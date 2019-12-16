Germany Charges Kosovar Man With Supporting Islamic State

German prosecutors say they have charged a man from Kosovo with supporting the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in Syria.

The suspect, identified only as Hasan B. in line with German privacy regulations, was charged in Hamburg earlier this month, federal prosecutors said on December 16.



A statement said the suspect has been in custody since his arrest in June.



Prosecutors said Hasan B. was charged on December 4 with supporting a foreign terrorist organization on allegations he facilitated the transfer of funds to an IS fighter in Syria 11 times in 2016 and 2017 and contributed “a three-digit amount” from his own money, as well.



He is also accused of transferring money to a Macedonian national in 2015 to help him travel to Syria to fight alongside the IS group.



Also in 2015, the accused is said to have opened a Facebook account for an IS member before helping him use the account to spread the group’s propaganda.



The statement did not provide further details.



Since 2012, some 400 citizens of Muslim-majority Kosovo have gone to Syria and Iraq to fight on the side of IS. Dozens of them have been killed.