German Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs Advancing Slowly
Germany is making slow progress in enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and institutions, according to government numbers seen by Reuters on March 5. Germany has frozen 5.25 billion euros ($5.57 billion) in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the German Finance Ministry. The figure was 4.28 billion euros six months ago. The ministry shared the information at the request of German parliament member Christian Goerke. "Since December, only 200 million euros in oligarch assets have been frozen, and for half a year, just 1 billion," Goerke said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
German Firm In Talks To Build Tank Plant In Ukraine
Arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is holding "promising" talks to build a tank factory in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, the head of the German company said in an interview published on March 4. "A Rheinmetall factory could be built in Ukraine at a cost of about 200 million euros" ($213 million) to turn out up to 400 Panther tanks a year, firm President Armin Papperger told the Rheinische Post newspaper. He added that he expected a decision on the plan in two months.
Authorities Ban Women's Day March In Pakistan's Lahore
Authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore have refused permission for a rally on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, which regularly meets a fierce backlash in the conservative, patriarchal country. Marches have been held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 to bring attention to women's rights. Lahore city authorities cited the "controversial cards and banners" commonly displayed by participants in the march and security concerns as the reasons behind the decision, which were laid out in a notification to march organizers. Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code that systemizes the oppression of women.
European Parliament Chief Says Talks On Ukraine's EU Membership Should Start 'This Year'
The president of the European Parliament has called for Ukraine to start negotiations on membership in the European Union as early as this year and urged Kyiv's allies to expand arms deliveries to the Ukrainian armed forces as they continue to fight Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Roberta Metsola met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials on March 4 during a visit to the western city of Lviv.
"I hope that accession negotiations can start already this year. The future of Ukraine is in the European Union," Metsola said after her meeting with Zelenskiy.
Ukraine was granted candidate status in June to join the 27-member bloc four months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, in a move hailed by Zelenskiy as "historic" at the time, although negotiations can take years.
After the official start of negotiations, the European Commission will have to assess whether Kyiv meets the criteria for EU membership in terms of good governance, corruption eradication, democratic freedoms, and the rule of law.
The process often takes more than five years. Negotiations with Turkey and the Western Balkans have come to a standstill amid numerous obstacles.
But Metsola lauded Ukraine's progress.
"The pace with which the government is making progress on the EU application impresses me," she said.
Metsola also called on Ukraine's western allies to beef up arms deliveries for the Ukrainian military, which has been fighting a months-long Russian offensive in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and also spoke in favor of delivering modern warplanes to Kyiv.
"Member states should seriously consider sending fighter jets to Ukraine," Metsola said.
She also held talks with Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker uf Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Parents Of Girls Afflicted With Mysterious Illness Stage Protests Amid Reports Of Fresh Cases
Parents of Iranian students affected by a wave of mysterious illnesses at girls' schools across the country staged more protests on March 4 amid reports of fresh cases.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Protests by parents were staged outside education facilities in at least four areas of Tehran and in the cities of Isfahan and Ardabil, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported on March 4.
Video footage posted on social media purported to show protesters in Tehran shouting anti-government slogans, including, "Our enemy is right here, although they say it is America," and, "Spraying acid and poisoning are both crimes."
Iranian media reported that dozens more Iranian schoolgirls were hospitalized on March 4 in five provinces in what appeared to be a fresh wave of illnesses.
The latest outbreak of cases occurred in the western province of Hamedan, in the Zanjan and West Azerbaijan provinces in the northwest, Fars province in the south, and Alborz in the north, Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported on March 4, adding that many had been taken to hospitals for emergency treatment.
The reports, which could not be verified independently, said that most girls were in good condition.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
President Ebrahim Raisi announced on March 3 that he had ordered intelligence and interior ministers to investigate the cases, which he said were "the enemy's conspiracy to create fear and despair in the people."
With reporting by AFP
Iran Announces Discovery Of Large Lithium Deposit
Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported on March 4. "For the first time in Iran, a lithium reserve has been discovered in Hamedan," in the west of the country, state television quoted government official Mohammad Hadi Ahmadi as saying. This reserve is believed to hold "8.5 million tons" of lithium, according to the director-general of the ministry's operating department. Lithium has been dubbed the "oil of the 21st century." To read the original story by AFP, click here.
- By dpa
Germany's Scholz Denounces Violence Against Women In Iran And Afghanistan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced violence against women in Iran and Afghanistan in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. In both countries, "women who stand up for their rights are fought hard. All those who stand up for freedom and justice even risk their lives," he said in a video message released on March 4. "This is unforgivable." Germany, he said, is clearly on the side of those who stand up for human rights and women's rights.
Russia Reportedly Set To Mothball Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters. One Russian source said Moscow saw the project as "buried." Two others said that, while there was no plan to repair the ruptured pipelines, they would at least be conserved for possible reactivation in the future. Investigations into explosions that damaged the pipelines last year are ongoing, and it remains unclear when they will conclude, the Danish, Swedish, and German foreign ministries said last month. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Cites 'Great Expectation' In Talks With Iran
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said that talks were ongoing with Iran on March 4 on two sets of important matters, including the science sector, and voiced "great expectation" about the process. Grossi began meetings in Tehran on March 3 that diplomats said were meant to push Iran to cooperate with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites that had been enriched close to nuclear-weapons grade. "Clearly, there is great expectation about our joint work in order to move forward in the issues that Iran and the agency are working on," Grossi told reporters in Tehran. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Official Warns Of Sanctions If China Crosses 'Red Line' And Arms Russia
It would be an absolute "red line" if China provided weapons to Russia, a senior European Union official, who was not identified, said on March 3, adding that the EU would respond with sanctions. The comments echo remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a day earlier that warned Beijing against providing such aid to Moscow as it continues to fight in Ukraine. "Don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia," Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament. China has denied any intention to arm Russia. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Belgian Court Clears Way For Prisoner Exchange With Iran
Belgium's Constitutional Court rejected legal challenges to a prisoner exchange with Iran, setting the stage for the possible swap of a Belgium jailed in Iran for a former Iranian diplomat serving a 20-year sentence in Belgium. The court rejected a challenge by an exiled Iranian opposition group to a treaty allowing the swap. Aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, arrested during an Iran visit in February 2022, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on spying charges rejected by Brussels. Iran seeks the release of Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in Belgium in 2021 over an unsuccessful 2018 bomb plot. To read the origional story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Hold On In Bakhmut, Kyiv Says, Despite Russian Claims Of Nearly Complete Encirclement
Ukrainian forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, Kyiv said on March 4, despite claims by Moscow's mercenaries that the eastern city that has been the focal point of Russia's months-long assault had been nearly completely surrounded.
However, Western military experts said the situation in Bakhmut remains critical and that Ukrainian defenders are coming under "increasingly severe pressure."
In the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily bulletin that the Ukrainian military had repelled more than 150 attacks by Russian troops over the last day around Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.
"The enemy is ceaselessly attempting to encircle Bakhmut," the General Staff said, adding that numerous attacks were repelled by Ukrainian fighters in the adjacent areas of Vasyukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, and Ivanivske.
Ukrainian officials have suggested that their troops might have to pull out of Bakhmut entirely once the defense of the city becomes too costly and withdraw to new positions in the west and northwest, where Ukrainians are reported to have far stronger defensive positions.
Despite the situation, which was described by a Ukrainian commander as "critical," Kyiv's defenders were reportedly digging in at defensive sites and were not yet ready to give up the town.
"All units involved in the defense of Bakhmut clearly perform their tasks. Our soldiers are constantly working in extremely harsh conditions and doing everything to ensure that the number of enemy forces is reduced every day," General Viktor Khorenko, the commander of the Special Operations Forces, wrote on Facebook.
On March 3, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman and founder of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group, claimed in a video that Bakhmut -- which Moscow has been unsuccessfully trying to conquer for the past seven months -- is nearly surrounded, with only one final escape route remaining open.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that the Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut is "under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city."
WATCH: Ukrainian crews being trained on British Challenger 2 tanks in England say the vehicle's power, mass, and operating controls will be a welcome addition on the battlefield in the Donbas region.
British intelligence said in its report that regular Russian forces and Wagner mercenaries had made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.
"Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar," the report said.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and more symbolic value for Russia.
In the northeast Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, ordered a partial evacuation of the liberated city of Kupyansk because of constant and intensive Russian shelling.
The United States announced on March 3 that it will provide a fresh $400 million military aid package for Ukraine. The new aid was announced during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Washington.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the assistance package “includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support."
Washington has so far given nearly $32 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
Late on March 3, the White House said that Biden "reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship" with Germany during his meeting with Scholz as both reiterated their commitment to impose costs on Moscow over the Ukraine war.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Attorney General Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Reaffirms 'Determination' To Hold Russia Accountable For War Crimes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine to attend an international conference on justice in Lviv, restating Washington’s commitment to “hold Russia responsible” for crimes committed during Moscow’s full-scale military invasion.
"The attorney general held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor," a Justice Department official said on March 3.
The visit was Garland’s second since Russia’s invasion began in late February 2022, and it comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s dramatic visit to Kyiv on February 20. U.S. officials said Garland’s visit was at the invitation of Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin.
It also follows a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 27 as U.S. and other Western officials continue to press Ukraine to continue steps to root out corruption and stabilize the rule of law in the country, even as it battles against the Russian invasion.
Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders were also among those attending the Lviv conference.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to the gathering through a video address, telling participants that when Russian military authorities are held accountable for crimes committed during the war, “justice will be restored."
He pointed to the "responsibility of Russia and its leadership -- personal responsibility -- for aggression and terror against our country and our people."
"We are doing everything to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals, and that our national law enforcement and judicial authorities ensure just sentences against all Russian murderers and torturers."
Kostin told the conference that "a year ago, the world was debating whether Ukraine would survive. Today, here in Lviv, we are discussing the format of the tribunal for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I consider this an indisputable progress and our common achievement."
Washington, the European Union, and human rights groups have accused Russia of human rights violations on the territory of Ukraine, including torture, abuse, rape and other forms of violence as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure and energy-sector facilities.
Moscow has vehemently denied the allegations, despite mounting evidence, and has called on international bodies to investigate crimes it says have been committed against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Russia Is In Danger Of Running Out Of Money, Russian Billionaire Deripaska Says
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska told the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum on March 3 that Russia could run out of money as early as next year without new foreign investment from "friendly countries" and warned government policies are hurting the financial environment. "The rule of law and predictability are very important. If we change the rules of the game every quarter, depending on some problems, then no one will believe us: neither Russian nor foreign entrepreneur," he said. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Iranians Take To The Streets Again, Amid Further Reports Of Mysterious Illnesses
A wave of illnesses at girls' schools under mysterious circumstances has prompted many Iranians to pour into city streets across the country to call for the government to step down as speculation grows that the crisis was brought about by officials who have been slow to react.
Protesters in Tehran's Naziabad neighborhood and others in the capital chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of illness continued to surface.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Videos published on social media from the northwestern city of Ardabil also show anti-government slogans being chanted by protesters in several neighborhoods.
According to Ali Mohammadian, president of Ardabil University of Medical Sciences, female students in 11 schools in Ardabil fell ill on March 1 after reporting that they smelled gas. Dozens were taken to hospital.
"About 343 students in total have been discharged from the hospital and 5 percent of those who were admitted had more severe symptoms and are under hospital care," Mohammadian told the semiofficial Mehrnews agency.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Tennis Star Rublev Reiterates Anti-War Message In Dubai
Just over a year since Russian tennis star Andrei Rublev wrote "No War Please" on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning a title in Dubai, he issued another call for peace on March 3, saying it was "crazy" to see citizens suffering and dying. Rublev, 25, first penned an anti-war message days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and then again after closing out a win over Alexander Zverev to reach a second straight final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Rublev said it was hard not to be affected by the conflict. "You cannot act like nothing happened because it's horrible," Rublev said. To reach the original story from Reuters, click here.
Serbia Denies Reports It Supplied Weapons To Ukraine
Serbia has denied reports it has supplied weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia after the Kremlin asked Belgrade to clarify its position. "Serbia...does not export military equipment to any country that we believe would be problematic and disputed in any way," Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters on March 3. Some Russian media and Telegram channels have reported unverified claims that Serbia delivered missiles to Ukraine through Turkey and Slovakia. While Belgrade has condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it has also refused to impose sanctions against Russia, a traditional economic and political ally. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Recently Released Journalist Samimi Say Iranian Protests Likely To Surge Again
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was recently released from prison, says Iranians are poised to push further in their anti-government protests despite a brutal crackdown after months of unrest over a lack of freedoms and official interference in everyday life.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Samimi said Iranians appear to have come to the conclusion that the protest movement won't be satisfied until there is real change, which will require gaining further momentum to push authorities aside.
"Society is in movement, and this movement flows under the skin of the city. The protests are not over and are quite likely to rise again if something unexpected happens," the 73-year-old Samimi said.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance at a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
In the interview, he said that after being released from prison, he observed that people have taken several steps forward in their protest movement.
Most importantly, he added, was that they are no longer afraid of the government and its security forces despite a crackdown on dissent that rights groups say has left more than 500 people dead since Iranians flocked to the streets to demonstrate their anger over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests resulting from Amini's death.
Samimi says now that despite government propaganda insinuating the unrest is mostly over, few people -- even officials -- believe that to be true.
Samimi, who was thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran, also invited the opposition forces of the Islamic Republic to talk to each other and promote dialogue among themselves.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls for Iran's clerical leadership to step down, has resulted in the deaths of at 71 minors among the hundreds killed by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan Expects $1.3 Billion In Financing From China's ICBC Soon
Cash-strapped Pakistan will receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in the coming days to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on March 3. The money, which he said will come in three phases, is crucial for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance-of-payment crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover three weeks of imports. Pakistan has already received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Sanctions Six Russians For Rights Abuses Against Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
The United States has sanctioned six Russian nationals -- including judges and government officials -- for what it calls the "arbitrary detention" and "serious human rights abuses" against jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was imprisoned in April 2022 after speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. authorities on March 3 said they were designating the individuals pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the globe.
Among other penalties, the new sanctions mean that access to all property and interests in property under U.S. jurisdiction of the designated persons will be blocked.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it was slapping sanctions on Elena Anatolievna Lenskaya, a judge; Andrei Andreevich Zadachin, special prosecutor; and Danila Yurievich Mikheev, a special witness, for their alleged involvement in the prosecution of Kara-Murza and alleged rights abuse against the activist.
At the same time, the State Department said it had designated Russian government officials Oleg Mikhailovich Sviridenko, Diana Igorevna Mishchenko, and Ilya Pavlovich Kozlov in matters related to Kara-Murza.
It said Sviridenko is Russia’s current deputy minister of justice who oversees criminal prosecution cases, including those involving Kara-Murza.
Mishchenko, a judge, issued the initial ruling approving Kara-Murza's arrest and sentenced him to 15 days in jail, the State Department added, while saying that Kozlov, also a judge, denied Kara-Murza's appeal of Mishchenko's administrative arrest ruling.
"Kara-Murza was subjected to arbitrary detention for speaking the truth about [President Vladimir Putin's] regime and its actions…falsely claiming Kara-Murza was spreading disinformation and determining he should remain in pre-trial detention pending his trial," the Treasury statement said.
"Since that time, the Russian government has ramped up its pressure on Kara-Murza by bringing two additional criminal charges against him, for involvement in an 'undesirable' foreign organization and for high treason," it added.
The 41-year-old Kara-Murza was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
In October 2022, a high treason charge was added to the list of offenses he faced over his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member nation for many years.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Putin has moved to silence his opponents over the years through legislation that has restricted free speech and civil society in Russia. That campaign has intensified since he launched an invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022.
Russian Authorities Offer Contradicting Explanations Over Fire Near Military Airport In Krasnodar
Authorities in Russia's southwestern city of Krasnodar have offered contradicting explanations about a large fire near a military airport close to the city, saying "dry grass caught fire in an area far from the airport,” on March 3. Local residents, meanwhile, say a strong blast was heard in the area before the fire started. The city administration said the sound was a supersonic boom made by aircraft. Days earlier, Russian authorities said drones had been gunned down by anti-aircraft units in several regions, causing damage and fires, including one in Kolomna near Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus Service, click here.
Moldova's Parliament Approves Turbulent First Reading Of Romanian Language Bill
Moldovan lawmakers have approved the first reading of a bill that will introduce the syntagma "Romanian language" in all official pieces of legislation during a stormy session that led to scuffles between the parliamentary majority and the opposition pro-Russian bloc.
The bill, introduced by pro-Western President Maia Sandu's ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), was voted in favor of by 56 lawmakers in the 101-member parliament. The term "Romanian language" is intended to replace the currently used "Moldovan language," "official language," "state language," and "maternal language" in the constitution and all official documents. More than 80 percent of Moldovans speak Romanian as their mother tongue.
The naming of the country's official language is a hot political topic with "Romanian" favored by those who want closer relations or even unification with Romania, a European Union and NATO member.
Meanwhile, pro-Russians such as former President Igor Dodon want to keep the official language name "Moldovan," even though Moldovan isn't actually considered a language.
The measure was vocally opposed by the Moscow-backed opposition grouped in the Communists and Socialists' Bloc (BCS), who displayed banners reading "Referendum," "Moldova, Moldovans, Moldovan way," and "Do not mock the constitution."
Some PAS and BCS lawmakers engaged in scuffles and even exchanging blows. BCS lawmakers said they will challenge the move at the Constitutional Court.
Moldova, a country of roughly 2.7 million, is located between Romania and Ukraine and has a history that is deeply intertwined with Romania.
The two neighbors share a common history, culture, and language. The eastern region of Romania is also called Moldova.
Most of Moldova was annexed by tsarist Russia in 1812 and was part of the Russian empire under the name Bessarabia until the end of World War I, when it voted to unite with Romania.
It was again annexed by Moscow and turned into a Soviet republic at the end of World War II, before declaring independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine, receiving thousands of Ukrainian refugees and fearing a potential Russian invasion aided by Moscow's troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
U.S.-educated Sandu has sought to bring Moldova closer to the European Union and the United States ever since she defeated Moscow-backed Communist incumbent Igor Dodon in a December 2020 election.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Sandu in Poland and "reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
If the bill gains final approval in a subsequent reading, it will replace in the constitution the "Moldovan language" with Romanian as being the country's official language.
The bill is based on a decision by the Constitutional Court from 2013 that ruled that the 1991 Moldovan Declaration of Independence that declared Romanian as the official language takes precedence over the constitution, where the language is described as "Moldovan."
Investigation Of Russian Professor Who Publicly Denied Holocaust Closed
A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has closed a case on Holocaust denial against university professor Vladimir Matveyev due to the statute of limitations, the press service for the city's courts said on March 3. The probe against Matveyev was launched in January 2021, after the teacher at the St. Petersburg State University of Economy and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration said during a webinar that the number of Jews killed during the war was "exaggerated," making the conclusion that "genocide of Jews" cannot be called a Holocaust. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Amid Unrest In Moldova, French Soccer Club Advises Fans Not To Travel
French soccer club Nice has advised its fans not to travel to Moldova for a European game next week amid unrest in the country, where authorities have alleged Russian-backed attempts to destabilize the government. Nice is scheduled to play on March 9 in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, in the Europa Conference League against Sheriff Tiraspol, the national champion from the breakaway region of Transdniester. Sheriff is hosting the round of 16 first-leg three weeks after its home game in the previous round was played in an empty stadium against Serbia's Partizan Belgrade. Moldovan authorities excluded fans, fearing the UEFA-organized game could be used as cover for anti-government action. To see the original story by AP, click here.
IAEA's Grossi Arrives In Iran To Discuss Nuclear Cooperation
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Iran for high-level meetings. The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent purity, very close to weapons-grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters. The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said earlier this week that the Islamic republic's production is at 60 percent, according to state media. Grossi was met at the airport by Eslami's deputy and his spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
