Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Bakhtadze Resigns

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze

Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze says he is resigning from his post and that he will explain his decision later on September 2.

Bakhtadze said in a Facebook post that a candidate to replace him will be named on September 3.

"The purpose and main mandate of my nomination for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia in 2018 was to create and implement a strategic development framework for the country, which would ensure the achievement of our state goals in the coming years, and would become the country's development guide," he wrote in the post.

"A strategic development framework has been created, implemented, and therefore I decided to resign because I believe I have fulfilled my mission at this point," he added.​

