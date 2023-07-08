Violent Protesters Storm, Disrupt LGBT Pride Festival In Tbilisi

Up to 2,000 anti-LGBT protesters broke up a Gay Pride festival in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on July 8, scuffling with police and destroying props, including rainbow flags and placards, though there were no reports of injuries. Organizers accused the authorities of actively colluding with the demonstrators to disrupt the festival, but a government minister said it was a difficult event for police to protect as it was held in an open area, adding that festival participants had been evacuated to safety. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, a frequent critic of the government, echoed the criticism of the police, saying they had failed in their duty to uphold people's right to assemble safely.