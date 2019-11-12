Ghana Withdraws 'Premature' Kosovo Recognition

Ghana says it has reversed its recognition of Kosovo as an independent state.

A November 11 statement from the Ghanaian Foreign Ministry said the 2012 decision to recognize the former Serbian province’s statehood turned out to be “premature” in view of UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

The 1999 resolution placed Kosovo under international protection and gave the region "substantial autonomy" within Yugoslavia, which Serbia was a part of at the time.

Deputy Foreign Minister Charles Owiredu told AFP that the decision was communicated to Serbia.

Kosovo's ethnic Albanian-majority proclaimed independence in 2008, a move recognized by more than 110 countries but not by Belgrade, its ally Russia, and five EU nations.

Serbia's Foreign Ministry hailed Ghana’s "important decision" and claimed the Western African country became “the 16th United Nations member state to have reversed its recognition of Kosovo."

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said Ghana had informed of its decision over the weekend, adding that the move will "certainly influence other countries…to revoke their decision on recognition" of Kosovo.

Jetlir Zyberaj, an advisor to Kosovo's Foreign Ministry, on November 11 rejected claims by Belgrade that Ghana had revoked its recognition as "fake news" and a "continuation of a dirty campaign.”

With reporting by AFP, GhanaWeb, and RFE/RL’s Balkan Service

