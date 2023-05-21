News
German Police Investigating Mysterious Illnesses Of Russian Activist, Journalist In Berlin
German police said they were investigating sudden, unexplained illnesses suffered by a Russian opposition activist and a Russian journalist who attended a conference in Berlin in April.
In statement to RFE/RL, Berlin state police confirmed earlier reporting by the German newspaper Die Welt that police were looking into the illnesses that were reported by two individuals around the time of the conference, which was held April 29-30.
The conference was organized by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oligarch who was imprisoned in Russia for years. He now lives outside of Russia and funds a number of initiatives opposed to the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A “case has been opened” and “the investigation is ongoing,” Berlin police said in a statement on May 21. No further details were released.
Earlier this week, the Russian news outlet Agentstvo reported that one of the people who fell ill was a Russian journalist who was treated at Berlin’s Charite hospital. That hospital was known for, among other things, its involvement in investigating the nerve-agent poisoning of opposition activist Aleksei Navalny in 2020.
The European Union and Britain later targeted six top Russian officials and a state scientific research center for the poisoning.
The other person who reportedly fell ill was Natalia Arno, a U.S.-based activist who heads an organization called the Free Russia Foundation.
In a Facebook post, Arno, who said she traveled to Prague after Berlin, described her problems as "sharp pain" and "numbness.” She has since recovered.
Agentsvo said the FBI had taken blood samples from Arno and was investigating her illness.
Separately, the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council confirmed that one of its senior staffers, former Ambassador John Herbst, had experienced symptoms that it said were consistent with poisoning two years ago.
Herbst, who served as U.S. ambassador in Ukraine and Uzbekistan, fell ill in April 2021 and experienced symptoms "that could have been consistent with poisoning, including elevated levels of toxins in his blood."
Doctors treated Herbst "effectively at the time but could not definitively conclude there was poisoning involved,” the organization said.
The Atlantic Council also said federal agents had taken blood samples from Herbst, but lab results did not find anything toxic.
More News
Tens Of Thousands Rally In Moldovan Capital In Pro-EU Demonstration
CHISINAU -- Tens of thousands of people rallied in the Moldovan capital in support of closer ties to the European Union, as Moldova's pro-European government continues struggles with political crosscurrents from Russia.
The May 21 event, pushed by President Maia Sandu, drew criticism from some opposition parties and even some pro-European lawmakers, who said it was an improper use of government resources.
Police estimated turnout at around 75,000 people.
The rally, which featured an appearance by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, came days before a meeting of the European Political Community summit on June 1, where Sandu wants to secure promises that Moldova will start membership negotiations with the European Union soon.
The summit will be the first such meeting of the 44-member grouping, which was the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron.
The grouping is meant to improve cooperation between the EU and nonmembers, including aspiring countries in the Western Balkans and the Caucasus region.
Moldova was invited together with Ukraine to open accession negotiations with the EU in June last year, just months after Russia invaded Ukraine.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova received hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of the invasion and became increasingly concerned about a possible spillover of the war.
Sandu, a former World Bank official educated in the United States, came to power in November 2020 on a pro-reform ticket
She replaced Igor Dodon, a Moscow-backed Socialist president whose term had been marred by economic doldrums and corruption scandals.
Sandu’s push for closer EU ties has unnerved Moscow, which maintains open support for some Moldovan political figures.
Sandu’s government has also accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country.
Russia continues to station more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester, a sliver of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, ostensibly for peacekeeping operations and guarding of a huge Soviet-era munitions depot.
'They Destroyed Everything': Russia Claims Victory In Bakhmut As Zelenskiy Meets Biden In Japan
Russia claimed victory over Bakhmut, a claim disputed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian commanders who said fighting for the devastated eastern Ukrainian city continued.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The claim from Russia’s Defense Ministry, as well as the head of the Wagner mercenary group, was followed by a congratulatory statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin late on May 20.
Ukrainian commanders quickly pushed back on the Russian declarations, with the commander of the country’s ground forces asserting that the city was still contested.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, initially appeared to confirm the loss of Bakhmut, but his press service later said his remarks had been misinterpreted, and that he was in fact responding to a question about whether Russia controlled the city.
"I think no," Zelenskiy said, speaking in English, during a visit to Japan on May 21.
“But you have to understand that there is nothing. They destroyed everything,” he said, referring to Russian forces. “There are no buildings. It’s a pity. It’s a tragedy. But for today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts. There is nothing in this place.”
At a later news conference after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Zelenskiy issued a more unequivocal statement. “Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today,” he said.
The conflicting reports about Bakhmut’s control came as Ukraine has reportedly made tangible battlefield advances in districts north and south of Bakhmut. A city with a prewar population of around 70,000, Bakhmut has been all but obliterated during a nearly 10-month push by Russian forces, with Wagner soldiers playing a major role.
They also came as Ukraine gears up for a widely anticipated counteroffensive that is expected to take place in one or more locations across the more than 1,000-kilometer front line, which stretches from the Luhansk region in the northeast all the way to the mouth of the Dnieper River, near Kherson, in the southwest.
Russia has suffered major losses in the push to take Bakhmut, which has taken on an outsized significance for both Kyiv and Moscow. Since last summer, Russian forces have made no substantial battlefield gains in Ukraine, or notched any major victories. Ukraine, meanwhile, successfully pushed Russian forces out of the Kharkiv region and parts of Kherson last fall.
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a video to his Telegram channel on May 20 standing before what appeared to be the city’s destroyed railway station.
“Today, at noon, Bakhmut was completely captured,” he said. “We completely took the whole city, from house to house.”
The importance of the city’s control was underscored in part by how quickly Ukrainian officials pushed back on the claims by Prigozhin and the Defense Ministry.
“Fighting continues for every meter of territory,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said in a statement shortly after the Prigozhin video appeared.
Ukrainian troops continue to fight in “certain industrial and infrastructure facilities” in the southwest district of Bakhmut, amid “heavy fighting,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a statement.
A confirmed Russian victory in Bakhmut would have partly overshadowed Zelenskiy’s visit to Japan, where he was meeting with Western leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial countries to try and bolster support.
Biden, meanwhile, announced a new $375 million package of military aid, which includes ammunition, artillery, and armored vehicles. The United States is by far the largest supplier of weaponry and equipment to Ukraine.
Earlier, Zelenskiy notched a boost of confidence when Western allies signaled a willingness to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets. And he thanked British President Rishi Sunak for helping to form a coalition to supply the jets.
“I thanked him for the leadership in developing our capabilities in the sky,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
Zelenskiy also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council. And he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on the peace plan he has put forward that calls for the withdrawal of Russian forces before any negotiations can be held.
India is among the nations that have not joined the international condemnation of Russian aggression following Moscow’s February 2022 invasion.
“Russia’s brutal war of aggression represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules, and principles of the international community. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” the G7 leaders said in a communique issued late May 20.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Georgian Activists Disrupt Wedding Party Attended By Russian Foreign Minister's Daughter
Georgian activists disrupted a wedding reception that was reportedly attended by the daughter of Russia’s foreign minister outside the capital, Tbilisi.*
Georgian media reports said Sergei Lavrov’s daughter Yekaterina had been scheduled to participate in a post-wedding reception at a mountain resort east of Tbilisi on May 20.
The wedding was reportedly for the brother of Aleksandr Vinokurov, who is married to Yekaterina, Lavrov's daughter.
But nationalist protesters staged a rally outside the resort, clashing briefly with police, who detained at least 16 people.
According to media reports, some protesters threw eggs at minibuses leaving the hotel, shouting: "Russians have no place in Georgia!"
It was not immediately clear if the wedding party in fact occurred. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said it did not, and that wedding guests had already left the country.
An opposition TV channel on May 19 published video of what it said was a wedding ceremony at a marriage registry office in Tbilisi.
It was unclear if Lavrov attended either the ceremony or the reception.
Zurabishvili also said a Russian lawmaker had attended the events.
“I received a promise from the Minister of Internal Affairs that the family, the people who were going to celebrate the wedding today, left. The wedding will not take place. This is a victory for society, as well as the departure of [State Duma Deputy Sergei] Gavrilov from this country,” she said.
The incident came as Georgia moved to restore long-disrupted flights between Tbilisi and the Russian capital, Moscow. On May 19, a Russian passenger plane landed in Tbilisi -- the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a 2019 flight ban last week.
The jet’s arrival was met with protests at the Tbilisi airport and elsewhere.
The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Georgian forces in a brief war in 2008. The conflict ended with Tbilisi losing control over two breakaway regions: Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia has voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees.
However, the Georgian parliament, and many government positions, are dominated by the Georgian Dream political party, whose secretive billionaire backer made his fortune in Russian investments.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said that the wedding party was for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service
Pope Asks Italian Cardinal To Carry Out Peace 'Mission' On Ukraine War, Vatican Says
Pope Francis has asked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, the Vatican said on May 20. Francis first spoke cryptically of his intention to launch a mission when he was returning from a trip to Hungary last month, but he gave no details. A Vatican source said the plan would be for Zuppi to try to meet separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
ICC Slams Russian Arrest Warrant For Hague-Based Prosecutor Who Issued Warrant Against Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) said it is “profoundly concerned” about Russia’s move to issue a warrant for the arrest of an ICC prosecutor and judges who earlier had issued a war-crimes arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.
The Hague-based court “is aware and profoundly concerned about unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures reportedly taken against ICC officials, notably the prosecutor of the Court and the judges…by the authorities of the Russian Federation,” it said in a statement on May 20.
“The ICC finds these measures unacceptable. The Court will remain undeterred in the conduct of its lawful mandate to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes of concern to the international community as a whole,” it added.
The ICC, which comprises 123 member states, called on all stakeholders to “enhance their efforts to protect the Court, its officials and its personnel, and ensure it is capable to continue to deliver on its independent mandate.”
Moscow on May 19 placed ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges on a wanted list, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The Meduza news platform said Interior Ministry records show that the warrant issued for the ICC prosecutor included charges of “knowingly accusing an innocent person."
On March 17, the ICC said it had issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing the Russian president of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The ICC said a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directed the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others," the statement said, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
With the warrant, Putin became the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the time said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the ICC. Kyiv has, however, granted The Hague-based court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory since Moscow launched its invasion last year.
The United States and China also are not members of the ICC.
“He’s clearly committed war crimes,” U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on March 17, referring to Putin.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
U.S. Condemns Lukashenka Regime, Urges Release Of 1,500 Political Prisoners In Belarus
The United States condemned the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka of Belarus, saying it was “unjustly holding over 1,500 political prisoners.” The State Department said it made the remarks on the eve of the Day of Solidarity with Belarusian Political Prisoners. "These men and women have been arrested and incarcerated for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms in pursuit of Belarusian democracy, for protesting a fraudulent election, or for opposing Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the statement issued on May 20 said.
Khan Says Pakistani Government Crackdown Designed To Weaken PTI For Elections
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s crackdown against him and his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party is designed to weaken the group “so we can’t compete in the elections.” Khan told Voice of America in a wide-ranging interview conducted on May 18 that his party was not responsible for recent violence in the country, adding that “whenever we say there will be protests, there have always been peaceful protests.” Khan was speaking from his family home in Lahore via Skype with VOA America Pakistan Bureau Chief Sarah Zaman in Islamabad.
- By dpa
Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Attack On Security Post
At least three soldiers were killed on May 20 in southwestern Pakistan as the threat of terrorism and violence flared in the country amid political turmoil. The soldiers were killed in an attack on a recently established security post in the Zarghoon Marget area, in the volatile province of Balochistan. The military’s media wing said a group of terrorists attacked the post that was set up "to help check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area." Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, which borders both Afghanistan and Iran, is regularly targeted by Islamist militants, sectarian groups, and nationalist separatists.
Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Being Leader Of Sex-Trafficking Gang
Iran’s judicial authority announced it has executed the purported head of a gang that trafficked Iranian girls and women to neighboring countries. The man, identified as Shahruz Sakhnuri, was executed on May 20 for “the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution.” He had been detained in Malaysia in 2020 and extradited to Iran. He was convicted in September 2021. In 2017, the U.S. State Department added Iran to its list of countries that fails to combat human trafficking. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
G7 Leaders Urge China To 'Press Russia' To Withdraw From Ukraine
The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies have urged China to “press Russia” to end its invasion of Ukraine and withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In a communique issued on May 20, the G7 leaders, who are meeting for a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, said they “encourage China to support a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through direct dialogue with Ukraine.”
The statement came as a French aircraft delivered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Japan to participate in the meetings.
Zelenskiy held bilateral talks with G7 members on May 20 and will participate in a summit session on May 21. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and was due to meet with the leader of Brazil, two countries that have not joined the international condemnation of Russian aggression.
The G7 statement added that the bloc seeks “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing and reaffirmed its “stated one-China policies.” The G7 urged Beijing to pursue “a peaceful resolution” of its relations with Taiwan. It also rejected China’s militarization of the South China Sea and its territorial claims there.
China has claimed control over almost the entire South China Sea, including areas claimed by Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.
In reponse, China late on May 20 slammed the group communique, saying the G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever."
"The G7 insisted on manipulating China-related issues, smearing and attacking China," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the statement was “totally straightforward.”
“It is not hostile,” Sullivan said. “It’s just direct and candid.”
In another statement, the G7 urged Iran to stop supplying drones that Russia uses “to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.”
Moscow and Tehran have denied that Iran has supplied such drones, despite compelling evidence to the contrary.
The G7 includes the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Against Russian Tech Tycoon
For the first time since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the United States has lifted sanctions imposed against a Russian individual. The Treasury Department announced on May 19 that it had removed tycoon Anatoly Karachinsky, co-founder of the IBS technology group, from its sanctions list. No explanation was given. Karachinsky was sanctioned in April 2022 as a member of the oversight board of Otkrytie Bank. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Set To Meet With Biden In G7 Diplomatic Push As Bakhmut Situation Called 'Critical'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to continue his diplomatic push in Japan on May 21 as he bids to bolster support for his country’s defense against the Russian invasion following vows by Western allies to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and amid conflicting claims surrounding the monthslong battle in and around Bakhmut.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Key on Zelenskiy’s agenda is a planned bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit that has brought together the leaders of the world’s leading economic powers.
Zelenskiy, who arrived in Japan on a French government plane after visiting the Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, met on May 20 with several key leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The Ukrainian leader said he thanked Sunak for his support in forming a coalition that has vowed to deliver F-16 jets to Kyiv in the upcoming months and to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the sophisticated U.S.-made fighters starting in the next few weeks.
“I thanked him for the leadership in developing our capabilities in the sky,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
Zelenskiy also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council.
Michel told Zelenskiy that "the EU will work with G7 partners to target every pillar of the Russian economy to ensure Putin's war machine fails," according to Michel’s spokesman.
The spokesman added that Michel supports a multiyear financial aid plan for Ukraine, one that would highlight the EU's long-term commitment to the country.
Zelenskiy also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on the peace plan he has put forward that calls for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine before any negotiations can be held.
“Serious talk. I gave an update on the progress of our Peace Formula. I believe India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need,” Zelenskiy wrote.
India is among the nations that have not joined the international condemnation of Russian aggression following Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
WATCH: Seventeen-year-old Denys Kharlashyn lived with his family in Mariupol as Russian forces laid waste to the city. The Ukrainian teenager decided to chronicle his experiences in a daily diary.
Late on May 20, the G7 issued a communique with a vow to step up sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked invasion.
“Russia’s brutal war of aggression represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules, and principles of the international community. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace,” the G7 said.
The G7 leaders began the summit with a visit to a peace park dedicated to the tens of thousands of people who died in the world’s first wartime atomic bomb detonation, dropped by the United States in World War II.
On the Ukraine battlefield, conflicting claims again surfaced around the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, scene of brutal fighting over the past several months.
Reuters reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed that Russian fighters had taken full control of the Donetsk regional city.
The report could not be independently confirmed, and Prigozhin has made similar claims in the past only to backtrack later.
Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatiy told Reuters that "this is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut."
However, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported "heavy fighting in Bakhmut” and said that “the situation is critical."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
Poland Urges China To Pressure Russia To End War In Ukraine
Poland called on China to exert pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine during a meeting between two top officials in Warsaw, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on May 19. China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is on a tour of European capitals and earlier in the week was in Kyiv, where he discussed ways to end the war through a political settlement. In a statement following talks between Li and Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Gerwel, the Polish Foreign Ministry said Gerwel had called on Beijing to use its influence on Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hungarian Students Push For Higher Teacher Wages In Protest March
Thousands of students, teachers, and supporters demonstrated in Hungary’s capital on May 19 for improved pay and working conditions for educators, the latest expression of frustration with the right-wing government’s education policy by a growing student movement. The protest march in Budapest began on a square beside Hungary’s parliament and stopped traffic on one of the city’s busiest avenues. Demonstrators, made up largely of high-school-aged students, called for the cancellation of a draft bill that would revoke teachers’ status as public employees, and demanded pay raises for educators and a restoration of their right to strike. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Tens Of Thousands In Serbia Again Protest Government Response To Violence; Vucic Holds Own Rally
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on May 19 to join the third opposition-led protest against the government’s response to two mass shootings earlier in the month, while President Aleksandar Vucic held a separate rally with supporters of his Serbian Progressive Party in Pancevo near Belgrade. Many opponents blame Vucic for creating an atmosphere of hopelessness and division in the country that they say indirectly led to the mass shootings, which killed 18 people. Vucic has vowed measures to reduce violence. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For International Criminal Court Prosecutor Who Charged Putin
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who prepared a warrant in March for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing the Kremlin leader of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime, Russian media reported on May 19. Russia’s TASS news agency said the Interior Ministry issued the warrant for Karim Khan. The Meduza opposition platform reported that the charge was "knowingly accusing an innocent person." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russia Bars 500 U.S. Citizens, Including Former President Obama
The Russian Foreign Ministry has banned some 500 U.S. citizens from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama, in retaliation for the latest series of sanctions announced by the United States against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said that those who have been barred are not only "iconic figures," including Obama, "but also current heads of various levels of executive power.” It said “hostile” acts by Washington would continue to receive “harsh reactions.” Washington, in conjunction with G7 allies, had earlier announced new measures against Moscow to punish it for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current time, click here.
Afghan-American Journalist Freed After Detention In Kabul
Afghan-American journalist Ali Latifi said on May 19 that he has been released from detention one day after being held in Kabul, calling it a “misunderstanding.” The freelance journalist said he was “treated fine.” A Taliban spokesman a day earlier had said Latifi was detained by Afghan police over allegations of "suspicious behavior." The Afghanistan Journalists Center welcomed Latifi’s release and urged the freeing of other journalists held by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Pakistani Ex-PM Imran Khan Refuses Home Search By Police, Sets Own Terms
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 19 refused police permission to search his Lahore home for suspects involved in this month's attacks on state and army buildings and laid out his own terms for any such operation. Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence and said a search could only be conducted by a panel set up by a high court, with members from both the government and his party -- and on the condition that a female officer accompanies them. He said he feared police, unsupervised, could plant weapons. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S., British, French Naval Commanders In Mideast Transit Strait Of Hormuz In Show Of Force Against Iran
The Mideast-based commanders of the U.S., British, and French navies transited the Strait of Hormuz on May 19 aboard an American warship, a sign of their unified approach to keep the crucial waterway open after Iran seized two oil tankers. Tensions in the Persian Gulf have been volatile since Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapsed, following the U.S. unilateral withdrawal five years ago. The incredibly rare, joint trip by the three navy chiefs aboard the USS Paul Hamilton saw three fast boats of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard approach the vessel at one point. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ethnic Serb Leaders Slam Swearing-In Of Mayor Elected During Boycotted Vote
Ethnic Serb leaders in Kosovo have protested the swearing-in of a mayor from the ruling party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, calling it the beginning of an “invasion of the north.”
Erden Atiq, from the ruling ethnic Albanian-led Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party, was sworn in on May 19 in North Mitrovica.
Atiq won the post on April 23 in a vote that was boycotted en masse by ethnic Serbs in four majority-Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo.
Serb mayors of the cities had resigned last November to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
As expected, turnout was very low in the election after the dominant ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government, announced it was boycotting the vote.
Serbian List Deputy Head Igor Simic told a news conference on May 19 that with the swearing-in of Atiq,"the invasion of the north officially began and will end when the Serbs decide."
If it continues, "the response of the Serbian people will follow on June 1. They will defend themselves by all means," he added without being specific.
He demanded that Kurti's government "stop repression, land-expropriation, arrest, persecution, and attacks on Serbs."
Kosovo’s government has been taking over land in four municipalities in the north, after declaring them of “public interest.”
The government said the goal is to build police stations and create projects that "will influence the creation of conditions for comprehensive development."
After being sworn in, Atiq said that "we and the whole team will work for all citizens without discrimination.”
“We will be doing the most to normalize this part of the municipality. I invite all citizens to meet us, visit us and cooperate as best as possible for the good of the citizens," he said.
Kurti and President Vjosa Osmani have denied accusations of harassment against ethnic Serbs and blamed Belgrade for intimidating Serbs from the north to discourage their participation in the voting.
The winners of elections in three other cities -- Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok -- conducted during the boycott have not yet been sworn in. It is unknown when they will take office, given that parallel institutions financed by Serbia are located in the buildings of these municipalities.
The Central Election Commission said only 1,567 people -- or 3.47 percent of voters -- showed up at polling stations, opening the way for candidates from Kurti’s Vetevendosje party to win the posts with small vote counts.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the only ballots being cast were submitted in places with ethnic Albanian residents.
The election results could further exacerbate tensions between ethnic Serbs, who are mostly loyal to neighboring Serbia, and Kosovo's central government, which represents the country's overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority.
Late on May 18, the so-called QUINT states -- United States, France, Italy, Germany, and Britain -- expressed concerns about the situation in northern Kosovo, saying the April 23 elections did not constitute a lasting political solution for the municipalities involved due to the boycott.
“On April 23, four mayoral elections and two municipal assembly elections were held in the north of Kosovo, consistent with Kosovo’s constitutional and legal requirements. Yet, following the boycott by a significant portion of the Serb community, the results are not a long-term political solution for these municipalities,” a joint statement read.
The group called on all actors "to urgently work together among themselves all stakeholders, including local communities, toward a solution that ensures sustainable, representative and participatory democracy in these municipalities."
“There should be no actions or initiatives -- including by newly elected mayors and municipal assemblies -- that do not serve the people or that could heighten tensions,” the statement added.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and its nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
Greenpeace Environmental Group To Shut Russia Operation After Kremlin Declares It 'Undesirable Organization'
The Greenpeace environmental group said it is shutting down its Russia operation after the Kremlin declared it an "undesirable" organization amid the government's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations.
The Prosecutor-General's Office claimed on May 19 that the group "intervenes in Russia's internal affairs," financially supports "foreign agents," and that its activities "pose a threat to the foundation of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation."
The Prosecutor-General's Office also said that, after the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, "Greenpeace activists have been involved in anti-Russia propaganda, calling for the further economic isolation of our country, and an increase in sanctions" imposed on Moscow.
Western nations have slapped crippling sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
Greenpeace's office in Russia called the move "an absurd, irresponsible, and destructive step that has nothing to do with protection of the country's interests."
"All [our] work has been carried out for the interests of people living in Russia, for the interests of our country's future," it said in a statement.
"By destroying Greenpeace for its critical position in ecological matters, the nation is losing one of the leading experts in solving ecological problems. And people who are trying to protect nature are losing an ally that has helped them and, in its turn, felt their support."
"This decision makes it illegal to continue any Greenpeace activity in Russia. Therefore, the Russian branch of Greenpeace is forced to close," it added.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources.
In June 2021, Russian lawmakers approved a bill criminalizing participation in the activities of foreign or international NGOs, recognized as undesirable in the country.
Since launching its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russian authorities have taken the suppression of freedoms in the country to unprecedented levels.
Independent media outlets and human rights organizations are being shut down and noted opposition politicians and Kremlin critics have been jailed or had to flee the country.
Iranians Commemorate Death Of Protester Mokhtari, Shout Anti-Government Slogans
Iranian protesters have gathered to show their anger at the government as they commemorate the anniversary of the death of Jamshid Mokhtari, one of the protesters killed in unrest last spring sparked by deteriorating living standards and rising food prices.
Jamshid Mokhtari lost his life last year in the southwestern Iranian city of Junqan during a surge of popular protests that came after a rise in bread prices that brought further attention to the issue of sharp increases overall in food costs.
Videos from the May 18 protest show a large crowd chanting slogans against the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mokhtari's daughter read a poem at the site of her father's fatal shooting, while as a sign of respect, several pigeons were symbolically released into the sky in memory of Mokhtari.
The demonstration continued late into the day with protestors brandishing images of Mokhtari while chanting slogans such as "Death to the dictator," "Death to Khamenei," and "We pledge by the blood of comrades, we shall stand until the end.
Last year's protests, which resulted in the deaths of Mokhtari and several others at the hands of the security forces, initially broke out in the cities of Izeh, Dezful, and Andimeshk in Khuzestan Province.
They spread quickly to other areas, including Borujerd and Dorud in Lorestan, Junqan and Farsan in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.
According to Amnesty International, the harshest suppression of the protests occurred in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, where Mokhtari, Behrouz Islami, and Saadat Hadi-Por lost their lives.
The protests continued through the summer, and then gained momentum after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The activist HRANA news agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences to protesters, including the death penalty .
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Adds 71 Companies To Trade Blacklist As G7 Widens Russia Sanctions
The U.S. administration added 71 companies to a trade blacklist for supporting Russia on May 19, as the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations announced new sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Commerce's action targets support for Moscow's military and expands the scope of export controls on Russia and Belarus. The blacklist includes 69 Russian entities, one from Armenia, and one from Kyrgyzstan. The new export controls target oil and gas projects in Russia and Belarus, the Department of Commerce said. Other companies include aircraft repair and parts production plants, gunpowder, tractor and automobile factories, shipyards and engineering centers in Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
How Five Bulgarian Spelunkers Made The Cave 'Discovery Of The Year'2
Is Wagner Chief Prigozhin 'A Special Operation Inside A Special Operation'?3
What Happens In Belarus If Lukashenka Dies?4
Chinese Envoy Arrives In Kyiv As Heavy Fighting Under Way In Bakhmut5
Russia Halts Release Of Iranian Film On Serial Killer Of Sex Workers6
Siberian Scholars Say Another Physicist Arrested For Treason7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Zelenskiy Set To Meet With Biden In G7 Diplomatic Push As Bakhmut Situation Called 'Critical'9
Atlantic Council Confirms Herbst Fell Ill Amid Possible Russian-Linked Poisonings10
Former German Chancellor's Wife Loses Job After Attending Victory Day Event At Russian Embassy
Subscribe