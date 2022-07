Tens of thousands rallied in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on July 3 to urge reforms that would bring the Caucasian country closer to joining the European Union. An EU summit told Georgia in June that it had to improve its media freedom, judiciary, and electoral system to become an EU candidate. The protesters called on Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to resign. They also voiced support for Ukraine as it continues to face an invasion by Russia.