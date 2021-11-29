Georgian Police Clash With Opposition Protesters As Saakashvili Goes On Trial

Scuffles between police and former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's supporters took place outside Tbilisi City Court on November 29, as it heard a new case against him for the violent dispersal of a 2007 protest. Several demonstrators, including former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava, were detained in the Georgian capital for disobeying police orders. Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 when he returned to the country after an eight-year absence to rally the opposition ahead of local elections.