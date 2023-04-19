Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

'We Are Leaving Tomorrow': Ukrainian School Director Gets Her Students Safely Out Of Russia

'We Are Leaving Tomorrow': Ukrainian School Director Gets Her Students Safely Out Of Russia
Embed
'We Are Leaving Tomorrow': Ukrainian School Director Gets Her Students Safely Out Of Russia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:46 0:00

Russian forces took Ukrainian students from a school in the Mykolayiv region that provided accommodation for children with special needs. They were sent to live at a sanatorium in Russia's Krasnodar region. The school's director, Natalia Lutsyk, followed the children to Russia and fought to get them out. With the help of U.S. volunteers and Georgian organizations, Lutsyk was able to bring the young students to safety in the South Caucasus nation of Georgia.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG