Georgians Hold Ninth Night Of Anti-Government Protests

Anti-government protests continued for the ninth night on June 28 in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, amid persistent anger about police violence and the government's policies toward Russia. The unrest was sparked last week when a Russian lawmaker was allowed to make a speech from the speaker's chair of the Georgian parliament during an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries. The incident provoked public outrage in Georgia, where ties with Moscow remain strained after the country fought a brief war with Russia in 2008. Russian forces occupy two Georgian breakaway territories, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.