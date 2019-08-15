Gibraltar Set To Decide Fate Of Seized Iranian Oil Tanker

A court in Gibraltar is expected to decide on August 15 whether to extend the detention of an Iranian oil tanker that was seized last month off the British overseas territory, triggering a standoff between Tehran and London.

The current detention order on the Grace 1 supertanker expires on the evening of August 17. The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 0830 GMT/UTC.

On July 4, the Gibraltar authorities seized the vessel with the help of British Royal Marines. The Grace 1 was carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil and authorities alleged that it was in violation of European Union sanctions on Syria.

Iran says the tanker was in international waters and was not headed to Syria.

In response to the Iranian ship's seizure, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on July 19 captured the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Tehran said the vessel was "violating international maritime rules," while the British authorities called the seizure "state piracy."

Gibraltar will also have to decide on the fate of four crew members of the Grace 1 who were detained shortly after the ship was seized. None of the four have been charged with any offense.

There has been speculation in recent days that Gibraltar authorities will soon release the Iranian tanker.

The Reuters news agency quoted an unidentified source on August 15 as saying the vessel will likely be allowed to leave the British territory following the court decision.

Citing sources close to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, The Sun newspaper also reported that the ship was likely to be set free as authorities are now satisfied that the oil tanker is no longer heading to Syria.

"There is no reason to keep Grace 1 in Gibraltar a moment longer if we no longer believe it is in breach of sanctions against the Syrian regime," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

On August 13, the deputy head of Iran's port authority, Jalil Eslami, said that Britain was thinking of freeing the Grace 1 following an exchange of documents.

"We hope the release will take place soon," Eslami said in comments reported by state news agency IRNA.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar government said it was seeking to "deescalate issues arising since the lawful detention of Grace 1."

The spat between Tehran and London came amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf after the United States last year withdrew from the 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran.

Washington has appealed to its partners to help create a maritime security mission to help safeguard shipping and other interests in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, Britain said it was joining the U.S.-initiated task force to escort ships through and around the region, though some other European powers, most notably Germany, have rejected the idea, fearing the United States will use the force as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and The Sun