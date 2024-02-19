Georgia's President Says EU Members Are Next If Putin Wins In Ukraine

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the front-runner to be the next secretary-general of NATO, has said EU countries are "working with our partners all over the globe" to meet Ukraine's military needs, especially supplying Kyiv with ammunition and air-defense systems.

"I was just speaking with [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskiy and I think these are the two main priorities," Rutte said in an interview with RFE/RL on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 17.

Addressing the global security conference earlier, Zelenskiy urged allies to plug an "artificial" shortage of weapons that is giving Russian forces the upper hand on the battlefield and said stalled U.S. aid was crucial.

Ukraine faces acute shortages of ammunition and U.S. military aid has been delayed for months in Congress.

"Unfortunately, keeping Ukraine in an artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war," Zelenskiy said.

Asked about the delayed U.S. aid after a bilateral meeting with Zelenskiy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, denounced "political gamesmanship" in Congress that has no place in such matters.

Republicans have insisted for months that any additional U.S. aid to Ukraine, and Israel, must also address concerns about border security.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has said he would ask European allies to reimburse the United States for around $200 billion worth of munitions sent to Ukraine.

"We should stop moaning and whining and nagging about Trump," Rutte told the security gathering on February 17. "We do not spend more on defense or ramp up ammunitions production because Trump might come back."

Talk of a potential European nuclear deterrent that would not involve the United States is "not helpful," he told the conference. And it "would only undermine NATO in a time when we really need credible deterrence."

Speaking to RFE/RL, Rutte, who unexpectedly announced his departure from Dutch politics in July, said he was "cautiously optimistic" that U.S. military aid to Ukraine would be delivered soon.

Rutte said any delays by EU countries to deliver weapon supplies to Ukraine was due to the fact that they, along with Ukraine, "are all democracies."

"And sometimes these issues take a bit of time…. And now I know that there are still new discussions on new weapons systems. I think decisions can be made fairly soon," Rutte explained.

Rutte also said Dutch plans to transfer to Ukraine U.S.-made F-16 fighter were "basically on schedule."

"We hope to transfer them as soon as possible. Twenty-four of them, maybe more, but at least 24. We are working together with the Danes and others. So, things are progressing now," Rutte told RFE/RL.

Asked about alleged signals from the Kremlin that Russia could be ready for talks with Ukraine, Rutte said that decision rested solely with Kyiv.

"There's only one person who can ever decide to enter into peace negotiations with Russia. And that man is still the legally elected president of Ukraine," Rutte said, referring to Zelenskiy.

"And what we're doing at this moment is to help him to make sure all your brave men and women in Ukraine, the military and all the citizens, [are able] to free that country from the Russians. And the only one, again, who can decide on peace negotiations is Zelenskiy. Nobody else," Rutte added.

Rutte also commented on the death of Aleksei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died at a remote Arctic prison on February 16.

Navalny's spokeswoman confirmed on February 17 that Navalny had died and said he was "murdered," but it was unclear where his body was as his family and friends searched for answers.

"Aleksei Navalny is one person so brave, so enormous, impressive as he was, that this one person was a threat to the Russian state. That means how weak they are and how insecure they are about our own role and position," Rutte said.

Navalny's death at age 47 has deprived the Russian opposition of its most well-known and inspiring politician less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power.

Asked whether Russia and Putin, whom Western leaders have blamed for Navalny's death, could face further Western sanctions, Rutte was not hopeful.

"I don't think it will in itself lead to extra sanctions," Rutte said, noting the EU was already preparing a 13th package of sanctions against Russia that it hopes to pass by February 24.

"New sanctions packages are important, but making sure that we close the loopholes in the existing packages is also important," Rutte said.

Rutte has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who plans to step down in October after 10 years at the helm.