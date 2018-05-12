Georgian Police Raid On Clubs Triggers Protests

The Georgian Interior Ministry said its officers had detained eight "drug dealers" after storming Tbilisi's two music nightclubs, Bassiani and Cafe Gallery, in the early hours of May 12. Police arrested several protesters near the clubs at dawn as authorities tried to close off nearby streets. They later detained several more protesters and activists as protesters made their way toward the parliament building to stage a spontaneous demonstration. The raids drew criticism for what some called an excessive use of police force against clubgoers.