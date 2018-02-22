German-Russian, 70, 'Stabs Afghan, Syrian, Iraqi Refugees'

German police say a 70-year-old German-Russian dual national has been arrested and accused of "politically motivated" attempted murder after he attacked three asylum seekers with a knife.

The bloody attack, which occurred outside a church in the western city of Heilbronn on February 17, left a 17-year-old Afghan badly wounded. A 25-year-old Iraqi and a 19-year-old Syrian were also wounded, police said on February 22.

The suspect, who was apparently drunk at the time of the attack, was overpowered with the help of passersby until police arrived and detained him.

He was initially charged with assault and released but on February 21 prosecutors raised the charge to "politically motivated" attempted murder and issued a formal arrest warrant.

The man was rearrested after police had further questioned the victims, witnesses, and the suspect, police said in a statement.

The suspect voiced anger at Germany's asylum policy that brought more than a million refugees and migrants to the country in recent years, police said.

