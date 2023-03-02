Germany's Scholz To China: Don't Arm Russia, But Talk To Ukraine On Peace Plan

Russia continued to step up its assault on Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, Kyiv said on March 2, piling up formidable pressure on the Ukrainian defenders of the city in the eastern Donetsk region, while overnight shelling killed at least three civilians in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, regional officials said.

The number of Russian offensive actions repelled by Ukrainian defenders increased more than twofold compared to the previous 24 hours, with the General Staff reporting over 170 attacks in the east and northeast.

The bulk of Russia's assault were directed against Bakhmut but also targeted Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, according to the morning report of the General Staff.

"The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut, attempting to storm Bakhmut," the military said.

Russia has been throwing large numbers of infantry soldiers in wave after wave of attacks on the city in its attempt to surround it and cut off Ukrainian supply lines. There were still several thousand civilians in the ruined city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000.

In Zaporizhzhya, Russian shelling hit a residential building, killing at least two people, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said on March 2.

"Full information about the consequences of the attack is still being established," he added.

Police later put the number of dead at three, while 11 other people were rescued from the rubble.

The city of Kherson, on the Dnieper River's west bank, which Russian forces withdrew from in November, also came under artillery fire, the military said.

Russian attacks on civilian and infrastructure objectives were also reported in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Poltava in central Ukraine, wounding a number of people and damaging property and infrastructure.

In his nightly video address on March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said civilians continue to suffer from Moscow's "deliberate terror" in targeting civilian infrastructure.

"Across most of the country, where we have managed to provide relative security, [residents] may not be able to relate to what life is like for people living in the border areas with Russia and in the south of our country," Zelenskiy said, noting constant Russian artillery attacks against towns along the front lines.

But despite the ceaseless Russian pressure, Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces have "every area of the front under control," adding that "winter is over" and the government "was able to provide Ukraine with energy and heat."

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukraine has dealt Russian President Vladimir Putin "another major defeat" by surviving the winter cold despite Russia's continued attacks against civilian energy infrastructure.

The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that as Ukrainian forces continue to hold on to Bakhmut, rising temperatures are thawing the frozen ground, creating muddy conditions and limiting cross-country movement.

Poor cross-country movement typically provides some military advantage to defending forces, British intelligence said.

In Brussels, European Union diplomats were preparing to allocate 1 billion euros to purchase badly needed artillery ammunition for Kyiv, according to a draft proposal seen by France’s AFP news agency. EU officials estimate that Ukraine is firing about 7,000 shells per day, compared to up to 50,000 daily fired by Russian forces.

EU defense ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Stockholm on March 7-8.

With reporting by Reuters