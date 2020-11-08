Georgian Opposition Parties Demand Fresh Elections in Tbilisi Rally
Thousands of protesters gathered in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, to demand fresh parliamentary elections and the resignation of the head of the country's Central Election Commission. Opposition parties claim the commission falsified the results of parliamentary elections on October 31, which handed the ruling Georgian Dream party a third consecutive electoral victory. The November 8 protests also saw fresh calls for the release of individuals the protesters claim to be political prisoners.