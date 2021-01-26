Accessibility links

Georgia

Georgians Rally In Tbilisi Calling For Lifting Of Coronavirus Restrictions

Georgians Rally In Tbilisi Calling For Lifting Of Coronavirus Restrictions

Hundreds have rallied in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, to protest against measures introduced by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The protesters gathered in front of government buildings on January 26 to demand the reopening of public transport and schools, and the easing of a 9 p.m. curfew. Among the protesters were artists, street vendors, and others who had lost their jobs as a result of the introduction of the measures.

