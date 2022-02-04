News
Germany's Scholz To Hold Talks In Moscow With Putin on February 15
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15 amid a flurry of intense diplomacy prompted by Moscow's buildup of troops in areas on the border with Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the meeting during a press conference on February 4, saying the two leaders will hold "substantial" bilateral talks.
There was no immediate confirmation of the meeting by Scholz's office.
The German president is scheduled to hold talks in Washington with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Intelligence reports estimate Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in what the West suspects is a prelude for an invasion.
Moscow denies any incursion is planned, but has been demanding guarantees on European security, including a pledge that Kyiv will never be admitted into the NATO military alliance.
Based on reporting by TASS and AFP
U.S. Slaps Belarusian Officials With Additional Sanctions For 'Repression' Of Athletes Abroad
The United States has introduced sanctions against Belarusian citizens who, according to the State Department, were involved in the "transnational repression" of Belarusian athletes abroad.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the move targets "multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," without identifying the individuals affected by the sanctions.
"The United States condemns all such activity, including the attempt to forcibly repatriate Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last year," says the statement, which was dated February 3.
Tsimanouskaya’s ordeal is one of the most high-profile cases of Belarusian officials targeting athletes when Olympic team managers tried to force the sprinter to fly home from the Tokyo Games after she criticized them on social media.
She took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo after refusing the order and two days later boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw, where she now lives in exile.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has directed an ongoing crackdown on dissent in Belarus since a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that he claimed to win. Thousands of people have been detained for protesting the outcome, which opposition leaders say was rigged, while many have left the country fearing for their security.
"This action is part of a comprehensive effort to prevent and respond to acts of transnational repression by any government targeting journalists, activists, and dissidents for abuse, bringing together diplomatic, law enforcement, and intelligence tools to deter repressive governments and protect targeted individuals and groups, including within the United States," the U.S. statement said.
It added that Washington continues to support the people of Belarus "and once again calls on the Lukashenka regime to end its crackdown on members of civil society, independent media, the political opposition, athletes, students, legal professionals, and other Belarusians."
The statement comes hours before the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which run from February 4 to February 20.
Russia, Ukraine Report Record Number Of Infections As Omicron Continues To Spread
Russia and Ukraine have both reported record numbers of COVID-19 infections as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe.
In Russia, new daily cases jumped to 168,201 from 155,768 a day earlier, the anti-coronavirus task force said on February 4, while the government coronavirus task force also reported 682 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Despite having several domestically developed jabs available, Russia has been struggling with low inoculation rates amid widespread vaccination skepticism among its population.
Meanwhile, Ukraine recorded a record daily high for the second day in a row on February 4, with the Health Ministry reporting 43,778 new infections over the past 24 hours. The previous high of 39,620 cases was reported on February 3.
The number of deaths was 174, according to the ministry.
Ukraine's total infections in the pandemic stands at 4.2 million so far, with 100,983 fatalities.
Russian Journalist 'Temporarily' Leaves Country Amid Threats From Chechen Leader
MOSCOW -- Journalist Yelena Milashina says she has decided to temporarily leave Russia amid death threats against her by the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.
Milashina, who works for the Novaya gazeta newspaper, told the Dozhd television channel late on February 3 that her chief editor, 2021 Nobel prize winner Dmitry Muratov, and some "high-level sources" have insisted that she leave the country because the level of danger she faces is "high enough."
Milashina, who writes about human rights abuse in Chechnya, added that she will continue her work from abroad.
Kadyrov has openly called Milashina and a member of the presidential council on human rights Igor Kalyapin "terrorists," stressing that Chechen authorities "have always liquidated terrorists and their accomplices."
Kadyrov's close associate, a member of the Russian State Duma, Adam Delimkhanov, also threatened Milashina and Kalyapin earlier this week.
Novaya gazeta's leadership turned to the Investigative Committee, urging it to launch a probe against the Chechen leadership on a charge of inciting hatred and is awaiting a response.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Chechnya went through two devastating post-Soviet wars and an Islamist insurgency that spread to other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.
With reporting by Dozhd
EU Readies 'Robust' Sanctions In Case Of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine, Says Von Der Leyen
The European Union has put together a "robust and comprehensive" set of sanctions against Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on February 4, as a flurry of intense diplomacy prompted by Russia's actions over Ukraine continues.
Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in what the West suspects is a prelude for an invasion, and Moscow is demanding security guarantees including a pledge that Kyiv will never be admitted into NATO.
"We have prepared a robust and comprehensive package of financial and economic sanctions," von der Leyen said in an interview with the Handeslblatt and Les Echos newspapers, adding that these included "capping access to foreign capital" and "export controls, especially on technical goods."
Von der Leyen said the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline was also part of the sanctions package. Whether the pipeline can go into operation depends "on Russia's behavior," she said.
"People close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and oligarchs could, of course, be hit sensitively," von der Leyen added.
On the diplomatic front, French President Emmanuel Macron, who on February 3 spoke by phone with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced he will travel to Russia on February 7 and to Ukraine on February 8.
Macron will discuss the Ukraine situation with the two leaders, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on February 4.
Zelenskiy on February 3 hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to mediate in Kyiv's standoff with Moscow.
Erdogan said Turkey was "prepared to undertake its part in order to end the crisis between two friendly nations that are its neighbors in the Black Sea.”
The Turkish leader, who has close ties with Putin, said he would be “happy to host a summit at the level of leaders in Turkey or talks at the technical level."
Zelenskiy thanked Erdogan for his initiative and welcomed Turkey’s plans to expand its diplomatic missions in Ukraine and a deal enabling Ukrainian factories to produce Turkish drones.
Turkey and Ukraine signed a series of agreements during the meeting including a free trade deal that Kyiv says will boost bilateral annual commerce to about $10 billion over five years from $7 billion now.
Erdogan is the latest leader of a NATO country to visit Kyiv after the premiers of the Netherlands, Poland, and Britain amid heightened diplomacy to ease tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its border with Ukraine.
Earlier on February 3 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Moscow of amassing some 30,000 combat troops and modern weapons in Belarus ahead of planned joint military drills later this month. Stoltenberg called Russia's deployment the biggest to Belarus since the end of the Cold War.
Stoltenberg's announcement came after Washington said it would send thousands of troops to Europe to bolster NATO allies amid a continued standoff prompted by the massive Russian troop buildup.
The Kremlin said on February 3 that the U.S. move was further ramping up the crisis instead of de-escalating it.
Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters in Brussels on February 3, said the Russian deployment to Belarus included Spetsnaz special operations forces, SU-35 fighter jets, dual capable Iskander missiles, and S-400 air defense systems.
"All this will be combined with Russia's annual nuclear forces exercise," Stoltenberg added. The term "dual capable," which Stoltenberg used for the Iskander missiles, refers to weapons meant for both conventional and nuclear warfare.
On February 2, the Pentagon announced it will send about 3,000 troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany this week, a decision that U.S. President Joe Biden said is consistent with what he has told Putin and represents "a sacred obligation" under Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty -- the key mutual defense clause.
Moscow has not disclosed the size of the troop contingent it has sent into Belarus, but Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Belarus on February 3 ahead of the joint drills, has said the number of soldiers involved is below the 13,000-troop maximum agreed in 2011 under Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) rules as set out in the Vienna Document. When that level is breached, Russia is obligated to invite observers from the OSCE to the area.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Xi To Meet With Putin Before Formally Opening Winter Olympics In Beijing Stadium
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is set to take place on February 4 in Beijing’s National Stadium as China hopes to shift attention away from concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and its human rights record.
President Xi Jinping will pronounce the Winter Games officially open at the lattice-clad arena, also called the Bird’s Nest, that took center stage at the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Xi will host about 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the ceremony, but the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, Australia, and other countries will boycott the opening over China's human rights record, particularly the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang Province.
Moscow denounced the diplomatic boycott and attempts to "politicize sport" as it attempts to bolster ties with China amid rising tensions with the West over Russia’s military buildup near its border with Ukraine. Putin hailed Russia's "model" relations with Beijing in a phone call with Xi in December, calling his Chinese counterpart a "dear friend."
Xi and Putin will meet ahead of the ceremony and are expected to release a joint statement reflecting their "common views" on security and other issues, a Kremlin adviser said on February 2 at a press briefing.
Other leaders who will attend the opening ceremonies are Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.
World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among leaders of global institutions who will attend the ceremony, which begin at 8 p.m. local time.
There will be some spectators on hand, but it is unclear how many. Tickets were not sold to the public because of the pandemic.
Acclaimed Chinese film director Zhang Yimou has promised a "totally innovative" show but conceded that the pandemic and freezing weather will limit its scale compared to his opening ceremony production for the 2008 Summer Olympics in which 15,000 performers took part.
This time there will be about 3,000 performers and themes will include "environmental protection and low carbon emission," Zhang has in comments reported by state media.
Beijing becomes the first city to host a Summer and a Winter Olympics. But the selection of Beijing for the Winter Games has come under criticism because of the lack of natural snow. Outdoor events will be held almost exclusively on artificially made snow.
Beijing also has had to contend with the coronavirus. The country where the virus emerged in late 2019 has pursued a zero-COVID-19 policy nationwide and has attempted to adopt the same approach to the Olympics.
The nearly 3,000 athletes and tens of thousands of support staff, volunteers, and media representatives must exist inside a vast "closed loop bubble" that separates all event personnel and athletes from the public. Everyone inside the "bubble" must undergo daily tests and wear a mask.
Despite the precautions there already have been nearly 290 COVID-19 cases in the bubble, including an unknown number of athletes.
Germany said on February 3 that six members of its team had tested positive upon arrival in Beijing. It did not say if those concerned were athletes or support staff.
Despite the controversies International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach sent a positive message on the eve of the opening ceremony.
"China is now a winter sport nation," he said. “We're writing a new chapter of sports history together."
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
U.S. Says New Intelligence Shows Russian Plans To Create Pretext For Invading Ukraine
The United States has obtained intelligence indicating that Russia has formed a plan to stage a false attack, which would serve as justification for an invasion of Ukraine, according to the U.S. State Department and U.S. officials quoted in news reports on February 3.
The officials said the plan was revealed in declassified intelligence shared with Ukrainian officials and European allies in recent days.
The plan potentially included videos showing a staged attack depicting the graphic aftermath of an explosion, including equipment appearing to belong to Ukraine or allied nations, said an unidentified official.
"This video, if released, could provide Putin the spark he needs to initiate and justify military operations against Ukraine,” the official said. This would include the possibility of having separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine invite a Russian intervention.
The U.S. deputy national-security adviser, Jonathan Finer, said in an interview that the U.S. didn’t know for sure Russia would take such a route, "but we know that this is an option under consideration."
Finer told U.S. broadcaster MSNBC that it would involve actors playing mourners and corpses to represent bodies of people purportedly killed.
State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that U.S. intelligence has gathered the information. He told reporters that the United States is publicizing it to lay bare the extent of Russia's destabilizing actions toward Ukraine and to dissuade Russia from continuing what Price said was a dangerous campaign.
Officials did not release any direct evidence of the plan or say how they learned of it because they did not want to risk compromising their sources and methods. It also was not clear that senior Russian officials had approved the operation.
A British government official quoted by The New York Times said the United Kingdom had done its own analysis of the intelligence and had high confidence that Russia was planning to engineer a pretext to blame Ukraine for an attack. The details of the intelligence, the official said, are “credible and extremely concerning.”
The allegation is the latest by the U.S. and Britain that Russia is plotting to use a false pretext to go to war against Ukraine after amassing more than 100,000 troops near its border with its neighbor.
In December the White House accused Moscow of developing a “false-flag” operation to create pretext for an invasion, and Britain recently named Ukrainians it accused of having ties to Russian intelligence officers plotting to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, MSNBC, and The New York Times
Brussels Will Have Little Recourse If Hungarian Elections Aren't Free And Fair, EU Official Tells RFE/RL
The European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency says the bloc is likely to have no room to take action if Hungary's elections in April fail to meet democratic standards.
Speaking to RFE/RL on February 3, Vera Jourova said she hopes the elections will be free and fair, "but if you ask me whether there will be some action taken after the elections if they proved to be undemocratic or unfair, I don't see any way of doing something concrete."
Jourova said Hungary is presenting a unique situation for the 27-nation bloc “because we have always respected the leaders who have come out of the elections as the winners -- but I have to add democratic elections.”
Hungarians head to the polls on April 3 in what is expected to be a tough test for Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party, who have been in power since 2010. Recent polls suggest a close race against opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay, behind whom multiple opposition parties agreed to unite.
The 58-year-old Orban has turned Hungary into a self-styled "illiberal democracy" with tightened controls on media and civil society groups that have put the country at odds with European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Orban has said Fidesz's strong mandate at the voting booths in previous elections empowered him to rewrite laws, including the constitution.
His critics say his often controversial moves have turned the country away from the democratic norms that are considered a cornerstone across the European Union.
Jourova said the rules for the EU and for its member states have been designed with the understanding that there will always be free and fair elections.
“The organization of elections falls under [the] absolute competence of the member states so we are not ready for such situations,” she said.
Asked whether the situation made her feel powerless, she said she had mixed feelings but would always defend the balancing of powers in the EU.
While member states commit to respect, promote, and protect democratic principles at the moment of joining the EU, “we lived in a very naive illusion that no state will ever deviate from these principles.”
She nevertheless hopes the elections will be fair and notes that there will be monitors present and attention from foreign media.
“I would really like to see the winner who will be able to say honestly, 'I have won free and fair elections,'” she said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ray Furlong
Russian Newspaper Removes Investigative Materials By Navalny's Team At State's Request
MOSCOW -- The Russian newspaper Novaya gazeta says it has acted on a request by authorities and has removed investigative materials produced by the team of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny that suggest corruption among the country's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
Novaya gazeta said on its Telegram channel on February 3 that it had removed materials related to Navalny's investigative report about an extremely luxurious palace allegedly built for Putin near the Black Sea resort city of Gelendzhik last year, as well as a report on Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's former son-in-law's business activities.
The move comes just four months after Novaya gazeta's editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, was a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."
In place of the materials, which resonated deeply through Russian society in 2021, the newspaper posted a statement noting that the reports had been deleted at the request two days earlier by media watchdog, Roskomnadzor. It made no further comment.
The Dozhd television channel said on February 1 that it too was ordered to remove six reports, while the Ekho Moskvy radio station said 34 articles were targeted. Several other media outlets said they received the notices as well. There was no immediate word on any other outlets following Novaya gazeta's move.
Roskomnadzor explained the move by saying it was following last year's court decision labeling all of Navalny’s groups and organizations as extremists.
Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, called Roskomnadzor's move "an act of censorship" that does not make any sense as all the materials the media outlets had used were available at many other websites across the country and are openly accessible to the public.
Roskomnadzor’s request came four days after a documentary about Navalny won two top awards at the Sundance Film Festival in the United States. The competition recognizes independent filmmaking.
Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.
He currently is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up because of his political activities.
Last June, the Moscow City Court declared all organizations linked to Navalny as extremist, preventing people associated with Navalny and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling against his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
Russia Bans Deutsche Welle In Response To German Court Decision On RT DE
Russia says it is shutting down the operations of Deutsche Welle (DW) in response to the closure of Russia's state-controlled RT DE earlier this week, a move the German broadcaster called "absurd" as it vowed to continue broadcasting.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on February 3 that it was canceling the accreditation of all staff at DW's Russian bureau, as well as halting all broadcasts by the media outlet on Russian territory. It added that these were the "first stage" of measures aimed at the German company, with the following steps "to be published in a timely manner."
The statement also said that measures will be initiated to start a procedure to officially label DW as a "foreign agent" and to bar German officials and other individuals involved in the decision to ban RT's broadcasting in Germany from entering Russia.
Deutsche Welle said it was being made a pawn "in a way that media only have to experience in autocracies."
"We formally protest against this absurd reaction of the Russian government and will take legal action," Deutsche Welle Director Peter Limbourg said in a statement.
The announcement came a day after a German media regulatory panel ruled that RT DE must cease broadcasting its German-language programs in the country, reaffirming a ruling in December that said RT lacks the necessary license.
It also comes amid rising tensions between the West and Moscow over Russia's buildup of tens of thousands of troops in areas around the border with Ukraine. Germany, among many countries, has called on the Kremlin to de-escalate the situation by pulling its soliders and hardware back from the border.
Though Moscow denies any ill intent saying it can place its troops anywhere it likes on Russian soil, many fear the amassing of so much military might along the border could be a prelude to a new incursion into Ukraine by Russia.
Hours before the statement on Deutsche Welle, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the German decision to ban RT broadcasting in Germany "nothing but an infringement on freedom of speech."
Also on February 3, Russia’s envoy at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Aleksandr Lukashevich asked the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, to react to what he called "this egregious situation."
German media regulators opened proceedings after RT claimed a license it holds in Serbia for satellite transmission gives it the right to broadcast in Germany under a Council of Europe agreement to which both countries are party.
The commission’s ruling on February 2 said RT DE needed a license that conformed with Germany's State Media Treaty, and that RT could not replace it with a different license. The commission said transmission of RT DE was "prohibited because it does not have the necessary broadcasting license."
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics, now EU and NATO member-states, Lithuania and Latvia.
In the United states, it was required to register as a foreign agent, and British authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
DW, a German state-owned broadcaster, has its service available in 30 languages, including Russian.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti
Russian COVID Cases Break Daily Record Again
Russia has reported yet another record daily number of COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant spreads across the country, authorities said.
New daily cases jumped on February 3 to 155,768, up from 141,883 a day earlier.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 667 deaths in the previous 24 hours.
Despite having several domestically developed jabs available, Russia has been struggling with low inoculation rates amid widespread vaccination skepticism among its population.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Putin Meets Chechen Leader Amid Outcry Over Threats Against Activist's Family
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian, Kremlin-backed leader of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, amid a public outcry over open threats made by the volatile region's leadership to kill the family of a human rights lawyer.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on February 3 that among other issues, Putin and Kadyrov discussed the work of law enforcement structures in Chechnya during the meeting the day before in Moscow.
Hours earlier, Kadyrov's press service said Putin and the Chechen leader met in Moscow on February 2 to discuss economic development and pandemic restrictions in Chechnya.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
The February 2 meeting was held amid calls by journalists, rights activists, and ordinary citizens across Russia for the government to take legal measures over public statements by Kadyrov and other Chechen officials about killing all of the members of the family of Abubakar Yangulbayev, a former lawyer for the Committee Against Torture human rights group.
The outcry was initially sparked by the arrest of Zarema Musayeva, Yangulbayev's mother, who was forcibly taken from her apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod and transferred to Chechnya last month.
It then intensified after a member of the State Duma, Adam Delimkhanov, who comes from Chechnya, vowed to "cut off the heads" of all members of the Yangulbayev family.
Rights activists at the Committee Against Torture say the extreme pressure on Yangulbayev's family is linked to the activities of Yangulbayev, who had officially urged Putin to intervene in his family's ongoing ordeal and to fire Kadyrov.
On February 3, a state television channel in Chechnya's capital, Grozny, posted a report on Instagram showing a gathering of a large group of people in the city presented as members of Yangulbayev's extended clan and representatives of the family's tribe of Keloi.
In the video, the participants condemn Yangulbayev's family, denounce them, and vow "to kill them as soon as we have a chance." It could not be independently verified whether those in the group were actually from the clan.
On February 2, tens of thousands of people rallied in central Grozny to denounce the Yangulbayev family and support Kadyrov, Delimkhanov, and others who vowed to kill the family.
Yangulbayev, who is currently out of Russia, told RFE/RL that his friends in Chechnya told him that the authorities in Grozny forced university students and employees of state entities to take part in the February 2 rally.
"It is a demonstration of the [Chechen] authorities' fear. Kadyrov feels that he is losing Kremlin support. He tries to show that all Chechens support him en mass, but the Kremlin is distancing itself from this story," Yangulbayev said.
After Yangulbayev's mother, Zarema Yangulbayeva, also known as Musayeva, was taken from her apartment, her husband, a retired federal judge, and their daughter fled Russia.
Still, Chechen officials stepped up their campaign against the family, saying on January 31 that Abubakar Yangulbayev's brother, Ibragim, had been added to the federal wanted list on a charge of making a public call for terrorism.
Amnesty International has described Yangulbayeva's detention as a "kidnapping" and has urged Russian federal authorities to act on the "lawlessness" that has "spilled out" of Chechnya.
Kadyrov has said Yangulbayeva faces a "real prison sentence for attacking a law enforcement officer" and that her entire family could find themselves "either in jail or under the ground."
Chechnya went through two devastating post-Soviet wars and an Islamist insurgency that spread to other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and Caucasus.Realities
Kazakhstan Says Looking Into Dozens Of Alleged Abuses Following Deadly Protests
Kazakhstan says it has launched nearly 100 investigations into alleged illegal detentions and rights abuses of those arrested during and after the deadly anti-government protests last month, heeding the demands of domestic and international human rights groups.
Answering a call from Human Rights Watch earlier this week to thoroughly investigate the complaints, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a February 3 statement that it would meet the request of the international watchdog, which echoed similar demands from other human rights groups.
"According to the data from the Prosecutor-General's Office, authorities have to date launched 98 criminal cases concerning complaints of the use of illegal methods of investigation and other violations of the rights of citizens," a Foreign Ministry statement said, adding that the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's authorities "are ready and willing to thoroughly review each individual case raised by the public in Kazakhstan and internationally."
Kazakh authorities initially said the number of people arrested during and after the protests was between 10,000 and 12,000, though most of have been released.
Human rights groups in Kazakhstan say the number of people still under arrest across the country because of the protests is currently about 1,000, many of whom are being beaten and tortured in custody.
On February 3, dozens of relatives of those under arrest gathered at a local human rights organization in the capital of the Almaty region, Taldyqorghan, demanding their loved ones be released and saying that they were being tortured.
A peaceful protest in the Central Asian country's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to mass anti-government protests across the country and ended with deadly shootings in the largest city of Almaty and elsewhere.
During the protests, the authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile-phone operations for five days.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he has never provided any evidence to support the claim.
As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which sent troops to help "stabilize" the situation.
Toqaev also publicly said then that he had ordered security forces "to shoot to kill without warning."
Kazakh authorities have said that 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country.
Human rights groups say the exact number of people killed during the unrest may be much higher, providing evidence proving that there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
On February 2, activist Marat Turymbetov wrote on Facebook that Almaty city authorities had rejected activists' request for permission to hold a public event on February 13 to commemorate those killed during the protests.
Turymbetov said the event will be held even though official permission was not granted.
Erdogan Reiterates Offer To Mediate In Ukraine-Russia Standoff
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has welcomed an offer from visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mediate in Kyiv's standoff with Moscow.
Speaking during a visit to Kyiv on February 3, Erdogan said Turkey was "prepared to undertake its part in order to end the crisis between two friendly nations that are its neighbors in the Black Sea.”
Erdogan, who has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he would be “happy to host a summit at the level of leaders in Turkey or talks at the technical level."
Zelenskiy thanked Erdogan for his initiative and welcomed Turkey’s plans to expand its diplomatic missions in Ukraine and a deal enabling Ukrainian factories to produce Turkish drones.
Turkey and Ukraine signed a series of agreements during the meeting including a free trade deal that Kyiv says will boost bilateral annual commerce to about $10 billion over five years from $7 billion now.
Erdogan is the latest leader of a NATO country to visit Kyiv after the premiers of the Netherlands, Poland, and Britain amid heightened diplomacy to ease tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its border with Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone separately with Putin and Zelenskiy on February 3 to try defuse tensions.
The calls were part of Macron’s efforts to “pursue dialogue to identify elements that could lead to de-escalation,” according to his office. They discussed the efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and “conditions for strategic balance in Europe, which should allow for the reduction of risks on the ground and guarantee security on the continent.”
Earlier on February 3, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Moscow of amassing some 30,000 combat troops and modern weapons in Belarus ahead of planned joint military drills later this month. Stoltenberg called Russia's deployment the biggest to Belarus since the end of the Cold War.
Stoltenberg's announcement came after Washington said it would send thousands of troops to Europe to bolster NATO allies amid a continued standoff prompted by a massive Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border that the West suspects could be the prelude to an invasion.
The Kremlin said on February 3 that the U.S. move was further ramping up the crisis instead of de-escalating it.
Russia and Belarus have announced joint military drills to take place from February 10 to 20.
Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters in Brussels on February 3, said the Russian deployment to Belarus included Spetsnaz special operations forces, SU-35 fighter jets, dual-capable Iskander missiles, and S-400 air-defense systems.
"All this will be combined with Russia's annual nuclear forces' exercise," Stoltenberg added. The term "dual-capable," which Stoltenberg used for the Iskander missiles, refers to weapons meant for both conventional and nuclear warfare.
The NATO chief called on Russia to take action to "de-escalate" the situation and repeated warnings that "any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price."
On February 2, the Pentagon announced it will send about 3,000 troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany this week, a decision that U.S. President Joe Biden said was consistent with what he has told Russian President Vladimir Putin and represents "a sacred obligation" under Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty -- the key mutual-defense clause.
Moscow has not disclosed the size of the troop contingent it has sent into Belarus, but Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Belarus on February 3 ahead of the joint drills, has said the number of soldiers involved is below the 13,000-troop maximum agreed in 2011 under Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) rules as set out in the Vienna Document.
When that level is breached, Russia is obligated to invite observers from the OSCE to the area.
The joint drills are scheduled to last for 10 days, from February 10 to 20.
Russia, which denies it is planning to invade Ukraine, has claimed the United States and NATO are the instigators, citing the Western response as evidence.
"We are constantly urging our American partners to stop escalating tensions on the European continent," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Unfortunately, the Americans continue to do it," he said, adding that the most recent deployment of U.S. troops to bolster NATO forces in Europe had exacerbated tensions.
Therefore, he added, Russia's concerns over NATO's eastward expansion and U.S. troop deployment were "absolutely clear, absolutely justified."
"Any measures taken by Russia to ensure its own security and interests are also within reason," Peskov added.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Media Regulatory Commission Backs Ban Of RT's German-Language Service
A German media regulatory panel has ruled that Russian state broadcaster RT must cease broadcasting its German-language programs in the country, reaffirming a ruling in December that said RT lacked the necessary license.
Germany's Commission for Licensing and Supervision of media institutions said on February 2 that no application had been made or granted for the German-language RT DE and it had "no other permit that is legitimate under European law."
RT DE started broadcasting its programs on various channels, including at its website and over satellite, in mid-December. Germany's media authority and the German state of Brandenburg ruled within weeks that RT DE was not eligible to broadcast in Germany for licensing reasons.
The ban led to the removal of RT DE from the list of channels broadcast by satellite operator Eutelsat from its satellites, though RT DE continued to stream content on its website.
German media regulators opened proceedings after RT claimed a license it holds in Serbia for satellite transmission gives it the right to broadcast in Germany under a Council of Europe agreement to which both countries are party.
The commission's ruling on February 2 said RT DE needed a license that conformed with Germany's State Media Treaty, and RT could not replace it with a different license. The commission said transmission of RT DE was "prohibited because it does not have the necessary broadcasting license."
RT DE said on February 2 that its broadcasting is in line with European law, and again referred to its Serbian broadcasting license, which it said was granted on December 6 and valid until 2029. It also said it would challenge the regulator's decision in court.
RT's editor in chief, Margarita Simonyan, called the German regulator's ruling "complete nonsense" and said the channel "will not stop broadcasting."
The moves came after YouTube blocked RT DE in December, less than three months after the U.S. video-sharing platform deleted two other German-language RT channels it accused of breaching its COVID-19 misinformation policies.
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.
In the United states, it was required to register as a foreign agent, and British authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Says Russian Buildup 'Not Sufficient' For Invasion, Urges West To Finalize Sanctions
Ukraine says Russian forces near its border are not yet large enough to conduct a full-scale invasion, even as the United States continues to insist an attack could be "imminent."
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 combat-ready troops and heavy equipment near Ukraine and in Crimea in what the United States has said could be a prelude to an invasion.
"At this moment, by the assessment of Ukraine and its partners, this number and composition of [Russian] forces is not sufficient for a full-scale invasion," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told foreign media in an interview on February 2.
"However, we keep vigilant, we keep monitoring further dynamics," he said.
The Biden administration late last month announced it would evacuate family members of embassy officials in Ukraine and advised Americans to leave the country as it repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was possible.
Kuleba said the decision by the United States and a handful of other governments to advise their citizens to leave Ukraine was premature.
He said there had been talk of an imminent war for weeks and the fact that nothing had yet happened is a sign that diplomacy and deterrence have been working.
He called on the West to come to a final agreement on what sanctions it would place on Russia should it invade Ukraine and make those measures known to the Kremlin now.
The United States and its European allies have warned Russia that it will impose severe economic penalties on the country and supply more weapons to Ukraine in the event of an invasion. Shortly after Kuleba's interview, the Pentagon announced plans to send about 3,000 troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany, but the United States has said it will not send troops to Ukraine.
However, differences remain among Western governments about which sanctions to implement.
Russia has denied it intends to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its forces inside its own borders as it sees fit.
However, Russia has also placed thousands of troops and equipment inside Belarus near Ukraine's border as it prepares to hold joint military exercises with its ally.
Kuleba said there was no rationale for the buildup "except Russia putting pressure on Ukraine and [the] wider Euro-Atlantic space."
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to stop Ukraine from joining NATO as part of his larger push to redraw Europe's post-Cold War security framework in Moscow's favor.
Putin, bolstered by a stronger military and a divided West, wants to end NATO's eastern expansion and roll back its gains over the past three decades.
Central and East European countries rushed to join NATO following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 after decades under Moscow's control.
The United States and its allies have rejected those demands, saying they violate core Western values, including the right of countries to determine their own geopolitical course and military alliances.
Kuleba dismissed the idea that Ukraine should end its NATO ambitions and declare neutrality like Austria as a way to appease Russia.
He said Ukraine had neutrality written into its constitution when Russia invaded in 2014 following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych.
Neutrality "did not stop [Putin] from attacking us in 2014. It is hard to see why it would stop him now," Kuleba said.
He also rejected Russia's claim that Yanukovych was toppled in a coup d'etat, calling it disinformation.
He said Yanukovych fled the country, forcing parliament to hold new elections.
Alleged Members Of REvil Ransomware Group Denied Bail In Russia
A Moscow court has rejected the appeals of three men allegedly linked to the ransomware group REvil who were seeking to be released from pretrial detention.
The court said on February 2 that it was upholding the pretrial detention of Dmitry Korotayev, Aleksei Malozyomov, and Mikhail Golovachuk.
Decisions on the appeals filed by two more suspects, Roman Muromsky and Daniil Puzyrevsky, will be made on February 4, the court said.
Russia's Federal Security Service said in mid-January that its agents had searched 25 addresses and detained 14 people in the case, eight of whom were placed in pretrial detention.
In November, the United States said it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone holding a key position in the REvil group.
A senior U.S. administration official told reporters that one of the individuals detained was allegedly behind the May 2021 ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, which caused a major disruption of gasoline supplies up and down the east coast of the United States.
At their first summit meeting in June, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to pursue cybercriminals operating from inside Russia who target businesses around the world, especially in the United States.
Russian-based hackers are believed to be behind a significant proportion of global ransomware attacks.
Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS
Moscow Bans Montenegrin Official After Russian Businessman Granted Asylum
Russia has banned a Montenegrin government official from entering the country in response to Podgorica granting political asylum to a Russian businessman, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.
The businessman, Telman Ismailov, is wanted in Russia for allegedly ordering contract murders. Local media in Montenegro reported in October that Ismailov was granted political asylum after being detained in Podgorica on an international arrest warrant issued by Russia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it sent a note on February 2 to the embassy in Moscow informing Montenegro that Russia had responded by banning Interior Ministry official Zoran Miljanic.
"This measure is a response to the unfriendly move taken by the country's authorities in October 2021, [when they] granted political asylum to a citizen of the Russian Federation, Telman Ismailov, who was put on an international wanted list by Interpol for committing particularly serious crimes on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement said.
The note said Russia was responding to the "hostile step" of Montenegro granting asylum to Ismailov, who was born in Azerbaijan.
Ismailov is not currently on Interpol's most-wanted list. Interpol did not respond to a request from RFE/RL for information on whether he is still wanted.
Milos Vuksanovic, Ismailov's lawyer, told RFE/RL in October that his client had nothing to do with the murder of two businessmen in Moscow, and that the Russian arrest warrant had been issued as "a result of political and economic persecution by the Russian Federation," which is why Ismailov had sought asylum in Montenegro.
London Again Warns Moscow Against Invading Ukraine As U.S. Sends Troops To Europe
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that any incursion into Ukraine would be a tragic miscalculation as the United States prepares to send thousands of troops to Europe to bolster NATO allies.
Johnson and Putin spoke by phone on February 2 amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
A spokesperson from Johnson's office said he "expressed his deep concern about Russia's current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border" and "emphasized the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to self-defense."
Johnson stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be "a tragic miscalculation," the spokesperson said.
A Kremlin statement said the "unwillingness of NATO to adequately respond” to Russian concerns "was noted" during the call.
After orchestrating the troop buildup, Russia in December demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that NATO will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
NATO has said the demand on expansion is a nonstarter, saying it has an open-door policy that is not up for negotiation, and Washington has stressed that sovereign states have a right to choose their own military alliances.
The United States has told Russia it is prepared to hold talks on a reciprocal agreement over the deployment of ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine, according to documents published on February 2 by the Spanish newspaper El Pais.
Putin, who previously said Russia's demands had been "ignored," told Johnson that NATO was "hiding behind" its open-door policy, which the statement said "contradicts the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security."
It added that Putin accused Ukraine of "chronic sabotage" of the Minsk agreements on resolving the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, where more than 13,000 people have been killed.
The West has accused Russia of supplying military and financial help to the separatists, charges that Moscow rejects.
Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have been brewing for weeks as the West accuses Moscow of preparing for a possible invasion.
Russia denies it is planning to invade despite surrounding its neighbor with an estimated 100,000 troops on the north, east, and south. It claims that the United States and NATO are the instigators, citing the Western response as evidence.
Earlier on February 2 the United States announced it will send about 3,000 troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany this week.
About 2,000 combat troops will deploy from the United States to Poland and Germany, while around 1,000 troops now based in Germany will move to Romania, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on February 2.
The troop deployments are "unmistakable signals to the world that we stand ready" to defend NATO allies and the troop movements are not the "sum total of deterrence actions" that the United States will take, Kirby said.
"It's important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and, frankly, to the world that NATO matters to the United States and it matters to our allies," Kirby said at a news briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He reiterated that the United States also remains open to continued diplomatic efforts to ease tensions caused by Russia's military buildup and does not believe that conflict is inevitable.
Moscow denounced the deployment as "destructive steps which increase military tension and reduce scope for political decisions."
Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko told the Interfax news agency the move will narrow the room for political decisions revolving around tensions in Ukraine "to the joy of the authorities in Kyiv."
The deployments are above and beyond the troops put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe, Kirby said. They are under bilateral arrangements with Poland, Romania, and Germany and the troops deployed will remain under the U.S. chain of command, he added.
Kirby made clear that the moves were temporary but said there could be other troop movements inside Europe, including French forces expected to be sent to Romania. Kirby also said the Pentagon had not ruled out the possibility that additional forces will be moved from the United States.
Kirby also confirmed that documents published on February 2 by the Spanish newspaper El Pais are authentic.
U.S. President Joe Biden said his decision to deploy troops to Europe is consistent with what he has told Putin.
"As long as he is acting aggressively, we're going to make sure we can reassure our NATO allies and Eastern Europe that we're there and Article 5 is a sacred obligation," Biden told a CNN reporter. Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty says an attack against one ally shall be considered an attack against them all.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin.
"That is planned and will take place soon," Scholz said late on February 2 in an interview on public broadcaster ZDF without specifying a date.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, CNN, and AP
Jehovah's Witness Given Prison Sentence In Siberia
A Russian court in Siberia has handed a six-year prison term to a Jehovah's Witness amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group, which has been banned in the country since 2017.
A court in the city of Krasnoyarsk sentenced 64-year-old Anatoly Gorbunov on February 2 after finding him guilty of organizing the activities of an "extremist organization."
Prosecutors sought an eight-year prison term for Gorbunov. His defense team said the court's ruling will be appealed.
The probe against Gorbunov was launched in March 2020. He was ordered not to leave the city at the time.
Since the faith was outlawed, many Jehovah's Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia.
According to the group, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have either been convicted of extremism or have been held in pretrial detention.
The United States has condemned Russia's ongoing crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities.
For decades, the Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, rejection of military service, and refusal to mark national and religious holidays or birthdays.
In Rare Protest, Turkmen Block Road Over Bazaar
BAYRAMALY, Turkmenistan -- Dozens of people have blocked a major highway in the Turkmen province of Mary after police tried to dismantle a makeshift bazaar, a rare protest in the tightly-controlled Central Asian country.
The temporary market for clothes and household goods was set up in mid-January by local vendors after the authorities closed down the central bazaar in Mary's Bayramaly district as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"Two weeks later, on January 31, local government officials accompanied by police officers came to the temporary market and tried to disperse merchants and customers," a Bayramaly resident who witnessed the incident told RFE/RL.
According to the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, people began to "openly criticize the authorities and express their displeasure," a rare event in a country where the government doesn't tolerate dissent.
People "refused to obey" the authorities and argued that the government hadn't offered them any compensation for their lost income after the main bazaar was closed, eyewitness added. Customers, meanwhile, complained that they had nowhere else to buy household goods.
"The vendors then began putting their goods on the Medeniyet highway and blocked it," the resident said.
"Although this spontaneous protest didn't have a leader, people acted in a fairly organized manner and insisted that they wouldn't allow the makeshift market to be dismantled."
Confronted by the angry crowd, officials sought to appease people and promised to reopen the central bazaar soon, the eyewitness said.
The protest lasted several hours. The vendors cleared the highway after the officials finally gave in to their demands and allowed the temporary market to remain open until the main bazaar reopens in the Bayramaly town center.
Medeniyet is an important highway that connects the capital, Ashgabat, to Mary and Lebap provinces. The makeshift market is located along the highway and consists of dozens of stalls.
RFE/RL tried to contact Turkmen officials for comment, but didn't receive any response. Turkmen state media didn't report the protest in Bayramaly.
Anti-government protests are extremely rare in Turkmenistan, where the authorities brutally crack down on critics and activists. Critics often end up in prisons or are forcibly placed in psychiatric hospitals.
Despite the risks, however, growing poverty, unemployment, and food shortages in recent years have prompted some Turkmen to voice their discontent with the government.
On May 14, 2020, hundreds of people took part in a demonstration in the city of Turkmenabat after the government failed to help them to repair damage caused by strong winds and rainstorms that devastated the eastern parts of the country.
The protesters demanded the government provide assistance to people to repair their homes, organize the cleanup, and restore electricity.
That protest marked the largest demonstration in Turkmenistan since independence in 1991 and prompted local authorities to meet with the protesters to discuss the situation.
Earlier that year, some three dozen women staged a rally in the city of Mary to protest against shortages of subsidized flour and vegetable oil.
The women briefly blocked a highway before marching toward the regional government headquarters on April 3, 2020. The rally ended after officials met with the group and arranged for each demonstrator to receive a 2-kilogram bag of flour.
Written by Farangis Najibullah with reporting by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service correspondents in Mary Province
Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Moldokmatov Transferred To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Jailed Kyrgyz opposition politician Jenish Moldokmatov, who is charged with attempting to seize control of the Central Asian state, has been transferred from a detention center to house arrest.
Moldokmatov's aide, Erlan Bekchoro uulu, told RFE/RL that the Bishkek court's decision to transfer the leader of the opposition Turan party to house arrest was made on February 2.
Bekchoro added that two other politicians in the case, Farid Niyazov and Kursan Asanov, were remanded in custody.
Moldokmatov, an outspoken critic of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in May 2021 and charged over the seizure of buildings during anti-government rallies against the official results of parliamentary elections in October 2020.
Later, he was additionally charged with the attempted seizure of power, the organization of mass disorder, threatening or attacking law enforcement officers, and stealing a firearm.
Moldokmatov has rejected all of the charges, calling the case against him politically motivated.
Moldokmatov ran for a parliamentary seat in the October 2020 vote and participated along with thousands of other Kyrgyz in street protests that followed the official results.
The rallies eventually led to the resignations of the government and then-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
Japarov was among several prominent politicians freed from prison by protesters during the postelection unrest.
He had been serving a 10-year prison sentence for hostage taking during a protest against a mining operation in northeast Kyrgyzstan in October 2013. Japarov maintains his conviction was politically motivated.
Japarov easily won the January 2021 presidential election.
Despite enacting some reforms, Japarov has been criticized by rights groups for failing to follow through on promises of more freedoms.
They say existing laws on countering extremism have been applied unevenly and that their overly broad definition has allowed for their misuse against political opponents, journalists, and religious and ethnic minorities.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Rejects Special Status For Areas Controlled By Separatists
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says his country will never give special status to parts of eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas, which have been under the control of Moscow-backed separatists since April 2014.
In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, published on February 2, Kuleba said that the so-called Minsk agreements on resolving the ongoing conflict where more than 13,200 people have been killed need to focus on security first and foremost.
"None of Ukraine's regions will have a right to veto the state's decisions. That is engraved in stone! Therefore, no special status as Russia is considering it, no veto right will be given," Kuleba said.
Russia has been pushing Kyiv to hold "a dialogue" with separatist leaders in order to provide the territories they control greater autonomy. Moscow says the Minsk agreements allow for this.
Kyiv, however, has rejected the notion saying it is a thinly veiled attempt by the Kremlin to federalize Ukraine and ultimately take control of it.
Kuleba's interview was published amid concerns about Russia's amassing of troops along the Ukrainian border, which has raised fears of a possible wholesale invasion of its western neighbor.
Based on reporting by Rzeczpospolita
Iranian State TV Streaming Site Targeted With Dissident Message
An Iranian state television streaming website has acknowledged suffering "technical issues" as a dissident hacker group that calls itself Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) said it had played an anti-government message on the platform.
Telewebion said it suffered “infrastructure” irregularities and an archive failure on February 2, without elaborating on the cause.
The problems were announced as a video message in Persian that was sent to RFE/RL claiming to be from the self-described group of hackers.
In the video, which reportedly played on the Telewebion streaming platform, a masked man appears and a muffled voice says the Iranian regime “will no longer silence us.”
"We'll burn hijabs. We'll burn their pictures and propaganda posters," the voice says while in the background a young woman is taking off her hijab. "We will break their idols. We will reveal their palaces so that the people can punish them."
In August, Ali's Justice released footage showing harsh conditions in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran that it claimed it obtained through a hack.
Last week, hackers gained access to several Iranian state television channels and broadcast pictures of an exiled dissident group, as well as a message saying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be executed.
The hacks came as the Islamic republic is due to kick off official celebrations this month to mark the 43rd anniversary of the revolution that toppled U.S.-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
Iran has been targeted recently by a series of cyberattacks such as one in October that disrupted the sale of heavily subsidized gasoline.
An earlier cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays.
Iran has blamed such attacks on archfoes United States and Israel.
With reporting by AP
U.S. Told Russia It Is Willing To Discuss Troop And Missile Limits, Spanish Paper Reports
The United States is prepared to hold talks with Russia on a reciprocal agreement over the deployment of ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine, documents published by the Spanish newspaper El Pais revealed as the Kremlin urged Washington to stop "whipping up tensions" in Europe.
The documents, which El Pais says are the responses from Washington and NATO to security demands recently made by Russia, were published on February 2 ahead of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss tensions over Moscow's troop build-up at the border with Ukraine that have raised fears of a possible invasion.
The documents purportedly set out the possibility of measures to limit military incidents and prove to Moscow that Tomahawk missiles are not installed in Romania and Poland, members of the alliance.
"NATO is a defensive Alliance and poses no threat to Russia," the document from Washington begins.
"We have always striven for peace, stability, and security in the Euro-Atlantic area, and a Europe whole, free, and at peace. These remain our goals and our abiding vision."
The documents were handed to the Kremlin last month amid a diplomatic push to ease tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops in areas around the border with Ukraine.
Russia denies that it is planning to invade its Western neighbor but said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met.
Russia has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents, while Reuters quoted NATO as saying it could not comment on the information published by the Spanish newspaper.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also declined to comment.
"We didn’t make anything public," he said. "I don’t want to comment on that."
Putin on February 1 made his first significant public remarks in weeks on the crisis.
The Kremlin is "carefully analyzing the written responses received from the United States and NATO," Putin said, but added that it was "already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored."
"We did not see adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding the prevention of NATO expansion, the refusal to deploy strike facilities near Russia's borders, and the return of the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state in 1997," Putin said.
At the same time Putin said: "I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it's not going to be easy."
Peskov on February 2 said Russia had plans in place to counter possible U.S. sanctions and to minimize their consequences, and urged the White House to stop "whipping up tensions" in Europe.
'Room For Diplomacy'
Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on February 1, but Johnson had to postpone due to domestic political problems.
Ahead of the talks, a senior Russian official at the United Nations slammed British diplomacy, calling it "worthless."
"There is always room for diplomacy, but frankly, we don't trust British diplomacy," Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy ambassador to the UN told Sky News in an interview.
"I think in recent years British diplomacy has shown that it is absolutely worthless," he added.
"I really don't want to offend anybody, especially my good friends, British diplomats, but really, the results are nothing to boast about."
Johnson visited Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 1. He noted that the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border was "perhaps the biggest demonstration of hostility toward Ukraine in our lifetimes.”
Johnson warned that Britain has a package of sanctions and other measures ready to go “the moment the first Russian toe cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory.”
He also said Western countries "are keen to engage in dialogue," but added that "we have the sanctions ready.” He again urged Russia to step back and choose a path of diplomacy, saying he believes that is still possible.
In a February 1 phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the "immediate" de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by Russia from areas near Ukraine's borders.
Blinken further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances, the State Department said in a statement.
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and has been backing separatists in the Donbas who have been engaged in a military confrontation with Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people over the past eight years.
Blinken “emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine by Russia would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," the statement said.
Lavrov said he told Blinken that Russia would continue insisting on its demands, including that the West stick to its security "obligations," and added, "Blinken agreed that there is subject for further discussion."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
