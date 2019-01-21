Germany Cites 'Security Interests' To Ban Iranian Airline

Germany has revoked the license of Iran's Mahan Air airline, citing the need "to safeguard the foreign policy and security interests" of the country.



German media reported that the January 21 action took effect immediately and was related to assassinations allegedly carried out by Tehran in Europe.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told journalists in Berlin that Mahan has ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and provides military transport flights between Iran and Syria.

Mahan, Iran's second-largest airline, has been running four flights to Germany each week -- three to Dusseldorf and one to Munich. Mahan also flies to France, Italy, Spain, and Greece.



Mahan has been under U.S. sanctions since 2011, and Washington has been urging other countries to penalize the airline.

The U.S. Treasury has threatened to impose sanctions on countries or firms offering Mahan landing rights or services.



Tehran has accused the United States and Israel of attempting to undermine Iran's relations with Europe in order to sabotage the 2015 deal that lifted sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP