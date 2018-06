Hundreds of people gathered outside the old Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi on June 3 on a fourth day of protests urging the government and the prosecutor-general to resign. Scuffles broke out between police and protesters on the adjacent Rustaveli Avenue, but no arrests were made. The demonstrations were launched on May 31 by people dissatisfied with a court verdict in the case of two men charged with fatally stabbing a teenager. (RFE/RL's Georgian Service, Current Time TV)