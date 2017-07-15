Anti-Immigration Protest Held In Tbilisi

Around 2,000 people held a rally in the Georgian capital on July 14, demanding the deportation of illegal immigrants and a toughening of the country's immigration law. Rally participants also called for restrictions on granting residence permits to foreigners and a ban on foreign funding of civil society organizations. The protesters, who are said to have nationalist and pro-Russian views, warned that if the government does not fulfill their demands soon they will launch more protests. (RFE/RL's Georgian Service)