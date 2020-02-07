Controversial Georgian Ex-Prosecutor-General Nominated To Regain Post

TBILISI -- Georgia's prosecutorial council has nominated former Prosecutor-General Irakli Shotadze to take back the post, despite opposition from human rights defenders.



Eleven council members voted in favor of Shotadze, while one voted against his nomination.



He will now need the support of 76 lawmakers in the 150-seat parliament to be confirmed as the new prosecutor-general.



Earlier, in January, the Tbilisi-based Human Rights and Monitoring Center called on the prosecutorial council not to renominate Shotadze to the post, arguing that individuals should not be reappointed to a position at which they had failed.



The post became vacant in December after then-Prosecutor-General Shalva Tadumadze was confirmed as Supreme Court justice.



Shotadze previously worked as the South Caucasus nation's prosecutor-general in 2015-2018.



He had to resign in March 2018 in the wake of mass protests over an incident in Tbilisi in which two teenagers were killed.

With reporting by civil.ge and apsny.ge