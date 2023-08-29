News
Germany Arrests Man Accused Of Exporting Electronic Components For Drones To Russia
A German-Russian dual citizen has been arrested in Germany on allegations of violating the country's foreign trade law multiple times by exporting electronic components to a company in Russia involved in the production of military materiel and accessories, Germany's federal prosecutor's office said. The suspect, who was only identified as Waldemar W. in line with Germany's privacy rules, allegedly exported electronic components on 26 occasions to a company in Russia whose production includes the Orlan 10 drone, which is currently being used by Moscow's armed forces in its war against Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Czech Republic Investigating Raiffeisen Bank's Continued Russia Activities
The Czech Republic has launched an investigation against Raiffeisen Bank International due to its activities in Russia, Czech TV reported on August 29. The Czech Association for the Rights of Citizens and Entrepreneurs filed a complaint against Raiffeisen, accusing it of continuing activities in Russia and sponsoring Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Raiffeisen, the largest European bank still operating in Russia, announced its intention to leave the market in February last year but then delayed it to the end of 2023. Raiffeisen CEO Johan Strobl said it is ready to sell its operations but gave no time frame. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Current Time, click here.
European Court Again Rules That Bosnia's Constitution Violates Human Rights
The European Court of Human Rights (EHCR) on August 29 ruled in favor of a complaint by a Bosnian dignitary against Bosnia-Herzegovina and reiterated that the Balkan country's constitution violates human rights.
Following the 1995 Dayton agreement that put an end to the 1992-95 Bosnian War, Bosnia is divided into a Bosniak-Croat federation and the mainly Serb entity of Republika Srpska. It has a tripartite presidency made up of a representative of each of the three groups -- Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs.
Slaven Kovacevic, an adviser to Zeljko Komsic, the Croat member of the tripartite presidency, complained to the EHCR about being constitutionally barred from taking part in the vote for Serb members of the presidency.
According to the Bosnian Constitution, a Bosniak and a Croat should be elected presidents in the Bosniak-Croat federation and a Serb should be voted in as president in Republika Srpska, a provision that prevents members of any other ethnic or religious groups from running for office for those positions.
Furthermore, Bosniaks and Croats residing in Republika Srpska or Serbs residing in the Bosniak-Croat federation cannot run for office or vote in their respective place of residence.
Kovacevic complained at the ECHR that Bosnia's constitution and the election law do not allow him to vote for candidates running for president of Republika Srpska, confining him to cast a vote only for the Croat and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency.
In its latest ruling issued on August 29, the ECHR found that the combination of territorial and ethnic restrictions outlined in the constitution amounted to discrimination.
The Strasbourg-based court said ethnicity cannot and must not prevail over political representation.
It also stated that members of the House of Peoples -- one of Bosnia's two parliament chambers -- must be elected from the entire territory of Bosnia, not just from its separate entities.
“No one should be forced to vote only according to prescribed ethnic lines, irrespective of their political views,” read the court’s verdict.
The ruling marks the sixth time since 2009 that the ECHR has declared that the Bosnian Constitution and its election law violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
In all previous judgments, the ECHR stated that Bosnia is obliged to abolish provisions in the constitution and the election law that discriminate against national minorities, citizens, but also constituent peoples in one of the entities, by preventing them from participating in elections for members of the presidency and the House of Peoples.
All the ECHR verdicts have yet to be implemented.
Implementation would require constitutional amendments to be adopted with a two-thirds majority of the vote in parliament.
However, the ruling political parties have not been able to agree on such amendments and their political programs are often ethnically centered.
The European Court of Human Rights has jurisdiction to rule on cases brought forward by individuals, groups, or states concerning violations of civil and political rights contained in the European Convention on Human Rights.
U.S. Warns Kremlin Over Treatment Of Detained Former Consulate Worker
The U.S. State Department has warned Russia to follow international treaties in the case a former employee of a U.S. consulate in Russia who was arrested, adding that the move highlights the "increasingly repressive" actions the Kremlin is taking against its own citizens.
Robert Shonov, a Russian national who worked at the now-closed U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years, is being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison on charges of illegal covert collaboration with foreigners, which carry a potential sentence of up to eight years in prison.
A video of him allegedly confessing appeared on August 28 in local media, along with pictures of two summonses from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for two diplomats working at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in connection with the case.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement issued late on August 28 that the allegations of wrongdoing against Shonov are "wholly without merit," as he was employed in April 2021 by a company contracted to provide services to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow "in strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations."
"Russia’s targeting of Mr. Shonov under the 'confidential cooperation' statute only highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens," Miller said.
"We strongly protest the Russian security services’ attempts -- furthered by Russia’s state-controlled media -- to intimidate and harass our employees. Russia is obligated under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to treat diplomats with due respect and to take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on their person, freedom, or dignity, and we expect them to fulfill that obligation," Miller added.
Relations between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted waves of harsh sanctions against Russia and most of its leadership.
Shonov is in the same prison where Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is being held. Gershkovich has been in custody since his arrest on March 29 by Russia’s security service on espionage charges that he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have denied.
The United States has declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has widened the scope of a crackdown on criticism of Russian government policies.
At Least 49 Kazakh Soldiers Infected With Respiratory Illness
Officials say at least 49 soldiers at a military unit in Kokshetau, in the far north of Kazakhstan, have been hospitalized since August 23 with a preliminary diagnosis showing that they have an acute respiratory infection. One patient had to be resuscitated and remains in intensive care. Doctors said COVID-19 has been ruled out and that the outbreak tearing through the army barracks could be a seasonal illness. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service click here.
Russia's Embassy In South Africa Posts, Then Deletes Map Showing Crimea As Part Of Ukraine
Russia's embassy in South Africa shared a map in a social media post that shows Crimea as part of Ukraine.
The August 28 post on X, formerly Twitter, showed a map highlighting countries expected to be members of the BRICS grouping in 2024, with the caption: "Reality of a new multipolar world."
While Russia is highlighted in the map, Ukraine, intact with the Crimean Peninsula, is not.
The post was quickly deleted -- the map was created by another source -- but not before it had been noticed, and mocked, by many users. Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.
Kremlin Says Putin Not Planning To Attend Prigozhin's Funeral
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the funeral of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following his death in a plane crash. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn't say when or where the chief of the Wagner Group military company would be buried, although some Russian media suggested it could take place as early as August 29 in Prigozhin’s home city of St. Petersburg. Local media said Prigozhin will likely be put to rest at the Serafimovsky cemetery, which has been used for high-profile military burials. On August 29, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Investigative Journalists Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison In Absentia
The Basmanny district court in Moscow has sentenced Ruslan Leviyev, the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), and journalist Maikl Naki to 11 years in prison each in absentia. They were accused of disseminating "fake" information about the Russian Army. Both are currently abroad. The case, initiated in March last year, alleged they artificially created evidence used in a video where civilian casualties are discussed on the ninth day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin in August declared the CIT an "undesirable" organization and banned its activities in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Air Pollution Now A Major Risk To Life Expectancy In South Asia, Says Study
Rising air pollution can cut life expectancy by more than five years per person in South Asia, one of the world's most polluted regions, according to a report published on August 29 which flagged the growing burden of hazardous air on health. The region, which includes the world's most polluted countries of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, accounts for more than half of the total life years lost globally to pollution, the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) said in its latest Air Quality Life Index. In South Asia, particulate pollution levels are currently more than 50 percent higher than at the start of the century. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's Graft Conviction Suspended, Says Lawyer
An appeals court in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, has suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's conviction for corruption and three-year-prison sentence, his lawyers and court officials said on August 29.
Khan was also granted bail, but it was not immediately clear whether he will be released since he faces charges in more than 100 other cases brought against him since being ousted in April last year in a no-confidence vote.
The Islamabad High Court announced its decision in a verbal order, Shoaib Shaheen, a lawyer for Khan said, adding that a written ruling will be issued later.
The ruling marks the second victory for Khan in as many days after a judge on August 28 dismissed a separate sedition case against him.
Khan, who remains hugely popular in Pakistan as the main opposition leader, was incarcerated on August 5 shortly after a court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison for unlawfully selling state gifts during his term from 2018 until his ouster in April 2022.
The case is known as Tosha Khana, after the place where dignitaries are supposed to hand over the gifts received while in office.
Although the August 29 ruling means the graft case against Khan will be retried, the suspension will allow the 70-year-old former international cricket star and the head of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, to run in upcoming parliamentary elections.
Khan had been barred from politics for five years on August 8 following his sentencing as Pakistan's legislation prevents any person with a criminal conviction from leading a party, running in elections, or holding public office.
“Imran Khan is again entitled to lead his PTI party after today's court order,” Babar Awan, another lawyer for the former premier, told journalists.
Khan has denied all the charges against him as politically motivated and has claimed that his ouster was part of a plot by Pakistan's powerful military, the current prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and the United States. All have denied involvement.
Khan, who initially enjoyed the support of the military, has lately said that Pakistan needs to transition from a state dominated by security institutions into a democratic state focused on looking after the welfare of its 231 million people.
“Today we must realize that if we don’t change, our future will be in danger,” Khan told RFE/RL in a wide-ranging interview in June, adding that his country won't be able to move ahead if it fails to "turn into a real democracy and uphold the rule of law.”
Four military dictators have directly ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history. The military has dominated weak civilian governments during democratic periods, which typically ended with military coups.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN Confirms Russian Invasion Has Caused 9,511 Civilian Deaths In Ukraine
The United Nations has confirmed the deaths of 9,511 people in Ukraine and an overall civilian casualty count of 21,717 as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022. The UN's rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said that, from August 1 to August 27, 585 Ukrainian civilians died in attacks, including five children. The actual number of casualties is thought to be much higher as information from some locations where fighting has been intense has yet to come in, while many other reports of deaths still need to be verified, the UN said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukraine Service click here.
Death Toll From Flash Floods In Tajikistan Rises To 17
Officials have raised the death toll from flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in Tajikistan to 17 people, as search and rescue operations continue. Officials said the new count includes four bodies found in the Kofarnihon River -- three women and one man -- on August 29. Heavy rains two days earlier have caused landslides and flashfloods in areas near the capital, Dushanbe, which has been hit with power outages due to the weather. Officials have warned that the risk of landslides and mudslides remains high. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
Number Of Civilians Killed By Russian Shelling Mounts In Eastern Ukraine As Fighting Rages
At least five civilians were killed over the past 24 hours by Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine, a regional official said on August 29 as fighting continued both in the east and southeast, where Ukrainian forces say are continuing to make advances toward the strategic city of Melitopol.
"The Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region -- two in Dalny, one in Toretsk, one in Lyman, and one in Velyka Novosilka," Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said early on August 29, adding that another four people were wounded.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kyrylenko said that there were also victims in Mariupol and Volnovas, but their number was impossible to establish at the moment.
The latest toll came a day after three civilians were killed in the eastern region of Poltava by the Russian shelling of an industrial plant and one died in the southern region of Kherson.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces and Russian troops were locked in fierce combat in the east and southeast, with a total of more than 30 combat clashes registered over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on August 29.
"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction," the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian forces were consolidating their gains.
Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhya region, is a vital transit hub for Russian forces and a key link in its so-called “land bridge” between the Moscow-annexed Crimea and the parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia.
On August 28, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar confirmed that the village of Robotyne, which sits along an important road leading from the town of Orikhiv to Tokmak on the way to Melitopol, has been liberated.
The Ukrainian Army last week announced that it had raised the national flag in Robotyne and was evacuating civilians, as mopping-up operations were still under way.
"The defense forces of Ukraine were successful in the southeastern settlement of Robotyne," Malyar wrote.
"Our forces are advancing southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhya region," she said.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry said early on August 29 that two Ukrainian drones were shot down south of Moscow, without specifying the precise time and location.
"Unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense forces over the territory of the Tula region," the message said.
It also did not mention any damages or casualties.
Earlier, the ministry reported the destruction of two drones on the evening of August 28 over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. There were no reports of casualties or damage.
Ukraine did not comment.
Moscow and other regions of Russia have been repeatedly targeted by drone attacks in recent weeks, with the capital city's airports frequently suspending their operations.
One day after saying he expects “a powerful September for Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on August 28 that the next meeting of the command staff has two tasks.
"The first is a report on preparations for the winter. Various aspects, including security. Second: a program of preparation for the use of new combat aircraft," he said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Zelenskiy said on August 27 that he expects “new defense packages for Ukrainian soldiers” in the coming weeks.
Separately, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said any suggestion of differences with Washington over Ukraine's military strategy were "mistaken and invented."
He told a news conference that Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy was meeting "systematically" with senior officials from countries supplying Ukraine with weaponry.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
At Least 10 Iranian Professors Dismissed For Support Of Student Protests
Iranian authorities have dismissed at least 10 university professors who supported nationwide protests that began last September following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Just weeks ahead of the anniversary of her demise, reports on social media showed that Hamideh Khademi and Ameneh Aali, two professors from Allameh University in Tehran, were dismissed via phone call, while the Student Guild Council of Iran reported the dismissal of seven professors from the Faculty of Literature at the University of Tehran.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead. Amini's death while being detained for an alleged head-scarf violation in September last year has once again made campuses a hotbed of dissent.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The 'United Students' channel, which covers news related to students and academia, pointed out that last year during the protests, Hamideh Khademi and Ameneh Aali "not only opposed the suppression of students but also supported detained and suspended students."
Student guild councils across the country, called the method -- a phone call used by the head of the Psychology Department at Allameh University to announce the dismissal of Hamideh Khademi and Ameneh Aali -- as a "new innovation in suppressing and dismissing university professors."
Aali shot back in an open letter on August 28, saying that 'we, as teachers, cannot and should not be obedient and followers of governments.'
She also pointed out in her letter that teachers receive their salaries from the nation's budget and that 'schools and universities are the homes of this nation's children, and we are the defenders of these children's rights and the guardians of this homeland.'
On August 26, Ali Sharifi Zarchi, a faculty member at the Computer Engineering Department of Tehran’s Sharif University, announced on his Twitter account that he had received a dismissal letter from the university.
During the recent nationwide protests, Zarchi repeatedly supported the students and at one point declared that he would suspend his classes until all detained students from Sharif University were released.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
South Korea Increases Ukraine Aid To $394 Million For 2024
South Korea has announced financial aid of 520 billion won ($394 million) for Ukraine next year, an eightfold increase on the amount pledged for 2023. The aid package, which was unveiled on August 29, includes 130 billion won for reconstruction, 260 billion in humanitarian aid, and another 130 billion won through international organizations, according to South Korea's 2024 budget. In July, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that his country would provide a "large scale of military supplies" this year without giving more details. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Says It Downed Drones Over Tula, Belgorod Regions
Two drones were shot down over the Tula region, south of Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said early on August 29, without specifying the precise time and location. "Unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense forces over the territory of the Tula region," the message said. It also did not mention any damage or casualties. Earlier, the ministry reported the destruction of two drones on the evening of August 28 over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. There were no reports of casualties or damage. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Poland Investigates Disruptions To Train Traffic To Ukraine
Polish security authorities are investigating multiple cases of railway disruptions after unauthorized radio signals stopped several trains over the weekend. Poland's railway is the main transport route for international military support going to neighboring Ukraine. The rail network is also used to transport Ukrainian agricultural exports. Two men were arrested on August 27 after they allegedly generated intercom signals that halted five passenger trains and one cargo train in the northeast. Similar radio signals briefly stopped some passenger and cargo trains in other regions. In some cases, the Russian national anthem could be heard over the intercom, Polish media reported. To read the original story by AP, click here.
EU's Michel Proposes 2030 As Enlargement Deadline For States Waiting More Than 20 Years
Faced with Russia's aggression against Ukraine and fears of Moscow's increasing influence in parts of the Balkans, the European Union should make a "bold move" and accept new members by 2030, European Council President Charles Michel said on August 28. Speaking in Slovenia, Michel said that it was time for those states that have been waiting in an EU membership line for more than 20 years to be given "a clear goal." Both sides must be ready for enlargement by 2030, he said. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, and Moldova have been granted candidate status, while Montenegro, Serbia, and Kosovo have applied for membership.
Ukraine Says Extension Of Grain Import Ban By Five EU Countries Violates 'Solidarity'
Restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain imposed by five EU countries should not be extended, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on August 28 during a visit to Prague.
Kuleba said Ukraine firmly opposed any extension of the import ban on wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed past its current September 15 expiration because it violates the rules of the common market and the association agreement between Ukraine and the EU.
"We are absolutely adamantly against it because this move will violate the rules of the common market," Kuleba told reporters at a joint briefing with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"This rule will violate the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, but most importantly this move will go against the principle of solidarity that the European Union is based on," he said.
The EU earlier this year set import restrictions on Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed to ease the excess supply in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia after those countries complained that cheaper Ukrainian grain was making domestic production unprofitable.
The EU restrictions had an initial expiration of June 5 but were subsequently extended until September 15. The five EU countries last month signed a joint declaration saying they wanted the import ban to last through the end of 2023 but adding that food can move through their lands to other parts of the world.
While Ukraine is very grateful to the five countries for the military and humanitarian assistance they have provided since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kuleba said Ukraine will have no choice but to fiercely defend its rights and the rights of its farmers if the ban is extended.
Kuleba also noted that Ukraine was ready to work with the five countries "to find a solution."
Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus confirmed earlier that Poland and four other countries were considering extending the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of this year.
Telus added that he and his colleagues from Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania want to add new goods to the list of prohibited imports -- for example, Ukrainian raspberries in the case of Poland.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on August 26 commented on the possible extension of the ban.
"We consider it categorically unacceptable to continue trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products of Ukraine after the ban of the European Commission expires on September 15," the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry also expressed a "complete misunderstanding" over the intention to expand the list of goods prohibited for import.
With reporting by AFP
France Promises New Initiative To Press For Resolution Of Lachin Corridor Situation
French President Emmanuel Macron on August 28 announced plans to discuss the situation in the Lachin Corridor with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Macron told a conference of French ambassadors in Paris that he would hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the coming days. "We will demand full respect for the Lachin humanitarian corridor and we will again launch a diplomatic initiative internationally to increase pressure on this issue," he said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Erdogan To Push Putin On Revival Of Black Sea Grain Deal In Sochi
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will "soon" visit Russia for talks with counterpart Vladimir Putin on reviving a Black Sea grain deal that could be used as a springboard for broader Ukraine peace negotiations. A spokesman for Erdogan's ruling party told reporters on August 28 that the meeting will take place in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi and focus on averting a looming "food crisis." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that a meeting was being prepared "intensively" but provided no time or place for the talks.
Belarusian Rights Organizations Protest 'Extremism' Label For Vyasna
Eight Belarusian rights organizations have jointly protested the government's decision to label the human rights group Vyasna as an "extremist organization," saying the move is part of a policy to destroy civil-society organizations in Belarus.
The nongovernmental rights organizations Lawtrend, Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Belarusian PEN, Legal Initiative, Office for the Rights of People with Disabilities, Human Constanta, Belarusian House of Human Rights (named after Boris Zvozskov), and the Belarusian Association of Journalists on August 28 endorsed a statement opposing the designation.
The organizations said they "strongly protest against the recognition of the Vyasna Human Rights Center as an extremist formation and express our solidarity with our colleagues."
The Belarusian Interior Ministry on August 23 labeled Vyasna, along with its online resources and numerous associated websites, as extremist. The chairman of Vyasna, Ales Byalyatski, a prominent human rights advocate and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as well as four other activists from the center, are currently serving lengthy prison sentences.
They have been charged with financing or organizing actions that violate public order and smuggling -- charges which they vehemently deny. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have demanded the immediate release of Byalyatski and his associates.
In the joint statement, Vyasna was described as "one of the oldest and most authoritative human rights organizations in Belarus, which has provided assistance to tens of thousands of Belarusian citizens who have suffered from political repressions."
It also noted that Vyasna and its members have won numerous prestigious prizes in the field of human rights, including the UN Human Rights Prize for 2023 and Byalyatski’s Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, which he shared with Russian human rights organization Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.
The NGOs said the decision to label Vyasna as an extremist organization "is a politically motivated persecution aimed at suppressing the peaceful exercise of rights and freedoms by the people."
The statement describes the decision as "yet another step within the broader scope of the Belarusian authorities' policy to dismantle civil society organizations and undermine the Belarusian human rights movement."
The decision involves the arbitrary use of anti-extremist legislation to curtail civil activism and exert pressure on the legitimate human rights activities of Vyasna, the NGOs said.
Russian-Speaking Israelis Reject Theater Group Over Artists' Support For War In Ukraine
Israeli producer Gadi Oron, an organizer of a tour of Russia's Lenkom Theater in Tel Aviv, said that due to protests by Russian-speaking Israelis, Lenkom's performances in Israel had been postponed. More than 5,000 Russian-speaking Israelis signed a petition after several artists belonging to Lenkom Theater, formerly called the Moscow State Theater, expressed support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oron said in a statement on August 28 that neither he nor the theater had expected the backlash.Oron said neither he nor the theater had expected the backlash. The tour has been postponed until the end of the war, he added. Lenkom was to perform the play Memorial Prayer based on Tevye The Milkman by Jewish writer Sholom Aleichem. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Activist Goes On Hunger Strike In Prison
Belarusian activist Palina Sharenda-Panasyuk has gone on a hunger strike in protest against the unacceptable conditions in the detention center where she is being held in the city of Rechitsa, southeast of Minsk, the Vyasna human rights center said on August 28. Sharenda-Panasyuk, an activist of European Belarus, was detained in January 2021 on charges including insulting the president. Panasyuk was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 4,500 Belarusian rubles (around $1,800). The activist has rejected the charges as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Iranian Singer Arrested As Ministry Announces Work Ban For 'Cultural Activists'
Prominent Iranian pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi has been arrested following the release of an "illegal" song urging women to remove their mandatory head scarves as officials continue to clamp down on dissent ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month.
The official IRNA news agency reported on August 28 that Yarrahi's arrest was ordered by the Tehran prosecutor over the release of the song Your Head Scarf, which was accompanied by a video showing women in various social settings without their head scarves, some dancing to the music. No further details on Yarrahi's arrest were given.
The move came the same day a government official announced that "cultural activists" who have removed their hijab won't be allowed to work in the country.
Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili told a meeting of ministry directors on August 28 that cultural activists "who act against national interests" will be banned from working in Iran.
"Anyone who has removed their hijab will not be permitted to work," he said.
Esmaeili did not elaborate further, but he has previously said that actresses opposing the mandatory hijab, "would not be allowed to work in cinema" and that the removal of the hijab was a "red line" for his ministry.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Amini while in custody of the morality police in September 2022 for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
In July, Esmaeili's deputy, Mohammad Hashemi, announced that the government had taken steps to prevent a film company from hiring an actress who had refused to wear the hijab.
While Hashemi did not provide her name, media reports suggested he was referring to 44-year-old Shaghayegh Dehghan, who was charged in June for posting a photo of herself without a hijab on social media.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
