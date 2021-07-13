Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Georgia

Anti-Government Protests Over Journalist's Death Continue In Tbilisi

Anti-Government Protests Over Journalist's Death Continue In Tbilisi
Embed
Anti-Government Protests Over Journalist's Death Continue In Tbilisi

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:13 0:00

Anti-government protesters rallied on July 12 in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his government. The demonstration followed the death of a TV cameraman who was severely beaten while covering the Tbilisi Pride events supporting LGBT rights last week. Protesters threw eggs and paint at the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream party and 12 people were detained.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG