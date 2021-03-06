Georgians Protest Curfew In Tbilisi As COVID Fatigue Sets In

A few dozen Georgians staged a picket against government restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus on March 6. In a silent protest, activists unfurled a long banner in central Tbilisi and called for the end of a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which is now in place for the fourth consecutive month. Protest participants claim the measure, which is enforced with steep fines, is unconstitutional and no longer necessary since the country has registered a drop in the infection rate.