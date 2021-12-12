Belarus Migrant Crisis, Russian Military Buildup On Agenda As New German Chancellor Visits Poland

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Warsaw for talks on the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border, tensions with Russia, and other pressing issues confronting the neighboring EU countries.

Scholz, a Social Democrat who took the helm in Germany on December 8, will meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on December 12 in the Polish capital.



Germany has backed Poland's efforts to stop the flow of thousands of migrants seeking entry from Belarus, a crisis that the European Union and Poland say Minsk has orchestrated in retaliation for sanctions over a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement in the country.

The new German chancellor has characterized his trip to Poland as a “friendship visit,” but he is expected to raise a few contentious topics, including Poland's disagreement with the EU over judicial independence.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) imposed fines on Poland after finding that judicial reforms passed by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party breached EU law.

Poland has refused to pay the fine and its top court has ruled that Polish law can take precedence over EU rules. Germany has said it would help Warsaw and Brussels find a solution to the legal dispute.

Scholz told German broadcaster ARD that it’s important that the principles of the EU remain valid throughout the bloc. But it must also be possible to enable a common perspective for the future, he said.

The two leaders also are expected to discuss Russian troops massing near Ukraine -- a buildup that has sparked fears of a possible invasion -- and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Morawiecki has said he would urge Scholz to oppose allowing Nord Stream 2 to start shipping gas because the pipeline could be used by Russia against Europe.

Germany's new government has not said it would halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia were to invade Ukraine, but Scholz said earlier this week that there would be consequences if Russia breached Ukraine's border.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7 that Nord Stream 2 could be disrupted and tough economic sanctions put in place if troops invade.

Scholz's visit to Warsaw is taking place in the 30th anniversary year of the Treaty of Good Neighborship and Friendly Cooperation between Poland and Germany signed on June 17, 1991.

At the end of the visit, Scholz will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Poland's memorial for soldiers who gave their lives for their country.

Warsaw is the third European capital Scholz has visited since taking office after visits to Paris and Brussels.

With reporting by Reuters, ARD, and dpa