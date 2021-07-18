An extraordinary session of the Georgian parliament on July 18 in Tbilisi, where Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri was scheduled to address the July 5 violent attacks in the Georgian capital, was interrupted by a number of opposition deputies. They surrounded the tribune, holding photographs of Pirveli television cameraman Lekso Lashkarava, who died several days after he was severely beaten on July 5 by an anti-LGBT mob that had taken to the streets of the capital to block a planned LGBT parade, and demanded the resignation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his government. Journalists in parliament also held photographs of Lashkarava and hung out a banner reading "Punish The Offenders."