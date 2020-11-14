Thousands Take To The Streets In Tbilisi To Demand Repeat Elections

Thousands of opposition demonstrators took to the streets of the Georgian capital on November 14 to call for recent parliamentary elections to be rerun. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi to dispute the results of October 31 polls won by the ruling party, Georgian Dream. The opposition, led by the United National Movement (ENM) and European Georgia, plus six other parties that won parliamentary representation, claim the vote was rigged and have said they will boycott the newly elected parliament.