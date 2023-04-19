'We Are Leaving Tomorrow': Ukrainian School Director Gets Her Students Safely Out Of Russia

Russian forces took Ukrainian students from a school in the Mykolayiv region that provided accommodation for children with special needs. They were sent to live at a sanatorium in Russia's Krasnodar region. The school's director, Natalia Lutsyk, followed the children to Russia and fought to get them out. With the help of U.S. volunteers and Georgian organizations, Lutsyk was able to bring the young students to safety in the South Caucasus nation of Georgia.