Germany To Shut Four Of Five Russian Consulates In Retaliatory Move

One civilian was killed and 11 others were wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Donetsk region as fighting in the east continues, the Ukrainian military and regional officials said on May 31.

Indiscriminate Russian shelling killed one person and wounded one in Chasiv Yar near Horlivka, Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, adding that another 10 civilians were wounded across the region.

Ukrainian forces repelled 22 Russian attacks in the east, the General Staff said in its daily update, although the intensity of Moscow's offensive in and around the Donetsk city of Bakhmut appeared to have subsided, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

Unsuccessful Russian assaults took place in the Kharkiv region's Kupyansk and Masyutivka areas, and in Novoselivske in the Luhansk region.



Malyar said that in Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of the fighting in the east for months, Russian troops had not been conducting infantry operations, apparently regrouping their forces, but had been continuing shelling and air strikes on Ukrainian positions.



Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded the attacks on Bakhmut, last week announced he was withdrawing his fighters from the city and handing over to regular Russian forces.



Ukraine's Defense Ministry has confirmed that Wagner fighters have been leaving the Bakhmut suburbs but remain in the city itself.



Prigozhin has claimed that Bakhmut had fallen to his mercenaries, but his claim was rejected by the Ukrainian military, which said it has managed to occupy positions to the north and south of the devastated city.

Separately, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on May 31 that electricity had been restored to almost 2 million consumers in 12 regions of Ukraine who were left without power on May 30 because of Russian shelling.

Early on May 31, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region, Venyamin Kondratyev, said an alleged drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery.



The strike triggered a fire at one of the Afip refinery's distillation units, Kondratyev said, adding that there were no casualties and the fire had been extinguished.



Late on May 30, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region said that one person was killed and six were wounded in shelling of a temporary shelter for civilians. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov blamed Ukrainian forces for artillery fire that hit the shelter, which he said housed displaced people, including elderly civilians and children.

There was no comment on the claims from the Ukrainian side.



Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine's Luhansk region, which is almost completely occupied by Russia, said on May 31 that five people were killed and 19 wounded by Ukrainian shelling that hit a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty.



The information could not be independently confirmed and there was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.



On May 30, Russia launched a fresh wave of drone strikes on Kyiv -- the fourth attack in three days -- killing at least one person and wounding several others, but Ukrainian authorities said most of the drones were shot down by the capital's air defenses, while Moscow was subjected to a rare drone attack that damaged several buildings.

Bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied equipment, Ukrainian air defenses have been adept at thwarting Russian air attacks -- both drones and aircraft missiles.



Russia has intensified missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, targeting military facilities and supplies with waves of attacks several times a week.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he continued to speak with Ukraine's Western partners about providing further air-defense systems to repel Russian attacks. This included a conversation on May 30 with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



The same day Russia launched its intense drone attack on Kyiv, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said eight drones were shot down or jammed over the Russian capital in what it said was a "terrorist attack" by the "Kyiv regime."



Russia's Investigative Committee said no one was wounded.

WATCH: Ukrainian survivors of a Russian drone attack, the latest in a wave of at least 17 such strikes this month, described running for their lives on May 30 as their apartments burned and crumbled.



Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the attack, the Kremlin said. Putin was quoted later as saying that Ukraine sought to frighten Russians.



Ukrainian denied any involvement in the attack.



In Washington, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the U.S. position that it does not support attacks inside of Russia.



The European Union condemned the attacks on Kyiv, with EU spokesman Peter Stano saying that such actions "indiscriminately terrorize" Ukrainian civilians.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP