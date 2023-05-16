News
Georgian Airways To Resume Direct Flights To Russia From May 20
Georgia's flag carrier, Georgian Airways, will resume direct flights to Russia from May 20, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said on May 16, after Russia lifted a flight ban last week. The European Union criticized the resumption, which comes amid a sharp warming in relations between Russia and Georgia, countries that have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Tbilisi's forces in a brief war in 2008. Tbilisi has in recent months tried to balance rapprochement with its giant neighbor and its aspirations to join the European Union. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Charges Chinese National With Providing Weapons Materials To Iran
The United States has charged a Chinese national with violating U.S. sanctions by providing Iran with materials used to produce ballistic missiles, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on May 16. Xiangjiang Qiao, who works at a China-based company that the U.S. Treasury Department placed on its sanctions list in 2014 for helping Iran buy parts to produce ballistic missiles, is in China and has not been arrested, prosecutors said. Xiangjiang faces charges including sanctions evasion, bank fraud, and money laundering. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Baku Detains Seven Men Allegedly Recruited By Iran To Sow Discord
Azerbaijani authorities said on May 16 that they apprehended a group of individuals allegedly recruited by Iran to disrupt Azerbaijan's constitutional order and establish Shari’a law in the nation. The statement also said the seven men who were detained planned to assassinate Azerbaijani public figures. Azerbaijani authorities said on February 1 that they had detained almost 40 people on suspicion of spying for Iran. That statement came less than a week after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other individuals at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. Both Baku and Tehran officially condemned the incident.
Founder Of Czech Group Of Frontline Medics In Ukraine Dies From Wounds
The 38-year-old founder of a group in the Czech Republic that sends volunteer medics to treat Ukrainian soldiers injured during battle against invading Russian forces has died of wounds suffered in March while working on the front lines of the battlefield in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. The Phoenix Project said on Facebook that the man, who was known only as "Taylor" to protect his family, died on May 15, just over a month after he had been transported to Prague from Ukraine. No further details were given. The Phoenix Project says it has also trained some 5,000 Ukrainians in how to give basic combat medical attention.
Former German Chancellor's Wife Loses Job After Attending Victory Day Event At Russian Embassy
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's wife has lost her job at NRW.Global Business, a trade and investment agency of North Rhine-Westphalia, after she and her husband attended a Victory Day event at the Russian Embassy in Berlin on May 9. The agency announced on May 16 that it was terminating relations with So-yeon Schroeder-Kim, who represented the agency in South Korea. Gerhard Schroeder was chancellor from 1998-2005. He has been known for his involvement with Russian state energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom and with Nord Stream AG, which operates undersea gas pipelines leading to Russia. The links were damaged last year by explosions that are still under investigation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Iranian Protesters Facing Execution Have Amnesty Denied, Families Say
The families of three Iranian protesters facing the death sentence have reported that they have been told there is no chance for an amnesty and that the city prosecutor of the central Iranian city of Isfahan "is seeking their execution."
The relatives said they were informed by the Amnesty Commission of the judiciary on May 15 not to return to press their case as a decision had already been made. Later in the evening, Iranian state television rebroadcast parts of "confessions" made by Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Saeid Yaqoubi.
The statements, which the families and human rights organizations say were likely made under duress, had previously been aired and appeared to have been shown to justify the penalties handed to the three, who were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported on May 15 that families of the three have been told that they will be executed "in the next few days."
Somayeh Kazemi, the sister of Majid Kazemi, said in a recent interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper that she and other family members were allowed to meet Majid at the Central Prison of Isfahan on May 15.
"We went to see Majid. His condition and morale were good," she said. "The time of execution is not known. Our lawyer has said that nothing is certain and anything is possible."
On May 12, Amnesty International issued a statement saying the three protesters have been deprived access to their chosen lawyers and were pushed into "forced confessions." Some groups have said the three were tortured while in detention.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
Amnesty said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that, so far this year, at least 243 people have been executed in Iran.
The UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Critic Says She Experienced Possible Poisoning Symptoms; Report Says Others Also Fell Ill
Natalia Arno, the U.S.-based chief of the Free Russia Foundation, says there are suspicions she may have been poisoned, "possibly by some nerve agent," after falling ill during a recent trip to Europe, amid a report that at least two other Kremlin critics have experienced similar episodes since 2020.
Arno, who previously kept silent about what she experienced during a trip to Prague in early May, wrote about the ordeal on Facebook on May 16 after the website Agentsvo published a story on the spate of critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have left the country.
"There is a suspicion that during my recent trip to Europe I was poisoned, possibly by some nerve agent, investigated by one [or maybe more] Western intelligence agency, I still have neuropathy symptoms but overall I feel much better," Arno wrote on Facebook.
Agentstvo reported that two journalists who write about Russia, a former U.S. ambassador, and an activist have experienced similar symptoms or have found signs that their residences have been entered by "unknown persons who may be associated with Russian special services" over the past two years.
Arno said she found her hotel room door open after returning from meetings and that she encountered a "foreign and sharp" smell as she entered. That night, she said she felt "strange" symptoms that she chalked up to jet leg, but the illness gained strength and left her in "acute" pain that prompted her to move up her plane ticket home.
Upon arrival in the United States, Arno said that doctors couldn't find a cause of the illness, even though the symptoms were intensifying.
Two weeks later, the illness subsided but has yet to disappear, she said, with "a Western special service" now investigating the ordeal.
"Russians who had to leave Putin's Russia, but who abroad continue to fight firmly and decisively against the war, against Putin's regime and for a free and democratic Russia, need to understand that the enemy has long tentacles, that there is the possibility of being exposed to danger outside of Russia, so we must always remain vigilant," Arno wrote.
According to Agentstvo, the former U.S. ambassador who also suffered a similar illness is John Herbst. Once the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and Uzbekistan, he is currently the senior director of Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center.
He experienced possible poisoning symptoms several months before Russia launched its unprovoked ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Sources told Agentstvo that an investigation was launched into his situation as well, while Herbst declined to comment.
Agentstvo also reported from sources that a self-exiled Russian journalist, whose identity was not disclosed, experienced possible poisoning symptoms while attending a conference of exiled Russian opposition politicians and activists in Berlin in April. The journalist confirmed experiencing the illness but did not elaborate further.
Agentstvo noted that unknown intruders unlocked a hotel room of Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist with the Bellingcat group, in Montenegro in 2022 and stole his phone. Grozev confirmed the incident to Agentsvo but declined to give more details.
The Kremlin has steadfastly denied any links to several suspicious poisonings involving Putin's critics, such as opposition politicians Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both of whom are currently in prison.
Navalny fell violently ill on an airplane in Siberia before eventually being transported to Germany to be treated for what European labs defined as a poisoning using a Novichok nerve agent in 2020.
Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- once in 2015 and again in 2017 -- with symptoms consistent with poisoning. Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in an attack believed to have been carried out by Russian military intelligence operatives.
Kremlin Says 'Unanswered Questions' Remain Over Ukraine Grain Deal Extension
Russia said on May 16 it was still undecided on the extension of a landmark grain export deal with Ukraine, brokered by the UN and Turkey and due to expire on May 18. "There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding our part of the deal...now we have to make a decision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. In July, an agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports to restart was signed, as well as a parallel memorandum on unhindered Russian food and fertilizer exports. Russia has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, claiming that obstacles remain to its own food exports.
Mines Could Ruin Ukraine Farmland For Years, Red Cross Says
Unexploded bombs, shells, and mines not only threaten human life in Ukraine but also risk rendering swaths of fertile farmland unusable for years, the Red Cross said on May 16. Remnants of the war that has been raging since Russia's invasion in February 2022, as well as the drawn-out conflict that began in 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea, have left Ukraine among the most mine-littered countries in the world. The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that mines and unexploded shells in the Ukrainian countryside could have serious long-term implications for agriculture, a vital part of the country's economy.
Belarus Bans Travel Abroad For Persons Facing 'Political Charges,' Top Officials, Police
Belarus has banned citizens facing "political charges," top officials, and law enforcement officers from traveling abroad. The law, made public on May 16, applies to top officials and law enforcement officers immediately, and for those facing charges of disobeying police orders, violation of regulations of holding of public events, and other similar offenses will take force in December. The law also bans persons whose travel abroad "contradicts the country's national security" from leaving Belarus. The details of that category were not immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Ukraine Lifts Barriers To Exports Of Some Farm Goods
Ukraine has removed barriers to the export of some agricultural commodities, imposed last year to prevent food shortages, in a bid to boost foreign currency income, the government said on May 16. The country introduced export licenses in 2022 to protect food supplies after agricultural production was hit by Russia's invasion. The requirement for export licenses will be lifted for live cattle, frozen cattle meat, chicken meat, eggs, rye, oats, and millet. The European Union on May 2 set restrictions on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to ease excess supply to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.
Wife Of Bosnian Ex-President Loses Position After Academic Titles Annulled
Sebija Izetbegovic, the wife of the former Muslim member of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, Bakir Izetbegovic, was fired from her position as a professor at Bosnia's top medical school last month, Sarajevo University head Rifat Skrijel told RFE/RL on May 16. Skrijel said Izetbegovic was fired on April 24 after she was stripped in quick succession of her master's and doctoral degrees, as well as her title of professor in recent weeks. Doubts over her academic credentials surfaced in 2021, when no proof of her passing the exams needed for her titles could be found in university archives in Croatia, where she said she had graduated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
At Least 16 Killed In Tribal Clashes Over Coal Mine In Northwestern Pakistan
At least 16 people have been killed and three were wounded in armed clashes triggered by a dispute over the ownership of a coal mine in northwestern Pakistan, police said. The gunfight between the Sunni Khel and Zarghoon Khel tribes occurred in Dara Adam Khel, a district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that contains the region's largest coal deposits, police spokesman Fazal Naeem told RFE/RL. The fighting started as the two tribes gathered to try and settle the decades-long dispute. Coal mining is an essential source of income for people living in the district. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Homes Of Russian Activists, Journalist Searched
Police in Russia's Tatarstan region have searched the homes of three rights activists, Vera Otreshko, Zulfia Sitdikova, an unspecified member of the unregistered Libertarian party, and the home of journalist Nailya Mullayeva. Police said the searches in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, on May 16 were linked to a case against a person identified as P. Chumakov, who is charged with discrediting the Russian armed forces in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to police, the activists and Mullayeva are officially "witnesses" in the case, while Otreshko and Mullayeva said they do not know anyone with the last name Chumakov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Siberian Scholars Say Another Physicist Arrested For Treason
Scholars at the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences say another noted physicist, aerodynamics expert Valery Zvegintsev, was arrested in April on a treason charge. In an open letter dated May 15, the scholars said two other physicists from the same institution, Anatoly Maslov and Aleksandr Shiplyuk, were arrested on the same charge last year. The letter stressed that the arrested scientists are innocent and the ongoing crackdown on scholars in Russia will harm the country's performance in science. Since January 2023, at least 21 treason investigations have been launched in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine's First Lady Meets With South Korean President
Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol as a special presidential envoy, South Korea's presidential office said on May 16. Zelenska is visiting South Korea to participate in a media conference. In an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency published on May 16, Zelenska expressed a willingness to invite Yoon to her country, saying such a visit would be "very supportive" to Ukrainians. South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.
CIA Urges Russians Frustrated By War To Share Information
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a video containing instructions for Russians disappointed or angry about the Kremlin's war on Ukraine and life under President Vladimir Putin on how to share valuable information with U.S. intelligence anonymously and securely. "The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who can tell us this truth," the video on Telegram says. "Your information may be more valuable than you think." The video has also been shared on other social media, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Amnesty Says Executions, Led By Iran, Skyrocketed Last Year
Executions around the world rose to their highest number in five years in 2022, with Iran driving the spike, offsetting hopes raised by the abolition of capital punishment in six countries, among them Kazakhstan, according to Amnesty International.
In its annual report on the death penalty released on May 16, the rights group said that "disturbingly," 90 percent of the world's 883 confirmed executions outside China were carried out by just three of the 20 countries known to have carried out capital punishment last year.
All three were in the Middle East, led by Iran, which saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 -- a year marked by massive nationwide protests in the country over deteriorating living conditions and the government's suppression of basic human rights -- from 314 the previous year.
Iran was followed by Saudi Arabia, where executions tripled from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022 -- the highest recorded for that country by Amnesty in 30 years -- while Egypt executed 24 individuals.
Amnesty said that given the opaque data from several countries that have the death penalty, figures on the use of capital punishment are minimum figures and "the true overall numbers are likely to be higher."
As in previous years, Amnesty did not include executions in China in its figures, even though Beijing implements capital punishment more than any other country. It says that the true extent of the usage of the death penalty there is unclear because the data is considered a state secret. Nonetheless, the report said executions were believed to be in the thousands.
"Countries in the Middle East and North Africa region violated international law as they ramped up executions in 2022, revealing a callous disregard for human life," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary-general.
"The number of individuals deprived of their lives rose dramatically across the region; Saudi Arabia executed a staggering 81 people in a single day. Most recently, in a desperate attempt to end the popular uprising, Iran executed people simply for exercising their right to protest," she added.
Iran has been wracked by unrest that have posed the greatest threat to the Islamic republic's cleric leadership since the revolution that brought it to power in 1979.
Rights groups have accused Tehran of using executions to "instill fear" among the public to help quell protests that gained momentum following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for an alleged hijab violation when she died.
The Amnesty report noted that executions resumed in five countries last year, including Afghanistan, while the recorded number of people executed for drug-related offenses more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021.
Drug-related executions are in violation of international human rights law, which states that executions should only be carried out for the "most serious crimes" -- crimes that involve intentional killing.
"In a cruel twist, close to 40 percent of all known executions were for drug-related offenses. Importantly, it's often those from disadvantaged backgrounds that are disproportionately affected by this callous punishment," Callamard said.
"It's time for governments and the UN to up the pressure on those responsible for these blatant human rights violations and ensure international safeguards are put in place," she added.
Despite the jump in executions, Amnesty said it saw "a glimmer of hope" as six countries abolished the death penalty either fully or partially.
Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, and the Central African Republic abolished the death penalty for all crimes last year, while Equatorial Guinea and Zambia abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only.
As of December 2022, 112 countries had abolished the death penalty for all crimes and nine countries had abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only, Amnesty said.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Myanmar, North Korea, State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, the United States, Vietnam, and Yemen all carried out executions in 2022, Amnesty said in the report.
Kyiv Targeted By 'Exceptionally' Heavy Air Attack, Authorities Say
Russia launched an "exceptionally dense" series of overnight drone strikes on Kyiv that were largely repelled by the Ukrainian air defenses, officials said early on May 16, as Moscow appeared to step up its air attacks on multiple locations in the eastern region of Donetsk, where the heaviest fighting has been taking place for months.
The uptick in Russian air activity came amid expectations of a long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy completed a European tour that resulted in more pledges for military backing from allies in Rome, Berlin, Paris, and London.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, said the drone attack -- the eighth targeting Kyiv since the start of this month -- was "exceptional in its density," involving the maximum number of drones "in the shortest period of time."
Popko said that the attack was unsuccessful, with most of the drones "identified and destroyed" by air defenses.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that three people were wounded during the attack.
Separately, Russia overnight launched at least 18 missiles, mostly from the air, on various targets in Ukraine, but all of them were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses. the Air Force Command reported on May 16.
It said the attack was three-pronged, coming from the north, south, and east and started at 3:30 a.m. local time.
Along the front line in Donetsk, 48 air attacks were registered over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on May 16.
The military said that Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka continued to be the theater of the fiercest fighting in Donetsk, where 49 combat operations took place over the past 48 hours.
Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces from chunks of territory around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the east of the country, Ukraine's deputy defense minister said on May 16.
"In the last few days, our troops liberated around 20 square kilometers in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut. At the same time, the enemy is advancing in some measure inside Bakhmut itself and is completely destroying the town with artillery," Hanna Malyar said in a statement on social media.
Malyar's comments could not be independently verified.
On May 15, four civilians were killed in a Russian missile attack on an Avdiyivka hospital, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Zelenskiy on May 15 said in a video recorded on the train as he traveled back to Kyiv that he was returning with new defense packages, including "more ammunition, stronger weapons for the front, more protection for our people, more political support."
Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed in London on May 15 a fighter jet coalition that would train Ukrainian pilots on modern warplanes, which he said was a very important because Ukraine currently cannot control the sky.
Ukraine has previously raised the idea of a fighter jet coalition and pressed the United States to join.
Zelenskiy said after his visits with European leader he felt "extremely positive" about the chances of forming the coalition and said there would be "important decisions" in the near future.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said Britain and Poland had agreed to join the coalition.
"Britain -- yes. Poland -- yes. And I am sure France and other partners will join," he said in the video.
French President Emmanuel Macron said later in an interview that France was open to training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots in France and that those training programs could start right away.
Most Western countries, including the United States, have resisted Ukraine's requests for fighter jets over concerns about escalating the war.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Charges Former U.S. Consulate Employee With Covert Collaboration With Foreigners
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has charged a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in the far eastern city of Vladivostok with illegal covert collaboration with foreigners, the state news agency TASS reported on May 15. TASS quoted a law enforcement agency source as saying Robert Shonov had been detained in Vladivostok "after interrogation" and was being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said it was aware of the reports but had "nothing further to share at this time."
Ukraine Supreme Court Head Accused Of Taking $2.7 Million Bribe
The head of Ukraine's Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, has been detained for allegedly taking a bribe. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on May 16 investigators and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) "exposed large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court." Presidential adviser Serhiy Leshchenko said Knyazev was detained while receiving a $2.7 million bribe. Knyazev has been the head of the Supreme Court since December 2021. The court said details on the situation will follow later in the day. There was no immediate comment from Knyazev. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Sees More Indications of 'Burgeoning Defense Relationship' Between Russia, Iran
The United States is seeing more indications that Russia and Iran are expanding a defense partnership in a way that will help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine, the White House said on May 15.
Russia is looking to purchase more advanced drones from Iran, while at the same time Iran is looking to buy "billions of dollars of military equipment" from Russia, including aircraft and other military hardware that increase the security threat to Iran's neighbors, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
"This is about a burgeoning defense relationship...that goes both ways," said Kirby, adding that Washington is exploring more sanctions on Iran.
"We are using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities, and we are prepared to do more," Kirby told reporters.
Drones are the primary military help Iran is providing to Russia, which is seeking to acquire advanced level types, he said.
Iran announced two months ago that it reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia. Iranian state media said Iran had asked a number of countries to explore the possibility of selling it fighter jets, and Russia had given a positive response to the request. Details of the deal were not disclosed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran last July, stressing closer ties between their two countries in the face of Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies that its forces use Iranian-built drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.
Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets and aging U.S. models acquired before the Iranian revolution of 1979.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Families Of Three Iranian Detainees Lead Protests As Execution Fears Grow
Relatives and supporters of three detained Iranian protesters have rallied outside the prison in Isfahan where they are being held in a desperate bid to halt their possible executions.
Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi, and Saeid Yaqoubi were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
Family and supporters of the trio on May 14 warned authorities of the Islamic republic that if the executions are carried out, unrest would grow. Late into the night they chanted slogans such as "This is the last message: If you execute, it will be the day of uprising."
Videos surfaced online showing Isfahan residents joining the protest with their vehicles, blasting their horns and creating roadblocks around the central prison in a show of solidarity with the detainees.
Mohammad Hashemi, a cousin of Kazemi, said on Twitter that based on the information he had received, the three protesters could be executed as early as May 15. As of evening on May 15, It was not clear whether the detainees had been executed.
The Daadban Legal Advisory Center has reported that the three have maintained their innocence despite forced confessions broadcast on the Islamic Republic Television.
Amnesty International issued a warning on May 12 that the three detainees face an "imminent risk of execution" following the Supreme Court's confirmation of their execution sentences.
It added that Kazemi, in an audio file sent from Isfahan Central Prison, had spoken of being subjected to torture and repeated violence since his arrest as authorities tried to extract forced confessions.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Arrests Eight For Leading Strike Over Wages At Key Gas Site
Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for allegedly leading a workers' strike over wages at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on May 14.
The deputy local governor, Akbar Pourat, reported the arrest of the eight labor activists in the South Pars region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) allegedly apprehended the individuals, whom Pourat called "rioters and strike leaders."
Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome megafield, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.
The arrests come at a time when the rate of wage increase for workers and employees lags behind the country's soaring inflation rate, which officially stood at 46.5 percent at the end of March. Wage growth is estimated at only half the rate of inflation, leading to increased discontent among the workforce.
Pourat claimed the labor strikes were organized and supported by networks outside the country, though he gave no evidence to back up the accusation. Throughout the current social and economic unrest rattling the country, Iranian authorities' have tried to blame foreign influences for the dissent.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. economic sanctions, leading to a surge of occupational protests in several cities. A report from Iran's Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in the country's poverty line, growing 50 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Currently, the South Pars projects employ about 40,000 people. Sakhavat Asadi, the managing director of the Pars Energy Special Economic Zone, recently threatened that striking workers would be replaced.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Orders Moscow Arts Museum To Hand Over Ancient Icon To Orthodox Church
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Moscow’s state-run Tretyakov Gallery Arts Museum to hand over the country's Trinity icon, by medieval painter Andrei Rublyov, to the Russian Orthodox Church. The church said on May 15 that the decision was made after "multiple requests by believers." Last year, the arts museum gave the icon to the church to use in a religious event. The move was criticized by the museum's curators, who said the icon was damaged in 61 places when it was returned. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
