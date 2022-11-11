News
Scholz, Zelenskiy Hold War Talks Ahead Of G20 Summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on November 11 ahead of the G20 summit, with Zelenskiy briefing Scholz on the latest developments in Kherson. The two condemned Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and discussed ways of strengthening Ukraine's energy sector. Scholz said Germany would continue to support Kyiv with energy infrastructure and air defense. They called for a continuation of the grain agreement allowing for agricultural products to be exported in order to improve the global food situation. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Moscow Bans Entry To 200 U.S. Citizens, Including Biden Relatives
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on November 11 that it had banned 200 U.S. citizens from entering Russia, including relatives of President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington over Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement that it had banned the entry of Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and his brothers -- James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden. The total number of U.S. citizens sanctioned by Russia's government is 1,073. To read the original statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, click here.
Kazakh President Says His Country Supports The Territorial Integrity Of All Countries
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev says his country supports the territorial integrity of all nations as troops from traditional ally Russia continue to occupy parts of Ukraine after invading more than eight months ago.
Speaking at a summit of the Organization of Turkic States on November 11, Toqaev said Kazakhstan fully "supports the UN's charter" on territorial integrity and the sovereignty of countries.
"This principle fully corresponds to our nation's interests. We must pay especially important attention to this principle," Toqaev said.
Toqaev stressed that Kazakhstan "connects West and East, South and North," therefore more attention must be paid to cooperation between Central Asian nations and other parts of the world.
"During the ongoing transformation period, it is important to boost transportation and communication potential," Toqaev said, adding that the international transportation route connecting Kazakhstan with Turkey via Azerbaijan should be a priority for the Organization of Turkic States.
Toqaev has neither officially supported nor condemned Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, although earlier this year he said that Kazakhstan will never recognize Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
The summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan was held in the ancient Uzbek city of Samarkand.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the former president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, also attended the summit, which ended with the signing of several documents, including a joint declaration on cooperation between the group's member states and an agreement on the creation of a common Turkic Foundation.
The Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, was established in October 2009 with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey as the group's founding members. Uzbekistan joined the organization in September 2019.
Hungary and Turkmenistan joined the grouping as observers in 2018 and 2021, respectively.
In 2020, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said her country wanted to be an observer, as well.
British Embassy Guard In Germany Admits To Spying For Russia
A former British security guard at the U.K.'s embassy in Germany has pleaded guilty to violating the Official Secrets Act after he passed information to Russia, officials said on November 11. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, was said in court to be motivated by an intense hatred for his homeland. Smith, who worked at the Berlin embassy for eight years, was also said to have been angered at its flying of the rainbow flag in support of LGBT rights. He was extradited to Britain from Germany following his arrest there in August 2021. He faces a minimum of 14 years in prison. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Bulgarian Trade Unions Protest In Sofia To Demand Increase In Minimum Wage
Trade union supporters took to the streets in front of the Bulgarian parliament building in Sofia to demand higher wages to combat surging inflation in the EU’s poorest country. In a meeting, representatives of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria and the Confederation of Labor later handed President Rumen Radev a letter calling for an increase in the nation’s minimum wage for the proposed 2023 national budget. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Pretrial Detention Extended For Anti-War Activist In Russia's Tatarstan
KAZAN, Russia -- A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has extended the pretrial detention of activist Andrei Boyarshinov, who was charged with terrorism over his calls for Russia to stop its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Boyarshinov's lawyer, Rim Sabirov, told RFE/RL that the Vakhitov district court in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, ruled on November 11 that Boyarshinov must remain in pretrial detention until at least February 17.
Boyarshinov was arrested in March and charged with public calls for terrorism and justifying terrorism.
The charges stem from posts he made on Telegram before and during unsanctioned rallies in Kazan where demonstrators demanded a halt to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The court initially placed Boyarshinov under house arrest, but after prosecutors appealed the ruling, the pretrial restriction was changed and the activist was sent to a detention center.
Boyarshinov has told RFE/RL that he considers the case against him politically motivated, emphasizing, "I am, and will be, against this war."
Many activists, journalists, and others have left Russia for other countries since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Days later, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin sought to control the narrative about the war.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" has a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Family Says Iranian Activist's Health Failing As Lengthy Hunger Strike Continues
The family of Iranian activist and civil rights leader Hossein Ronaghi says his health is deteriorating after going on a hunger strike while incarcerated at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Ronaghi's sister, Sakineh Ronaghi, says that Hossein told her on the phone on November 10 that his kidneys had developed hydronephrosis due to the hunger strike and that he could not walk because of the torture he has suffered at the hands of interrogators.
Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab.
Ronaghi had his leg broken by prison officers, according to journalist Masoud Kazemi, while Ronaghi's mother has said her son told her he had been injured by guards.
Last month, in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, Ronagi's father said that prison officials threatened to kill his son if he gave an interview to foreign media.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him on September 22 as he was giving an interview to the London-based Iran International TV. He’s been on a hunger strike since being detained.
Meanwhile, the wife of political prisoner Majid Tavakoli said in a tweet that her husband is missing in prison and that she does not know where he is.
In a tweet she published on November 10, Tavakli wrote that after going to Evin prison to deliver personal belongings to her husband, she was informed that he had been transferred to the Great Tehran Penitentiary. But prison authorities there told her that he is not at their facility.
“That was the hardest day in the past 49 days,” she said, referring to the search for her husband.
Majid Tavakoli has said he was beaten by Evin prison guards on November 7 and transferred to solitary confinement.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent days for the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Arash Sadeghi.
At least 40 journalists are among those arrested, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
They include Yalda Moayeri, Fatemeh Rajabi, and Niloufar Hamedi, who reported from a Tehran hospital where Amini died on September 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S., Western Europe Push IAEA Board To Say Iran Must Cooperate 'Urgently'
The United States, Britain, France, and Germany have prepared a draft resolution for a UN nuclear watchdog board meeting calling it "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three sites, the text seen by Reuters showed. "[The Board of Governors] decides it is essential and urgent...that Iran act to fulfill its legal obligations and...take the following actions without delay," said the text, dated November 11 and sent to International Atomic Energy Agency member states before next week's meeting of the 35-nation board, listing actions such as providing credible explanations for the traces. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyz Court Moves Hunger-Striking Activist To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has moved hunger-striking activist Nurlan Asanbekov to house arrest.
Asanbekov has been on a hunger strike since he was detained last month along with more than 20 Kyrgyz politicians and activists after a protest against the government’s border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan.
The court announced the decision on November 11 after Asanbekov felt unwell in the courtroom and an ambulance was called to assist him. Asanbekov has insisted that he had nothing to do with the October 23 protests against the border deal and was arrested while working as a repairman at the home of an opposition politician.
Asanbekov is the first person from the group that was detained whose pretrial detention was changed to a more lenient pretrial restriction.
Since November 9, the court has rejected all other appeals filed by the detained men and women against their two-month pretrial detention on charges of planning mass disorder after they protested against the deal, which would see Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists and publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam that created the reservoir are against the deal. They say Uzbekistan could continue using the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Last week, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, signed a number of documents on border delimitation in Bishkek, including the agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Calls For World Cup Crowds To Chant Amini's Name
Iranian women's rights campaigner Negin Shiraghaei has called on fans attending World Cup soccer games to chant the name of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died in September while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
"In memory of Mahsa, we will turn football matches into a stage of revolutionary attendance. In the 22nd minute of each match we will shout her name," Shiraghaei, an Iranian activist, entrepreneur, and a former news presenter and journalist for the BBC World Service, said in a tweet posted on November 10.
The World Cup, which is being hosted by the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, starts in 10 days and runs until December 18. Iran is one of the 32 nations participating in the tournament, and is in a group with the United States, Wales, and England in the opening stage.
Early on November 11, Sepp Blatter, the former head of world soccer's governing body, FIFA, was quoted by the Blick tabloid as saying that Iran should be excluded from the tournament and would have been if he was still in charge of the organization.
While officials say Amini died of natural causes on September 16, eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten while in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Amini's death has laid bare anger in Iran over the lack of women's rights and curbs on freedoms in general.
Since her death in September, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands of protesters have been arrested and officials have called for harsh penalties -- including the death sentence -- for offenders.
But the threats have failed to slow the broadening of the demonstrations and many athletes and celebrities have been at the forefront of voicing their anger over the government's actions.
The latest appears to be archer Parmida Ghasemi, who is seen in a video trending on social media where she receives a medal after a competition without a head scarf on. The video could not be independently verified.
Last month, climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi sparked a controversy by competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a head scarf.
Amid reports that she had gone missing, Rekabi surfaced to say she had "inadvertently" competed without a hijab and that it was unintentional. Still, Rekabi's supporters have expressed concerns about her safety after her return to Iran following the competition.
EU Says Hungary Made 'Significant Step' To Get Recovery Funds, Says Source
Hungary made a "significant step" toward securing billions of euros in economic stimulus funds by accepting European Union demands on the independence of the judiciary, an official with the bloc told Reuters on November 11. That bodes well for finalizing negotiations between Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the Brussels-based European Commission on some 6 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in economic aid envisaged for Budapest but frozen over rule of law disputes. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Activist On Hunger Strike For 40 Days, Lawyer Concerned For His Health
As a hunger strike launched by jailed Kazakh opposition activist Ermek Narymbai entered its 40th day on November 11, his lawyer expressed concerns over her clients' health. Zhanar Balghabaeva told RFE/RL that her client was unable to get up from his bed in a detention center in Almaty a day earlier to meet because his state of health had deteriorated greatly. Narymbai launched his hunger strike to demand fairness in an early presidential election scheduled for November 20. The Penitentiary Service says Narymbai has been receiving medical attention. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iranian-Born Brothers Charged In Sweden With Spying For Russia
Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia for around a decade, prosecutors said. One of them men worked for Sweden's domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn't immediately clear which of the brothers it was. According to the charge sheet obtained by the Associated Press, the men “jointly” passed information to the Russian military intelligence service GRU during the period from September 28, 2011 to September 20, 2021. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Citing Safety Concerns, Tajikistan Skips Sambo World Championships In Bishkek
Tajikistan has decided to skip the World Sambo Championships that kick off in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, on November 11, following violent clashes along a disputed segment of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border in September that left dozens dead on both sides. Tajik Sambo Federation officials told RFE/RL that the decision was made due to safety concerns. Almost 50 nations will be represented at the event, which runs until November 13. Sambo -- a Russian acronym that stands for "self-defense without weapons" -- was developed as a martial art in the Soviet Union beginning in the 1920s. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Five Investigative Groups Launch App To Avoid Blocks By Russian Authorities
The editorial boards of five investigative journalistic groups -- Proyekt (Project), Vazhnye Istorii (Important News), The Insider, Bellingcat, and the team of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- have launched an app called Samizdat to avoid the blocking of their websites by Russian authorities. The Agentstvo (Agency) group said on November 11 that those who install the Samizdat app, which is now available for users of Apple and Android, will not need a VPN to read investigative reports that are currently blocked by the government. To read the original story from RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Rights Group Says Imprisoned Russian Historian Again Placed In Punitive Confinement
A human rights group in Russia says Yury Dmitriyev, the imprisoned historian and former head of the Memorial human rights group in the northwestern region of Karelia, has been placed in punitive confinement for the fourth time since mid-September at his penal colony in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia’s most-brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Memorial Society said in a post on Telegram that Dmitriyev was placed into punitive solitary confinement, a tiny concrete room with no toilet or running water, on November 3 for 10 days for "failing to properly greet a prison guard."
Memorial said that given Dmitriyev had already been placed in punitive confinement three times previously for unwarranted reasons, "it is clear that the pressure on [Dmitriyev] is increasing and that is a reason for alarm."
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the academic, who spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over photographs of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic, but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the accusations and case against him, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed the case insisting their client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years to Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, with the Russian government emphasizing his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
Four Men Get Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia's Tatarstan On Terrorism Charges
A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has sentenced four men to prison terms of between eight years and 18 years on charges of being members of the Islamic State terrorist group and supporting its activities. Tatarstan security officials said the verdicts and sentences were pronounced on November 11. Investigators say the men planned several terrorist acts in Russia before moving to Syria. They were first detained in 2018. To read the original RFE/RL's Idel.Realities story click here.
Kremlin Says It Takes Prisoner Swap Proposals With U.S. Seriously
The Kremlin said on November 11 that it always takes prisoner swap proposals with the United States seriously, when asked whether Russia was ready to intensify negotiations with Washington. "There are existing channels, they should be discreet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. U.S. President Joe Biden said on November 9 that he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk more seriously about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony on drugs charges. To read the original Reuters story click here.
Russian Regional Lawmaker Flees Country To Protest War In Ukraine
A lawmaker in the southwest Russian city of Krasnodar has left the country to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Igor Azarov, 30, said on Telegram on November 10 that he is currently in Serbia, adding that he does not support the war in Ukraine and does not want to be mobilized to the armed forces to kill Ukrainians. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, many journalists, politicians, and activists have fled the country in protest at the war. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia-Installed Official In Ukraine's Melitopol Survives Apparent Assassination Attempt
A Russia-installed official in Ukraine's occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region has survived an apparent assassination attempt. The city's de facto Deputy Sports Minister Andrei Boiko was hospitalized with bruising and minor injuries after an explosive device detonated when he was leaving his apartment block, Russian media reported on November 11. Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February, several Russia-appointed officials in territories occupied by Russian troops have been killed or wounded in assassination attacks. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former FIFA Head Sepp Blatter Says Iran Should Be Barred From World Cup
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the World Cup amid widespread protests in the Islamic republic sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, a Swiss paper quoted him on November 11 as saying. "Iran should be excluded from the World Cup," the Blick tabloid reported, saying Blatter at a talk in its publisher's headquarters had demanded harsh consequences and said that he would have removed Iran from competition had he still been in charge. To read the entire Reuters story, please click here.
Zelenskiy Declares Kherson Is 'Ours' As Ukrainian Troops Enter City, Reportedly Reach Banks Of Dnieper River
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Kherson is "ours” after his special forces entered the strategic southern city following the retreat of Russian troops, marking another dramatic battlefield victory in Kyiv’s drive to recapture territory occupied by Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion.
The Ukrainian military also said on November 11 that its troops had advanced all the way to the western bank of the Dnieper River in some areas of the Kherson region as Moscow said its forces had completed their withdrawal to the eastern bank in the face of Ukraine’s powerful counteroffensive.
"Our people -- Ours. Kherson," Zelenskiy wrote in a Telegram post that also included what appeared to be a video of Ukrainian troops celebrating with local residents.
“Today is a historic day,” Zelenskiy said in the post. “We are returning Kherson. As of now, our defenders are on the approaches to the city. But special units are already in the city.”
Various videos on social media from Kherson showed resident cheering and waving flags as the first Ukrainian troops reached the center of the city, the only provincial capital captured by Russian forces following their February 24 invasion.
"Kherson is returning to the control of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day. "Units of the armed forces of Ukraine are entering the city."
"The Russian occupiers' routes of retreat are under the direct fire of the Ukrainian Army," the statement added. "Any Russian soldier who resists will be killed."
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that "Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win." The tweet included a video purporting to show Kherson residents removing a billboard that proclaimed "Russia is here forever."
Serhiy Khlan, a deputy for the Kherson Regional Council, said a Ukrainian flag had been raised in Kherson, as multiple videos circulating on social media purportedly showed Ukrainian soldiers planting their yellow-and-blue flag on administrative buildings in the city and local residents celebrating.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it had finished the pullout from Kherson city and the region at 5 a.m. on November 11 and that no military equipment had been left behind, in an another embarrassing blow to Moscow's war effort, which it refers to as a "special military operation."
"In total, more than 30,000 Russian servicemen, about 5,000 pieces of hardware, and military equipment and materiel have been withdrawn," the ministry said. "Not a single piece of military equipment or weaponry was left on the right (western) bank," he added, although the report could not immediately be confirmed.
Khlan said some Russian soldiers had been unable to leave the city and had changed into civilian clothing and urged local residents to stay at home while Ukrainian troops cleared the city.
"The number of these people is not known," he told a news briefing, without citing evidence for the claim.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Khlan also said, without citing evidence, that many Russian troops had drowned attempting to flee across the river.
The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, said Russian troops "have been changing into civilian clothes for two weeks."
"This should focus our forces as it means saboteur operations cannot be ruled out," Humenyuk told a separate briefing.
"Because of this, we are not rushing to announce our successes in other directions and in other towns."
Russia did not immediately comment on Khlan's or Humenyuk's remarks.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on November 10 that it would take Russia at least a week to withdraw, telling Reuters in an interview that Russia had 40,000 troops in the Kherson region and that it still had forces in the city.
Kherson controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper, which bisects Ukraine.
Recapturing the city could provide Ukraine with a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on November 11 that the Antonivskiy Bridge, the only nearby road crossing from Kherson city to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnieper, had collapsed.
The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing. The next road crossing across the Dnieper is more than 70 kilometers from Kherson city.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the collapse.
Recapturing the city could provide Ukraine a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south.
The Ukrainian General Staff said retreating Russian forces have been looting homes and destroying critical infrastructure, while forcibly evicting residents from the settlements still under their control.
"The Russian invaders continue to loot the settlements from which they are retreating. The enemy is also attempting to damage power lines and other elements of the transport and critical infrastructure of the Kherson region as much as possible," the military said, adding that Russian mines continue to wound civilians.
Elsewhere, six civilians were killed in a Russian rocket attack on Mykolayiv overnight, the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city said on November 11, as Ukrainian troops continued their advance in the direction of Kherson.
The mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, said on November 11 that the people were killed when Russian rockets hit a residential area of the city, destroying a five-story building.
"As of 10 a.m., six people were killed by the impact of the attack on the residential building," Sienkovych said.
Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut and Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region as well as in the adjacent Luhansk region, the military said, adding that heavy Russian shelling pounded about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolayiv regions.
In his nightly address late on November 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: "Today we have good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place within the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens.”
He added that 41 settlements had been liberated.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Zelenskiy Hopes Bipartisan U.S. Support For Ukraine Won’t End After Midterms
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was concerned about recent “mixed messages” from U.S. Republican lawmakers on aid for Kyiv and said his top priority was preserving bipartisan support from the United States. Zelenskiy said support from Washington “sends a very significant, powerful signal.” Zelenskiy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, spoke to CNN in an exclusive interview after the U.S. midterm elections, whose outcome could affect the military aid sent by the United States. Zelenskiy also said that he does not rule out peace talks with “a different Russia” -- one that is really ready for peace. To read the original report by CNN, click here.
U.S. Ends Russia's Market Economy Status In Anti-Dumping Proceedings
The United States has revoked Russia's market economy status in anti-dumping proceedings, a move that could open doors to tougher trade actions amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington. The Commerce Department said in a statement on November 10 that the decision “gives the United States the ability to apply the full force of the [anti-dumping] law to address the market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy." The move comes after Western nations imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
U.S. Announces $400 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine
The United States will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced on November 10, saying the package will include large amounts of ammunition and four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems.
National-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the new aid package includes important air defense contributions.
“This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure," Sullivan said.
Ammunition for the high mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia, is also included in the package.
There also will be Stinger missiles for the HAWK surface-to-air antiaircraft system, 10,000 mortar rounds, thousands of artillery rounds for howitzers, 400 grenade launchers, 100 Humvees, cold weather gear, and 20 million rounds of ammunition for smaller guns and rifles.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters THAT the addition of the four Avenger systems will help Ukraine protect its troops against drones, cruise missiles, and attacks from helicopters. She said she did not know when the systems will arrive in Ukraine or how long it will take to train Ukrainian troops to use them.
The new package will be a drawdown of existing inventories of U.S. military equipment, the Defense Department said in a news release.
Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $18.6 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on February 24, the Defense Department said.
The Pentagon announced the aid package two days after the U.S. midterm elections, which are likely to result in Republicans winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Some Republicans have called for cutting back assistance to Ukraine, while others have called for greater scrutiny of the assistance. Representative Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), who could become speaker if Republicans win the House, has said his party will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.
When asked about ongoing aid to Ukraine, Singh said it has had bipartisan support.
“I think there is, in Congress, on both sides of the aisle, a commitment to Ukraine that we’re in this for the long haul,” she said. “So even with the midterms and the outcomes, I think that Ukraine will still see security assistance and support from the United States in their fight.”
President Joe Biden expressed optimism on November 9 that support will go on even if Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress.
"I hope we’ll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine," Biden told reporters.
With reporting by AP
Top Russian-Installed Official In Ukraine's Kherson Region Reportedly Dies In Car Crash
