk seriously complicating their lives. The EU urges Kosovo to ensure a sufficiently long transition period and to find a negotiated solution to this issue in the framework of the EU-facilitated Dialogue,” he added.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he held talks with the Russian ambassador in Belgrade on February 1 over the issue as he looks for a solution to what he called an “irresponsible act” by Kosovo’s government.
The dominant Serbian party in Kosovo, Serbian List, which has long-running ties to radical Serbian nationalists and Belgrade, has accused Kosovar policymakers of trying to achieve the "expulsion of Serbs without the use of weapons." It said the ban on the dinar threatened "the physical survival of the Serbian people."
The Central Bank of Kosovo has justified the move by saying it has a "legal obligation" to regulate the financial system, especially an issue like the currency, which "has remained unregulated for a very long time."
Bashkim Nurboja, the Central Bank’s chairman of the board, told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service that the change “doesn’t stop anyone from accepting money from any country,” it just means the money is converted into euros.
The new regulation also restricts foreign currencies other than the euro to safekeeping in physical form or foreign-currency bank accounts for payments abroad or foreign-exchange activities.
"Currency exchange can be performed in the Republic of Kosovo only through institutions that are licensed by the Central Bank of Kosovo and offer this service," the regulation said.
Dinars have routinely been accepted and disbursed by Bank Postanske Stedionica, NLB Komercijalna Bank, and the Post of Serbia, a Serbian public enterprise.
Navalny Calls On Russians To Flock To Polling Stations At Noon During Election To Show Opposition To Putin
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has called for a protest against incumbent Vladimir Putin during a presidential election next month by having voters turn out en masse at noon on the voting days to form huge lines as a show of opposition.
"That could be a strong demonstration of national sentiment. The real voters versus the fiction of e-voting. Real people standing in line to vote against Putin, versus fake and fraudulent 'yes' votes," Navalny said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on February 1.
Navalny, who last month marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, said the idea behind the protest was to ensure the action was "completely legal and safe" during the election, which will be held over three days, ending March 17.
He said in the social media posts that turnout at noon is traditionally high, which would make it "simply impossible" to identify those who vote against Putin.
"There is no way to stop this action. Well, what can they do? Will they close the polling stations at 12 noon? Will they organize an action in support of Putin at 10 AM? Will they register everyone who came at noon and put them on the list of unreliable people?" he asked.
"This will be a nationwide protest against Putin, close to where you live. It is accessible to everyone, everywhere. Millions of people will be able to participate. And tens of millions of people will be able to witness it," he added, noting the original idea came from his longtime friend and former St. Petersburg City Council member Maxim Reznik.
Putin was officially registered as a candidate earlier this week for a vote he is expected to easily win with most of his main opponents -- including Navalny -- in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
"I have already said that simply participating in the elections and voting against Putin is not a fight against him, but a self-deception," Navalny wrote.
"In fact, that's exactly what Putin wants you to do: come and vote as you wish (the witch Panfilova will fix everything), but don't do anything else. You should consider that you are fighting in this way."
Navalny, who nearly died from a poisoning with Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020 which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Putin, was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the poisoning.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny’s prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Russian Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva To April 5
A court in the Russian city of Kazan has extended the detention of Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir Service who has been in Russian custody since October 18, by two months until April 5.
The Sovetsky District Court of Kazan held the hearing on February 1 behind closed doors. Members of the press were only allowed to be present during the announcement of the decision, while others present were completely refused entry. Representatives from the embassies of Austria, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands were present at the court.
“Russian authorities are conducting a deplorable criminal campaign against the wrongfully detained Alsu Kurmasheva. Imprisoned and treated unjustly simply because she is an American journalist, Alsu’s prison sentence has been extended again,” acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.
Kurmasheva's lawyer argued the court should change the preventive measure to house arrest, but the demand was refused.
Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenships, has been held in Russian custody since October 18 on a charge of violating the so-called foreign agent law.
Despite recently spending her 100th day in custody, Kurmasheva has yet to be designated by the U.S. State Department as "wrongfully detained" as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia.
The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen, effectively labeling it politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been designated as wrongfully detained.
"The world’s journalistic, human rights organizations, and diplomatic communities are standing with Alsu today. RFE/RL thanks the EU governments who sent representatives to today’s proceedings. Yet, Russia continues its systematic prosecution," Capus said.
"Alsu should be officially declared 'wrongfully detained' by the United States Department of State, just as the Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich was immediately designated after his unjust arrest. Russia bears the ultimate responsibility for Alsu’s fate. Alsu should be released immediately and allowed to return to her loving family.
It is beyond time to #FreeAlsu,” he added.
Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, left the Czech capital in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again in October and this time handed the failure to register as a foreign agent charge. Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.
Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention is "becoming slowly but surely less bearable."
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan. The two Americans are being held on espionage charges that they deny.
Kurmasheva is one of four RFE/RL journalists -- Andrey Kuznechyk, Ihar Losik, and Vladyslav Yesypenko are the other three -- currently imprisoned on charges related to their work. Rights groups and RFE/RL have called repeatedly for the release of all four, saying they have been wrongly detained.
Losik is a blogger and contributor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service who was convicted in December 2021 on several charges including the “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order” and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kuznechyk, a web editor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, was sentenced in June 2022 to six years in prison following a trial that lasted no more than a few hours. He was convicted of “creating or participating in an extremist organization.”
Yesypenko, a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen who contributed to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced in February 2022 to six years in prison by a Russian judge in occupied Crimea after a closed-door trial. He was convicted of “possession and transport of explosives,” a charge he steadfastly denies.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Another Brick In The Great Kremlin Firewall: Mass Internet Outages Part Of 'Sovereign Internet'2
Airports And Emptiness: Inside The Azerbaijani Districts Recaptured From Armenia3
CIA Director Says Ukraine War 'Corroding' Putin's Grip On Power4
Kim Jong Un's 'Infidel' Hairstyle A Fashion Sin Under New Taliban Rules5
'We'll Fight Until We're Dead': With Dwindling Ammunition, Ukrainian Soldiers Defend Their Gains6
China Introduces Strict Rules In Xinjiang On Islam, Other Religions7
Ukraine Claims It Sank Another Russian Warship In Crimea8
U.S. Names Three Soldiers Killed In Jordan Attack, Points Finger At Iranian-Backed Militia9
Internet Down For Hours In One Of Russia's Largest Outages10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe