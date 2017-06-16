Former Georgian Parliament Speaker Forms Centrist Political Group

TBILISI -- Former Georgian parliament speaker Davit Usupashvili has announced plans to establish a new centrist political movement to contest municipal elections set for October.

Usupashvili told reporters on June 16 that his Development movement plans to participate in the elections even though it will only be officially registered in early 2018.

He added that the movement's major goal will be to come to power after the country's 2020 parliamentary elections.

Usupashvili served as parliament speaker from 2012 until 2016 under the ruling Georgian Dream coalition.

He led the Republican Party from 2005 until 2013. He quit that party shortly after it failed to gain seats in parliament in the 2016 elections.

Several former leading members of the Republican Party have joined the new movement.

In a statement, the movement declared itself "a centrist, unifying force that will assemble rational and effective approaches" from all parts of the political spectrum.

With reporting by Civil.ge