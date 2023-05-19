Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Georgia

Georgians Dismayed At Renewed Direct Flights From Russia

Georgians Dismayed At Renewed Direct Flights From Russia
Embed
Georgians Dismayed At Renewed Direct Flights From Russia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:53 0:00

Hundreds gathered at the main airport in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 19 to protest the return of direct flights from Russia. A ban had been unilaterally imposed by Moscow in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia. It was lifted on May 10 by President Vladimir Putin, who also signed a decree allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas. Georgian opposition activists protested against any warming of relations with the Kremlin because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the 2008 war against Georgia.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG