Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Georgia

Georgian Opposition Protesters Gather Without Incident A Day After Violent Clashes

Georgian Opposition Protesters Gather Without Incident A Day After Violent Clashes Georgian Opposition Protesters Gather Without Incident A Day After Violent Clashes
Embed
Georgian Opposition Protesters Gather Without Incident A Day After Violent Clashes

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:10 0:00

Georgian protesters continued their daily demonstrations in the capital, Tbilisi, on September 9, gathering in front of the reelection headquarters of Mayor Kakha Kaladze. At a protest the previous day, at least 10 people were injured after they were attacked by supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Protesters have been holding regular rallies for nearly a year, and their activities are ramping up ahead of local elections in October.

XS
SM
MD
LG