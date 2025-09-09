Georgian Opposition Protesters Gather Without Incident A Day After Violent Clashes
Georgian protesters continued their daily demonstrations in the capital, Tbilisi, on September 9, gathering in front of the reelection headquarters of Mayor Kakha Kaladze. At a protest the previous day, at least 10 people were injured after they were attacked by supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Protesters have been holding regular rallies for nearly a year, and their activities are ramping up ahead of local elections in October.