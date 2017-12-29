Germany Arrests Man Suspected Of War Crimes In Bosnia

A citizen of Bosnia-Herzegovina suspected of committing war crimes during the Bosnian War has been arrested in Munich.

The 50-year-old man, whose name was not given, was arrested at the airport in Munich on the basis of a request from Interpol in Sarajevo on December 29. He is accused of committing crimes against humanity.

The suspect was reportedly a policeman in Bosnia in the early 1990s when he is accused of torture and killings as part of the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

The man is reported to have been living in the southern German state of Bavaria.

He will be held in Munich until a decision on his extradition to Sarajevo is made by German officials.

Based on reporting by dpa and merkur.de