Georgian Soldier Killed In Afghanistan

A Georgian soldier serving at Bagram Airfield near Kabul, Afghanistan, has been killed after being ambushed on patrol.

Georgia's Defense Ministry said on August 4 that Junior Sergeant Mdinary Bebiashvili of the 23rd Infantry Battalion was killed and three other Georgian troops were wounded in the attack.

One of the wounded was in critical condition.

Bebiashvili's death brings to 32 the number of Georgian servicemen who have been killed participating in the international mission to stabilize Afghanistan.

With about 860 soldiers in Afghanistan, Georgia is one of the largest troop contributors to NATO’s Resolute Support mission.