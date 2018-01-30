Ceiling Collapse At Tbilisi Subway Station Injures 14

TBILISI -- Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze says 14 people were injured when parts of the ceiling collapsed in a subway station in the Georgian capital.

The incident occurred in the Varketili subway station on January 30.

Kaladze, who visited the injured who were taken to Tbilisi's Ingorokva clinic for treatment, said that children were among the injured.

A police officer was also hospitalized, according to the Interior Ministry.

Kaladze told journalists that the city will pay all the medical expenses of the injured.

Earlier, Kaladze had visited the subway station and said that it had been renovated last year, adding that anyone found responsible for the incident would be held accountable.

Police and rescue teams were sent to the station, which was temporarily closed to the public.

The Tbilisi City Transportation Police have launched an investigation into the ceiling's collapse.

