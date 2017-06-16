Germany, Austria Object To Provision Of U.S. Senate's Russian Sanctions Bill

Germany and Austria strongly objected to a provision in Russian sanctions legislation approved by the Senate on June 15, saying it could hurt European businesses involved in a project to bring Russian natural gas supplies to Europe.

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly for new sanctions on key sectors of Russia's economy and cementing into law existing sanctions on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.

The European nations said they oppose a provision in the legislation that requires the United States to oppose construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is being built under the Baltic Sea to provide Russian gas to Germany, apparently because it poses a threat to Ukraine.

The pipeline project was conceived by Russia and Germany as a way to avoid sending gas to Europe through an existing pipeline that runs through Ukraine, which has proved to be unreliable at times because of a long-running spat between Ukraine and Russia over the cost of gas and other contract terms.

In a joint statement on June 15, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged the United States to back off from any attempt to link the situation in Ukraine with the question of who can sell gas to Europe.

"Europe's energy supply is a matter for Europe, and not for the United States of America," Kern and Gabriel said.

With several major European companies involved in building the new Nord Stream pipeline, they said "we can't accept the threat of illegal and extraterritorial sanctions against European companies" posed by the Senate bill.

Half of the cost of the new Nord Stream pipeline is being paid for by Russian gas giant Gazprom, while the other half is being shouldered by a European group including Royal Dutch Shell, an Anglo-French enterprise, French provider Engie, OMV of Austria, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

The United States in the past has cautioned its European allies against building the Nord Stream 2 project, saying it would increase European dependence on Russian energy supplies, but it hasn't previously attempted to interfere with plans to move the project forward.

The Austrian and German officials said one motive behind the Senate bill may be an attempt to help American natural gas suppliers at the expense of their Russian rivals. The United States recently started shipping liquified natural gas to Poland and has ambitions to cultivate other European customers.

In light of the U.S. plans to sell more gas in Europe, Gabriel and Kern said the possibility of fining European companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project under the sanctions legislation "introduces a completely new, very negative dimension into European-American relations."

With reporting by AP and dpa