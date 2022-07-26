Exclusive: German Foreign Minister On Arms, Gas, Russia, And Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country would continue to send arms and other support to Ukraine even if Russia completely cuts off gas supplies to Europe. In an extensive interview with RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on July 26, she also raised doubts about negotiating with Moscow, saying Russia sought the "submission of all Ukrainian people." She also criticized Hungary for breaking EU unity on Russia and Ukraine, and said that the Kremlin's latest reduction of gas supplies was "blackmailing."