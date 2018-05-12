Georgian Police Raid On Clubs Triggers Protests In Capital

TBILISI -- Hundreds of people took to the streets in Georgia to protest an overnight antidrug raid by police on two popular nightclubs in the capital, Tbilisi.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi on May 12 in response to the raids earlier that morning that drew criticism for what some called an excessive use of police force against clubgoers.

The Interior Ministry said its officers had detained eight "drug dealers" after storming the two clubs, Bassiani and Cafe Gallery, in the early hours of May 12.

Critics called the operation a PR stunt by police aimed at demonstrating its commitment to enforcing strict antidrug laws and intimidate the thriving and growing club scene in the Georgian capital.

Some clubgoers allege that drugs may have been planted by police.

Police arrested several protesters near the clubs at dawn as authorities tried to close off nearby streets.

They later detained several more protesters and activists as clubgoers made their way toward the parliament building to stage a spontaneous protest.