Potola Dondoladze spends hours in the baking-hot sun, harvesting tea leaves in western Georgia. She's among the teams of women driving the revival of tea plantations in the south Caucasus nation. Georgia once supplied 95 percent of all the tea in the Soviet Union and was among the top five tea-producing regions in the world. But when the U.S.S.R. collapsed, so did Georgia's tea industry. Now, it's now making a comeback.